TGL Off To Strong Start After ESPN Viewing Figures Released

The opening night of the new TGL tournament attracted a peak average audience over just over a million viewers on ESPN.

The overall average for the first night of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new simulator golf league was 919,000 viewers in its primetime slot on ESPN, with over a million on average in the hour of 9:15-10:15pm ET.

That's despite what was in competitive terms not a great spectacle as The Bay Golf Club walked away with a comfortable 9-2 victory over New York Golf Club.

Curiosity in the unique hi-tech competition was still enough to get the event across the one million mark though, which organizers will no doubt be happy with.

The absolute peak for the event at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, saw 1.1 million viewers turning in between 9:15-9:30 pm.

Ludvig Aberg starred as he led his team also containing Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry to beat Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler in the innovative 15-hole match.

And TGL officials will hope for even better for the second match of the competition next Tuesday, as Woods' Jupiter Links team will enter the fray facing the Los Angeles Golf Club of Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose.

Player lineups for the match will be announced on Friday as only three of the four compete each week - but Woods will surely tee it up for his side's first outing.

ESPN and ESPN+ will air and stream all 15 regular season matches as well as the playoffs, which conclude with the finals taking place March 23-25.

