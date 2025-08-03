Charley Hull Determined To Take Positives After Fourth Major Runner-Up Finish
The English star pushed winner Miyu Yamashita all the way at Royal Porthcawl before ultimately placing runner-up for the fourth time at a Major
Ahead of the final round of the AIG Women’s Open, Charley Hull was well in contention for her maiden Major title.
The English star trailed leader Miyu Yamashita by just three with 18 holes to play at Royal Porthcawl, a remarkable position given she was 11 behind her coming into the weekend.
For a spell on Sunday, she appeared to be building up the necessary head of steam to put serious pressure on the Japanese star, who was also seeking her first win at a Major.
Unfortunately for Hull, her first bogey in 20 holes came at the 16th and it would have been worse but for a brilliantly judged putt to limit the damage.
Realistically, that left her needing successive birdies to stand a chance, only for another bogey at the 17th to all but end her dream.
After finishing with a par for a 69, Hull was left to rely on Yamashita further back to wobble as she closed in on the title.
Instead, a bogey on the 17th aside, she held her nerve to get home by two. That left Hull runner-up at a Major for the fourth time, on this occasion alongside Minami Katsu.
Despite the disappointment, afterwards, she was determined to take the positives from another near miss.
She began by reflecting on her round, saying: “Yeah, towards the end I didn't even hit a bad shot on 16. I hit a perfect tee shot, and just the wind didn't even move it like an inch, like I hit it so pure.
“It was a bit unfortunate on then 17 missing that putt. I hit a good putt round the line. And then shame about 18 because I had a pretty high chip over the bunker, and I'd done pretty well just to get it there.
“Yeah, it was a bit unfortunate, but I felt like I was very much in control of my game today. I don't feel like I mis-hit any shots out there. I hit it pretty pure today.”
What was even more impressive about Hull’s performance was that it came just weeks after a health scare saw her end her participation in the Amundi Evian Championship early.
Because of that, she was convinced that, ahead of the AIG Women’s Open, she wouldn’t be competitive.
“Listen, coming into this week I didn't think I was going to make the cut,” she said. “That's the truthful of it. I wasn't hitting it very well. I couldn't prepare as well as I wanted to because I was poorly.”
“I was obviously collapsed three times in the round in Evian, and then still wasn't feeling well until Sunday last week. So I think I done pretty well, and considering my mindset coming into it, I'm pretty proud of myself.”
Even then, she couldn’t deny her narrow defeat would hurt, adding: “A hundred percent, definitely. But at the end of the day, it's just a game. That's what I think about, and I enjoyed it out there, and I just love that adrenaline feeling. It's so good. It's like a massive hit.”
Hull’s ability to bounce back from her health issue was undeniably impressive, but almost as remarkable was that she revealed she doesn’t like links courses.
“I don't. It doesn't suit me,” she said. “I generally find it so hard to visualize shots. So for me to actually be, like swung it as an ease as I did today, I was actually really proud of myself.”
Next for Hull is an appearance at the PIF London Championship, which begins on Friday, where she intends to build on a strong performance this week.
She said: “Yeah, I am looking forward to playing the Aramco in London. It's at home. Just looking forward building on that from here.”
