Los Angeles Golf Club - Collin Morikawa's TGL Team

Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) is one of the six teams set to compete in the TGL, a 15-event series of made-for-TV matches that gets underway on 9 January, 2024.

The tech-rich golf league, which is the brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, aims to reach more people and get them engaged with the game.

This is not your regular type of tournament that we’re used to seeing on the PGA and DP World Tour. By using state-of-the-art technology, including a 64 feet by 46 feet simulator developed by Full Swing and a short-game complex featuring three virtual greens, this is a very different kind of format.

Six teams of four will feature in the TGL, with each named after a geographical location in the US. As for who plays for which team, it appears as though the names will be revealed at various intervals in the lead up to the inaugural event at the start of 2024.

One player who has picked a team is two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa, with the Los Angeles native recently offering his services to LAGC – not a bad first signing for the west coast side.

The official announcement of the Morikawa signing was posted on tglgolf.com, and it read: “With a reputation for precision, talent, and unwavering dedication to the game, and an Angeleno himself, Morikawa embodies the spirit and ethos of LAGC.”

A post shared by Los Angeles Golf Club (@wearelagc) A photo posted by on

Morikawa said that he was “honored and excited to join Los Angeles Golf Club”, and added that it marked the “beginning of an exciting journey”.

And in a video released on social media, he said the moment "almost" topped being called up for Team USA in the Ryder Cup.

“I don't think I have ever answered a call like this," Morikawa said. I just got chills through my body. I got my Ryder Cup call this year, but I think this tops it almost.

“We are going to make some history, I would love to be a part of the team. I can't wait to rep LA. We are going to do some great things.”

WHO OWNS LOS ANGELES GOLF CLUB?

LAGC’s founding investors include the Williams sister, tennis legends Serena and Venus, and Alexis Ohanian, a tech founder and venture capitalist who co-founded Reddit, one of the largest websites in the US.

Among the many investors in LAGC are US soccer star Alex Morgan, a gold medallist and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, and golf star Michelle Wie West, who won the US Open in 2014 and is widely regarded as one of the most impactful females in the sport.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Basketball stars and brothers Alex, Giannis, Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are also investors, as is Mexican-American businessman and former professional soccer player, Servando Carrasco.

With so much sporting and intellectual talent behind the team, LAGC is sure to be a very strong and well-backed side.

Los Angeles Golf Club Players