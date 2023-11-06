Los Angeles Golf Club - Collin Morikawa's TGL Team
All you need to know about LAGC, which features two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa
Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) is one of the six teams set to compete in the TGL, a 15-event series of made-for-TV matches that gets underway on 9 January, 2024.
The tech-rich golf league, which is the brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, aims to reach more people and get them engaged with the game.
This is not your regular type of tournament that we’re used to seeing on the PGA and DP World Tour. By using state-of-the-art technology, including a 64 feet by 46 feet simulator developed by Full Swing and a short-game complex featuring three virtual greens, this is a very different kind of format.
Six teams of four will feature in the TGL, with each named after a geographical location in the US. As for who plays for which team, it appears as though the names will be revealed at various intervals in the lead up to the inaugural event at the start of 2024.
One player who has picked a team is two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa, with the Los Angeles native recently offering his services to LAGC – not a bad first signing for the west coast side.
The official announcement of the Morikawa signing was posted on tglgolf.com, and it read: “With a reputation for precision, talent, and unwavering dedication to the game, and an Angeleno himself, Morikawa embodies the spirit and ethos of LAGC.”
A post shared by Los Angeles Golf Club (@wearelagc)
A photo posted by on
Morikawa said that he was “honored and excited to join Los Angeles Golf Club”, and added that it marked the “beginning of an exciting journey”.
And in a video released on social media, he said the moment "almost" topped being called up for Team USA in the Ryder Cup.
“I don't think I have ever answered a call like this," Morikawa said. I just got chills through my body. I got my Ryder Cup call this year, but I think this tops it almost.
“We are going to make some history, I would love to be a part of the team. I can't wait to rep LA. We are going to do some great things.”
WHO OWNS LOS ANGELES GOLF CLUB?
LAGC’s founding investors include the Williams sister, tennis legends Serena and Venus, and Alexis Ohanian, a tech founder and venture capitalist who co-founded Reddit, one of the largest websites in the US.
Among the many investors in LAGC are US soccer star Alex Morgan, a gold medallist and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, and golf star Michelle Wie West, who won the US Open in 2014 and is widely regarded as one of the most impactful females in the sport.
Basketball stars and brothers Alex, Giannis, Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are also investors, as is Mexican-American businessman and former professional soccer player, Servando Carrasco.
With so much sporting and intellectual talent behind the team, LAGC is sure to be a very strong and well-backed side.
Los Angeles Golf Club Players
- Collin Morikawa
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
When Does TGL Start?
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-infused golf league is set to begin competitive action during the opening fortnight of January 2024
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What To Expect From This Next Tiger Woods Comeback
Another Tiger Woods comeback seems just around the corner. What can we expect if the 15-time Major winner returns?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Boston Common Golf Club - Rory McIlroy’s TGL Team
All you need to know about Boston Common Golf Club, led by TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy
By Paul Higham Published
-
8 Big Names Who Could Take Jon Rahm’s TGL Spot
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's "tech-infused" league is looking for a late replacement after the Spaniard pulled out ahead of the inaugural season
By Ben Fleming Published
-
TGL Golf Stadium To Feature Real Grass And A Screen 20x Bigger Than Normal Simulators
The "tech-infused" golf league will have a custom-built arena for its matches that is able to house 2,000 fans
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Justin Thomas Becomes First Player Signed To A TGL Team
Atlanta Drive Golf Club has signed the two-time Major winner to its roster ahead of January's TGL launch
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Owns TGL?
The "tech-infused" league is the brainchild of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods but has received other outside investment, too
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who Are The 24 Players Signed Up To The TGL Roster?
There are 24 of the best golfers in the world playing in the TGL, take a look at the full roster for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new golf league
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Is TGL? Tiger Woods’ New Golf League
The "tech-infused" TGL launches in 2024 where six teams of four will take part in a 15-event series of made-for-TV matches
By Mike Hall Last updated