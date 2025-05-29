How To Watch The Memorial Tournament: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule For PGA Tour Signature Event

Watch the Memorial Tournament to see who wins the penultimate Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. Here, Golf Monthly brings you all the information on how to watch the Memorial Tournament live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

Memorial Tournament key information • Dates: May 29–June 1, 2025 • Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, USA • TV & Streaming: Golf Channel, CBS / Paramount+, ESPN+ (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The penultimate of the eight Signature Events on this season’s PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday has attracted a stellar field: of the top-10 ranked in the world only Rory McIlroy and the ineligible LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau are not playing. The total purse is $20m, with the winner getting $4m of it.

The tournament was founded in 1976 and is hosted by Jack Nicklaus and played over a course he designed and named after The Open venue where he won his first of three Open Championship titles, in 1966.

Water is in play on 11 holes of the par 72, 7,569-yard layout. Another feature of the course is its small, undulating greens. Scoring is typically higher here than at most PGA Tour venues. Last year Scottie Scheffler won despite carding a final-round two-over-par 74. Only six men broke par in the final round.

Scheffler looks the man to beat. His last three finishes in this event are tied third, third and first, and his most recent results this season are T2-4-T8-1-1-T4. He is looking to be the first back-to-back winner of the Memorial since Tiger Woods, who won three in a row from 1999.

Read on for our guide on how to watch the Memorial Tournament online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Are there any free live streams for the Memorial Tournament 2025?

There are no free live streams for the Memorial Tournament 2025. The closest you're going to get is through Fancode in India, a streaming platform where a monthly subscription costs just ₹199 – that's a little over $2 and well under £2.

The service is geo-restricted so will only work in India. If you're away from India right now, you can still access your Fancode subscription by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch the Memorial Tournament from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch the Memorial Tournament golf in the US

Coverage of the Memorial Tournament in the US is split between the Golf Channel, CBS, and ESPN+.

The opening two rounds of the Memorial Tournament, on May 29 and May 30 will go out on The Golf Channel, which will also host the early action on the final two days. However, the later action on the final two days will be in the hands of CBS and its streaming platform, Paramount+.

For a dedicated multi-feed streaming operation, ESPN+ is the home of PGA Tour Live.

The Memorial Tournament: TV Timings Thursday May 29: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

2pm-6pm (Golf Channel) Friday May 30: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

2pm-6pm (Golf Channel) Saturday May 31: 2pm-5.30pm (Golf Channel); 5.30pm-7.30pm (CBS)

2pm-5.30pm (Golf Channel); 5.30pm-7.30pm (CBS) Sunday June 1: 1pm-2.30 pm (Golf Channel); 2.30pm-6.30pm (CBS)

The Golf Channel is available on cable TV plans. No cable? No problem. There are plenty of good 'cord-cutting' streaming services that allow you to watch cable TV channels online. Sling TV starts from $45 a month plus the $11 Sports Extra add-on, while Fubo plans start from $84.99 with a free trial.

You can stream The Golf Channel on the NBC Sports app but this is only for cable customers who log in with their cable credentials.

The finale on each day of the third and fourth rounds, on May 31 and June 1, will go out live on the CBS channel. These broadcasts will be available also on Paramount+ with the Showtime plan ($12.99 a month).

Multi-feed live streaming on ESPN+

For the most comprehensive coverage, PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will be showing various streams including the main feed and featured groups and holes.

A subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month, or you could save over the course of a year with 12 months for $119.99. You can also bundle with other services, such as Disney+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.

The featured holes will be the 4th, 12th and 16th, which are all par 3s, as well as the par-5 15th hole.

Memorial Tournament Featured Groups: Round One

Tee times in ET

Xander Schauffele & Jordan Spieth – 10.05am

Victor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg – 10.15am

Hideki Matsuyama & Collin Morikawa –10.30am

Justin Thomas & Patrick Cantlay – 1.20pm

Scottie Scheffler & Sepp Straka – 1.30pm

Memorial Tournament Featured Groups: Round Two

Tee times in ET

Max Homa, Matthieu Pavon – 8.40am

Justin Thomas & Patrick Cantlay –10.05am

Scottie Scheffler & Sepp Straka – 10.15am

Xander Schauffele & Jordan Spieth – 1.20pm

Victor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg – 1.30pm

Hideki Matsuyama & Collin Morikawa – 1.40pm

Watch the Memorial Tournament in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Memorial on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf.

You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package – prices will vary by provider.

The Memorial Tournament TV Timings (UK) Thursday May 29: 4.30pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday May 30: 4.30pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday May 31: 4.30pm–12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday June 1: 4.30pm–11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices.

Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £27.99 per month.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Memorial Tournament in Canada

In Canada, the Memorial Tournament will be broadcast by TSN, which has rights to the PGA Tour in Canada.

TV packages vary by provider, but if you want a Memorial Tournament live stream, you can sign up to their online platform TSN+. Prices start from $8 plus tax a month.

How to watch the Memorial Tournament in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Memorial Tournament on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all the rounds.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month. New customers can sign up to a seven-day free trial.

Memorial Tournament: Format

The Memorial Tournament is played over four rounds of strokeplay. There are 72 players in the field and there is a cut with the top 50 and ties, and anyone within 10 shots of the leader, qualifying for the third and fourth rounds.

