Watch: Tiger Woods In Hysterics After Moment Of Madness From TGL Teammate

Los Angeles Golf Club lived up to its billing as favorite for the second TGL match as the trio of Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose dominated Tiger Woods’s Jupiter Links GC, which also included Kevin Kisner and Max Homa, by 12-1.

Despite the huge gap in class between the two teams, there was still much to enjoy about the match, and the players were clearly having a great time in their first taste of the unique tech-infused contest, with a good-humored vibe throughout.

That was particularly apparent towards the end of the evening. The match was already firmly in the bag for Los Angeles by the 14th hole, but any disappointment Woods and co may have had over their defeat was put firmly to one side when Kisner thinned a bunker shot at the purpose-built SoFi Center in Florida.

Kisner attempted a delicate chip towards the hole, but instead his effort seemed destined to clear the green entirely before the ball crashed into the flagstick and careered beyond another bunker to the left of the green. That left Woods crying in hysterics and Kisner also saw the funny side.

While Kisner’s effort wouldn’t have looked out of place in a recreational context, it didn’t take long to demonstrate why he has won four times on the PGA Tour.

After both Woods and Kisner regained their composure, Kisner’s class shone through as he chipped over the bunker with a beautifully judged effort that seemed bound for the hole. Alas, it had just too much pace and caught the lip before spinning out.

After the match, Woods discussed the unforgettable moment that left him creased up in hysterics. He said: “Well, we honestly didn't think that anyone could possibly get hit in here. But that was one of the funniest moments I've ever seen, Kis hitting that shot like that. We were just dying."

He then admitted that Kisner’s brilliant recovery shot summed up the evening. “The chip shot, the next one should have gone in,” he said. “That would have been just like the most all-world 3, and it was just one of those weird nights.”

It may have been weird, but it was certainly enjoyable, and Woods gave a glowing verdict on the entertainment factor throughout the evening.

He said: “We were entertaining. We hit a lot of shots. I think the people here, they got to see how bad pros can be. It was just a boat race. Oh, my goodness. But we had a great time.”

