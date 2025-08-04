Why There’s More Than Just The Playoffs At Stake This Week On The PGA Tour
The field for the first FedEx Cup Playoff event of 2025 has been finalized, with it being a huge week in terms of not just this season, but also the next
After eight months of action, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs are among us, with several big stars present for the three-week event stretch.
The top 70 in the Standings have made it through to the first tournament in Memphis, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and after the conclusion on Sunday the field will be whittled down to 50, which is a big deal for not just 2025, but also 2026.
You may wonder, why is it a big deal for next season? Well, for those 50 who make it through to the BMW Championship next week, it means that they don't just receive full exemption status for 2026, but also a spot at next year's Players Championship and all eight Signature Events.
This is huge for those involved as, not only does it mean they are guaranteed places in the $20 million tournaments, five of which don't have cuts, but they can also plan their schedules a lot easier for the 2026 season.
By planning their scheduling a year in advance, players can optimize their time. This will include working out travel arrangements, sorting accommodation for the week and even arranging their downtime away from the course.
What's more, by playing in the Signature Events and The Players Championship, PGA Tour players have a bigger chance of racking up Official World Golf Ranking points which, in-turn, means they are more likely to qualify for the four Major championships.
For those who don't break into the top 50 of the FedEx Cup Standings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship, so sit between 51st and 70th, they will receive full exemption and a spot at The Players Championship.
Along with the exemption and place in the PGA Tour's flagship tournament, those from 51st to 70th will have their points from the Regular Season and first Playoff event carry over to the FedEx Cup Fall, which features seven events and finalizes the top 100, providing additional playing opportunities for the following season.
Following on from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the top 50 will move to the BMW Championship and, after that tournament is completed, the top 30 jump to East Lake and the season-ending Tour Championship, where a huge amount of prize money on offer.
Going into the first Playoff event, several stars find themselves in the 51-70 spot and, with 2,000 FedEx Cup points up for grabs, it's set to be a huge week for some players who are looking to further their professional careers.
FedEx Cup Standings (51st - 70th)
Min Woo Lee occupies the 50th spot, sitting on 851.223 points
- 51st - JT Poston (849.645)
- 52nd - Kurt Kitayama (841.559)
- 53rd - Bud Cauley (831.045)
- 54th - Joe Highsmith (828.333)
- 55th - Aaron Rai (811.189)
- 56th - Jhonattan Vegas (782.731)
- 57th - Max Greyserman (768.387)
- 58th - Stephan Jaeger (752.800)
- 59th - Mackenzie Hughes (703.512)
- 60th - Tony Finau (689.953)
- 61st - Chris Kirk (682.049)
- 62nd - Nico Echavarria (672.481)
- 63rd - Patrick Rodgers (667.592)
- 64th - Rickie Fowler (665.125)
- 65th - Davis Riley (651.705)
- 66th - Kevin Yu (644.628)
- 67th - Emiliano Grillo (636.669)
- 68th - Erik Van Rooyen (634.445)
- 69th - Cam Davis (625.333)
- 70th - Matti Schmid (619.596)
