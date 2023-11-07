TGL San Francisco - All You Need To Know About The Steph Curry-Owned Franchise

TGL San Francisco is the fifth golf club to be revealed by Tiger Woods and Rory Mcilroy's new tech-rich league ahead of its inaugural season which begins in January 2024.

Set to be broadcast on ESPN, TGL is a team-golf matchplay event featuring 24 of the world's best PGA Tour players inside a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida, partly on a simulator and partly on a real short game area and adaptable putting green.

Six teams of four players are set to battle it out in TGL's unique matchplay format, so the Sunset City outfit will play against the other five sides once in separate regular-season matches, with the top four qualifying for the post-season semi-finals and a final championship series.

Joining the other four sides - plus one more which is yet to be unveiled - in competing across 15 made-for-primetime-TV matches, TGL San Francisco has labelled the city it is based out of as a place that features "warriors of innovation and social change."

The north-west Californian club later went on to state it is "ripe to climb leaderboards steeper than Bradford Street" - in reference to its world-famous sheer scenery.

TGL San Francisco continued: "From The Olympic Club to TPC Harding Park, this city is no stranger to hoisting championship trophies. Let’s bring the next one home."

In the weeks before TGL begins, TGL San Francisco will unveil its official team name - joining Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive Golf Club, and Boston Common Golf Club. The latter of the three has also revealed its full four-man line-up - including co-founder of the league, McIlroy.

WHO OWNS TGL SAN FRANCISCO?

The City by the Bay is yet to name any of its four-man TGL squad but can boast a seriously impressive ownership group - especially if you're also a fan of the NBA. TGL San Francisco was purchased by former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry's Avenue Sports Fund and NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

After buying the Bucks' franchise for $550 million in 2014, Lasry oversaw the building of a new arena while Milwaukee also won an NBA Championship during his tenure - helped by the generational talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is now a part-owner of LAGC along with his brothers. Nine years later, Lasry sold his stake in the Bucks for £3.5 billion.

Speaking to CNBC recently, Lasry revealed a wide ballpark figure as to how much he bought the fifth TGL club for. Retaining a local flavor among the rest of the ownership group, Curry's fellow Golden State Warriors Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are also on board.

“Avenue is thrilled to be working with Stephen Curry, in partnership with TMRW Sports as a founding TGL team,” Mr. Lasry said. “Our ownership group is excited to become stewards of TGL San Francisco and to represent Northern California, which is the centre of tech innovation and is a perfect location for a TGL team in this extraordinary new sports league.

“As we move towards the launch of TGL’s inaugural season in January 2024, TGL San Francisco will be focused on developing an extraordinary team of talented players and we are excited to have Andre and Klay as part of our amazing ownership group.”