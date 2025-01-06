18 TGL Questions Answered Ahead Of New Hi-Tech Golf League

The TGL is here, and there are sure to be plenty of questions about just what's involved in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new hi-tech team golf league.

And hopefully we'll answer most of them here, with details on the players, teams and format for the TGL all answered below.

When is TGL being played?

The opening TGL match takes place on 7 January and takes place weekly until the final starts on 24 March.

A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf) A photo posted by on

Which golfers are in the TGL?

There are 24 players on the TGL roster signed up for the inaugural season, divided into six teams of four. Those players are:

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Hideki Matsuyama

Who are the six TGL teams?

Are LIV players involved in the TGL?

No. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton had originally been included in the line-up, but once they joined LIV Golf they were then removed from the rosters, with TGL essentially being a spin-off for PGA Tour players.

What is the TGL league format?

Each of the six teams plays the other five once, with the winners of each match getting two points and one point awarded for a loss in overtime - similar to NHL.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The top four teams in the league after all the round-robin matches have been played move into the semi-finals and two winners making the final.

What is the format of each TGL match?

They're 3v3 matches over 15 holes, divided into nine holes of triples and six holes of singles. Triples involves all three golfers playing alternate shot, before they go head-to-head in singles with three players each playing two holes against an opponent.

Each hole is worth one point and there are no ties and no carryovers - the most points after 15 holes wins and a tie forces 3v3 overtime, which is a nearest the pin competition.

What simulator does TGL use?

Full Swing has provided all the simulator technology for TGL, including its KIT launch monitor, virtual green, gameplay system architecture and even Full Swing Pro 2.0 simulators for players to warm-up on.

Is there a shot clock in TGL?

Indeed there is - players will each have 40 seconds to hit their shots, otherwise they'll be given a one-shot penalty.

How many timeouts are there in TGL?

Teams will have four timeouts to use in each match, but can only use two in the triples and two in singles - with no carryovers.

Are there caddies in the TGL?

We're not expecting caddies to be involved, there's a virtual caddie system on the TGL monitors for distances and the likes, so the bagmen aren't due to be involved.

This is TGL presented by @SoFi: Rickie Fowler Talks TGL | TGL Explained - YouTube Watch On

How long do TGL matches take?

The action is scheduled to take place over two hours and with the shot clock in place that should mean that slow play is not an issue.

How big is the TGL screen?

In a word, massive. The Full Swing simulator screen measures in at a whopping 64ft x 53ft so you'll have no problem viewing the custom designed virtual holes.

Where will TGL be played?

The purpose build SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, will stage all of the TGL fixtures. The 250,000 square foot arena houses the cutting edge simulator and short game area on a field measuring 97 yards long and 50 yards wide, so about the size of a football field.

How many fans does the TGL stadium hold?

There are 1,500 seats surrounding the arena inside SoFi Center.

How to watch the TGL?

The TGL season will begin on Tuesday 7 January 2025, with coverage of ESPN and ESPN+. The first match will be broadcast at 9pm ET.

TGL will also be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, in Canada on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+, on Fox Sports Australia, U-NEXT in Japan and JTBC Golf Channel in Korea.

Which holes are they playing in TGL?

Some big names in golf course design such as Jack Nicklaus have been involved in developing some magnificent looking virtual holes - only 15 are used per match but there's space for 30 on the TGL website with details known on 28 so far.

Loot On The Line Par 4 | 391 yds

Par 4 | 391 yds Pick Yer Plunder Par 5 | 590 yds

Par 5 | 590 yds Riptide Par 5 | 609 Yards

Par 5 | 609 Yards Sterling Par 5 | 571 yds

Par 5 | 571 yds Set In Stone Par 3 | 210 yds

Par 3 | 210 yds Hang Low Par 4 | 488 yds

Par 4 | 488 yds Flex Par 4 | 528 yds

Par 4 | 528 yds Hang Loose Par 5 | 609 yds

Par 5 | 609 yds Straight Up Par 4 | 464 yds

Par 4 | 464 yds The Spear Par 5 | 604 yds

Par 5 | 604 yds The Claw Par 4 | 436 yds

Par 4 | 436 yds Oh Chute Par 3 | 271 Yards

Par 3 | 271 Yards On The Rocks Par 3 | 178 Yards

Par 3 | 178 Yards Bonnie Link Par 5 | 650 Yards

Par 5 | 650 Yards Sidewinder Par 5 | 622 Yards

Par 5 | 622 Yards Pin Oak Par 5 | 636 Yards

Par 5 | 636 Yards Alpine Par 4 | 535 Yards

Par 4 | 535 Yards Boomerang Par 5 | 622 Yards

Par 5 | 622 Yards Navigator Par 5 | 606 Yards

Par 5 | 606 Yards Hatchet Par 4 | 448 Yards

Par 4 | 448 Yards Fallen Pine Par 3 | 240 Yards

Par 3 | 240 Yards Temple Par 4 | 502 Yards

Par 4 | 502 Yards Serpent Par 5 | 627 Yards

Par 5 | 627 Yards The Plank Par 4 | 380 Yards

Par 4 | 380 Yards Cliffhanger Par 3 | 240 Yards

Par 3 | 240 Yards Bluebonnet Par 4 | 450/343 Yards

Par 4 | 450/343 Yards Craic On Par 3 | 175 Yards

Par 3 | 175 Yards Quick Draw Par 5 | 720/538 Yards

A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf) A photo posted by on

What is the TGL match schedule?

Tuesday January 7 (9pm ET): New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club

New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club Tuesday January 14 (7pm ET): Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club Tuesday January 21 (7pm ET): New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC

New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC Monday January 27 (6.30pm ET): Boston Common Golf vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Boston Common Golf vs Jupiter Links Golf Club Tuesday February 4 (9pm ET): Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club Monday February 17 (1pm ET): Atlanta Drive GC vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Atlanta Drive GC vs Los Angeles Golf Club Monday February 17 (4pm ET): Atlanta Drive GC vs The Bay Golf Club

Atlanta Drive GC vs The Bay Golf Club Monday February 17 (7pm ET): The Bay Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf

The Bay Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf Tuesday February 18 (7pm ET): Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club Monday February 24 (5pm ET): Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club Monday February 24 (9pm ET): Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC

Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC Tuesday February 25 (9pm ET): The Bay Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club Monday March 3 (3pm ET): The Bay Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club Monday March 3 (7pm ET): New York Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf

New York Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf Tuesday March 4 (7pm ET): Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive

How much are TGL tickets?

Tciekts for a single match start at $160.