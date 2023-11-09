TGL New York - All You Need To Know About The Steven Cowen-Owned Franchise

TGL New York is one of the six teams to compete in the inaugural season of TGL, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-rich league airing on Monday and Tuesday nights in prime-time US evening slots.

Currently without a name, the New York side was the fourth team to be announced for the new league, which begins in January 2024.

Set to be broadcast on ESPN, TGL is a team-golf matchplay event featuring 24 of the world's best PGA Tour players inside a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida, which can host around 2,000 fans.

The six teams of four players will battle it out in TGL's unique matchplay format, which will use a 64 feet by 46 feet simulator developed by Full Swing as well as a dynamic short game complex featuring three virtual greens. The top four clubs after the regular season qualify for the post-season semi-finals and a final championship series.

Along with Boston Common Golf Club - Rory McIlroy's TGL team - the New York side will be representing the northeast of the United States, labelling themselves as "the best of the best and golf in our home state needs no introduction."

"Steeped in the history of the sport, we’re ready to take up the mantle and drive the game forward," they continued on their website.

In the coming weeks ahead of the launch, TGL New York will name their team as well as the four players for their team, joining Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive Golf Club, Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf Club who have already some of the players in their lineups.

WHO OWNS TGL NEW YORK?

Steven Cohen may already be busy in the world of baseball, but the New York Mets owner still found time to buy the rights to the New York TGL team.

Cohen made his money in hedge fund management, later becoming Chairman and CEO of Point72, a global multi-strategy asset management firm. In 2020, the New York native completed a deal to buy the Mets, becoming the team's chairman and CEO.

Now, the 67-year-old has another team on his roster in the form of TGL New York who he'll be hoping to guide to victory at the first time of asking. He'll have plenty of competition from the six other teams, most notably Boston Common who also have MLB owners in the form of Boston Red Sox's Fenway Sports Group.

”We’re excited to partner with TMRW Sports [TGL's parent company] and represent New York as a founding TGL team,” Cohen said when his ownership was announced.

“As golf continues to grow in popularity, there’s a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world’s top players.

”TGL’s primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced, and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike. We’re excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud.”