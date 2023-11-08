Jupiter Links Golf Club - Tiger Woods' TGL Team

The final team to be unveiled for the inaugural season of TGL, Jupiter Links Golf Club will represent the home town of the competition's co-founder, Tiger Woods.

Labelling itself as "a gem on the Treasure Coast of Florida," JLGC says the east Florida location is "known for its lighthouse, beautiful beaches, and best-in-class golf."

Containing a hotbed of world-class golf courses, Jupiter Island is also the home of several other TGL starts, including Woods' founding partner Rory McIlroy plus Team USA Ryder Cup veterans Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

McIlroy has been confirmed as member of Boston Common Golf Club while Thomas was the first man to be unveiled for Atlanta Drive GC. Fowler is one of several PGA Tour stars whose destination is yet to be revealed.

Jupiter Island - spiritual home of Jupiter Links GC - has been called the 'golfing capital of the world' such is its density of professional athletes among the 800 or so residents, with Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman also owning properties in the tax haven.

But while LIV golfers and PGA Tour players may be neighbors, the upcoming first season of TGL will feature 24 members of the latter only. Set to be broadcast on ESPN, TGL is a team-golf matchplay event inside a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida, partly on a simulator and partly on a real short game area and adaptable synthetic putting green.

Six teams of four players are set to battle it out in TGL's unique matchplay format across 15-hole matches, so Woods' quartet will play against the other five sides once in separate regular-season contests, with the top four clubs qualifying for the post-season semi-finals and a final championship series.

Tiger Woods

TBA

TBA

TBA

Jupiter Links might only have one golfer on its four-man roster so far - but what a player to have. A behemoth in the all-time golfing landscape, Woods has 15 Major championships to his name and 82 PGA Tour titles to go alongside.

The 47-year-old is steadily working towards his latest comeback and may feature at the 20-man Hero World Challenge towards the end of November - a tournament which Woods hosts.

He could also tee it up at the PNC Championship in mid-December alongside son, Charlie, with a view to sharpening his game up prior to January's TGL launch.

Woods said: "Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me. I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world.”

Woods' fingerprints are all over Jupiter Links GC, with the golfing legend's influence found from top to bottom. As well as being a player and having the team named after his home town, the 47-year-old's third link sees Woods part-own - through TGR Ventures - the sixth and final TGL golf club.

TGR Ventures’ portfolio also includes restaurant The Woods Jupiter, TGR Design, TGR Foundation, Full Swing Golf, TMRW Sports Group (parent company of TGL), and T-Squared Social.

Woods has partnered with David Blitzer - the first person to hold equity in five North American sports teams - in JLGC's leadership group. Blitzer is the co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment with Josh Harris and is co-chairman and managing partner of its portfolio, highlighted by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, NHL's New Jersey Devils, Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Jupiter Links Golf Club co-owner David Blitzer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blitzer also is a co-owner of MLB club Cleveland Guardians and NFL side Washington Commanders. Additionally, Blitzer is a General Partner of Crystal Palace Football Club in the English Premier League and owns stakes in a variety of soccer clubs around the globe, including Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer and the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Blitzer said: “Tiger Woods is one of the most influential and iconic athletes in the history of sports and I’m thrilled to partner with him to form Jupiter Links GC. Golf is a sport that has a proven ability to bring people together from all over the world and I’m excited by the potential reach and impact we can have as a team and league.

"By harnessing the power of technology and innovation, and leveraging the skill and expertise of the game’s most transcendent and accomplished player, our team is well positioned for long-term success.”

TGL is set to start on Tuesday, January 9 at 9pm ET (2am GMT), a few weeks after Black Friday - which we will be covering with the best deals.