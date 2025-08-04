How $60 Million Has Been Awarded To A Select Group Of PGA Tour Pros This Week

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are well known for being among the most lucrative stretches of golf on the planet, with tens of millions of dollars up for grabs over the space of just a few weeks.

The total FedEx Cup Playoffs payout tops out at $100 million in bonus money, broken down over the FedEx St Jude Championship, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

Yet, before the closing trio of tournaments even welcome players for practice rounds, a group of pros who have been dominant throughout the regular season are already cashing in.

And most of them did not even compete in the final event of the regular season - the Wyndham Championship. Cameron Young took advantage of a marginally lighter field to remove the monkey from his back by winning his first PGA Tour event - becoming the 1,000th different man to do so.

As well as collecting the trophy, Young secured a check for just under $1.5 million and consequently moved himself up into the top-30 of the season-long standings at just the right time.

Cameron Young holds the Wyndham Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his long-awaited day in the sun, though, the American was not among the 10 players who shared a grand total of $60 million between them when all was said and done.

The leading 10 PGA Tour pros in the FedEx Cup standings following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship each received incremental figures from both the FedEx Cup bonus money and the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 prize pool.

Scottie Scheffler's four-win season, which included two triumphs at the Majors, propelled him to the very top and helped him claim $10 million via the FedEx Cup payout and $8 million through the Comcast Business Tour Top 10.

Rory McIlroy was next on the list with a grand total of $10 million ($4m/$6m) while Sepp Straka - who is destined to once more represent Team Europe at the Ryder Cup next month - banked $6 million courtesy of $1.2 million and $4.8 million all rolled into one.

Scottie Scheffler earned $18 million this week without playing (Image credit: Getty Images)

The figures continued to marginally descend until Team USA Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley's cumulative $2.5 million in 10th place. Maverick McNealy ended the regular season in 11th but will not collect any bonus money until after the BMW Championship.

The next opportunity for those in the Playoffs to add extra earnings to their bank accounts - outside of the regular payouts - comes once the BMW Championship is finished. Everyone inside the top-30 at that point will receive between $195,000 and $5 million, depending on their FedEx Cup position.

PGA TOUR BONUS MONEY BREAKDOWN