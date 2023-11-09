TGL New York - All You Need To Know About The Steven Cowen-Owned Franchise
All you need to know about TGL New York, the fourth team to be announced ahead of the inaugural season
TGL New York is one of the six teams to compete in the inaugural season of TGL, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-rich league airing on Monday and Tuesday nights in prime-time US evening slots.
Currently without a name, the New York side was the fourth team to be announced for the new league, which begins in January 2024.
Set to be broadcast on ESPN, TGL is a team-golf matchplay event featuring 24 of the world's best PGA Tour players inside a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida, which can host around 2,000 fans.
The six teams of four players will battle it out in TGL's unique matchplay format, which will use a 64 feet by 46 feet simulator developed by Full Swing as well as a dynamic short game complex featuring three virtual greens. The top four clubs after the regular season qualify for the post-season semi-finals and a final championship series.
Along with Boston Common Golf Club - Rory McIlroy's TGL team - the New York side will be representing the northeast of the United States, labelling themselves as "the best of the best and golf in our home state needs no introduction."
A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf)
A photo posted by on
"Steeped in the history of the sport, we’re ready to take up the mantle and drive the game forward," they continued on their website.
In the coming weeks ahead of the launch, TGL New York will name their team as well as the four players for their team, joining Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive Golf Club, Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf Club who have already some of the players in their lineups.
WHO OWNS TGL NEW YORK?
Steven Cohen may already be busy in the world of baseball, but the New York Mets owner still found time to buy the rights to the New York TGL team.
Cohen made his money in hedge fund management, later becoming Chairman and CEO of Point72, a global multi-strategy asset management firm. In 2020, the New York native completed a deal to buy the Mets, becoming the team's chairman and CEO.
Now, the 67-year-old has another team on his roster in the form of TGL New York who he'll be hoping to guide to victory at the first time of asking. He'll have plenty of competition from the six other teams, most notably Boston Common who also have MLB owners in the form of Boston Red Sox's Fenway Sports Group.
”We’re excited to partner with TMRW Sports [TGL's parent company] and represent New York as a founding TGL team,” Cohen said when his ownership was announced.
“As golf continues to grow in popularity, there’s a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world’s top players.
”TGL’s primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced, and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike. We’re excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Atlanta Drive Golf Club - Justin Thomas' TGL Team And Who Owns It
All you need to know about Atlanta Drive Golf Club, who will have Justin Thomas in the team for TGL
By Paul Higham Published
-
The 5 LIV Golfers Who Are Out Of Contract
Details of the LIV Golf transfer window have been confirmed, and with it information on five of its players looking for a new contract
By Mike Hall Published
-
Atlanta Drive Golf Club - Justin Thomas' TGL Team And Who Owns It
All you need to know about Atlanta Drive Golf Club, who will have Justin Thomas in the team for TGL
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tiger Woods Makes Latest Jibe At LIV Golf After Launching Jupiter Links TGL Club
The 15-time Major winner said he "couldn't figure what the hell was going on" at times when watching the PIF-backed Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Shot Clock And Referee Among New Elements Revealed By TGL
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will incorporate competitive aspects from other sports like American Football and Tennis in their new tech-forward golf league
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Los Angeles Golf Club - Collin Morikawa's TGL Team
All you need to know about LAGC, which features two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa
By Michael Weston Published
-
Boston Common Golf Club - Rory McIlroy’s TGL Team
All you need to know about Boston Common Golf Club, led by TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy
By Paul Higham Published
-
8 Big Names Who Could Take Jon Rahm’s TGL Spot
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's "tech-infused" league is looking for a late replacement after the Spaniard pulled out ahead of the inaugural season
By Ben Fleming Published
-
TGL Golf Stadium To Feature Real Grass And A Screen 20x Bigger Than Normal Simulators
The "tech-infused" golf league will have a custom-built arena for its matches that is able to house 2,000 fans
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Justin Thomas Becomes First Player Signed To A TGL Team
Atlanta Drive Golf Club has signed the two-time Major winner to its roster ahead of January's TGL launch
By Jonny Leighfield Published