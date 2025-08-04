How A Golf Ball Change 48 Hours Before The Wyndham Championship Led Cameron Young To Victory
The American secured his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship, with Young making a golf ball change just a couple of days prior to his victory
Cameron Young lapped the field at the Wyndham Championship, claiming a six shot victory which, at one point, could have been much, much more.
Securing his first PGA Tour win at Sedgefield Country Club, Young was on fire in North Carolina, with one key reason being down to a golf ball change just 48 hours from the start of the tournament.
After picking up the title, it was revealed that, on Tuesday, Young switched his golf ball to a Titleist Pro V1x prototype model.
The change came after Young went through thorough testing with Titleist's Director of Tour Research & Validation, Fordie Pitts, as the PGA Tour winner changed from the Pro V1 Left Dot to the Pro V1x.
According to Pitts, who was present at Titleist's Performance Centre as Young went through testing, it took Young just two holes during a practice round at the Wyndham Championship to put the Pro V1x in play.
"Performance-wise, he was hitting tight draws everywhere. His misses were staying more in play," explained Pitts.
"He hit some, what he would call ‘11 o'clock shots,’ where again he's taking a little something off it. He had great control there."
Carding rounds of 63, 62, 65 and 68 to finish 22-under, six clear of fellow Titleist staffer, Mac Meissner, Young ranked second in terms of Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, but his main stand-out was on the greens.
Leading SG: Putting through the second round, the 28-year-old ranked first in SG: Putting for the week, gaining 10.335 shots. In total, Young also gained the most shots on the field, sitting with 19.184 in SG: Total.
Speaking about the golf ball change, Young stated in his press conference: "I think it definitely contributed to some of the good play this week so I’m excited about the next few weeks."
