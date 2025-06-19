How To Watch Travelers Championship 2025: TV Coverage, Streaming, Schedule

The final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour men's Major of 2025 is being played out at TPC River Highlands and in this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the information on how to watch the Travelers Championship including live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

The Travelers Championship has a high-quality field, with 45 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world playing.

The defending champion is Scottie Scheffler, who beat Tom Kim in a playoff after both had finished on 22 under par. The World No.1 is aiming to become the first back-to-back winner of the event since Phil Mickelson in 2002, when this tournament was known as the Greater Hartford Open.

Founded in 1952, this tournament has undergone several name changes. Since 1984 it has been played at at TPC Highlands. It is normally the second-most-attended PGA Tour event, behind the Phoenix Open.

It is traditionally played the week after the US Open and offers some respite to those coming here having been beaten up the US Open set ups.

At Oakmont this year only JJ Spaun finished under par whereas at TPC Highlands the average score on the par-70 layout last year was 67.63, and Cameron Young went round in 59 in the third round.

More eyes will be on Spaun than there would have been before he won the US Open. But he does not have a good record in the event with three missed cuts in his four starts here.

He won’t miss the cut this time: it no longer applies at this event and so all 72 players in the field will play all four rounds.

Below we explain how you can watch the Travelers Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Are there any free live streams for the Travelers Championship?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters for the Travelers Championship, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't watch it for free, with multiple free trials to be had.

You can watch the Travelers Championship for free by taking out a free trial with one of the broadcasters, with Fubo in the US and Kayo in Australia both offering seven-day free trials.

A cheap option also exists for those in India, in Fancode, a streaming platform where a monthly subscription costs just ₹199 – that's just over $2 and under £2. The service is geo-restricted so will only work in India. If you're away from India right now, you can still access your Fancode subscription by using a VPN – more on that below.

Note that free trials are reserved for new customers or those returning after an absence.

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Travelers Championship golf from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch Travelers Championship golf in the US

There are a few options for watching the Travelers Championship in the US.

Travelers Championship on the Golf Channel

The Golf Channel will be showing action from all four days of the Travelers Championship. You can stream The Golf Channel on the NBC Sports app, which can be accessed via existing cable credentials. Otherwise, to watch the Golf Channel online, you'll need a 'cord-cutting' streaming service.

We rate DirecTV where your subscription gets you the Golf Channel, plus NBC, Fox, ESPN, and also a sub to ESPN+ so you can get that PGA Tour multi-feed streaming. Sling TVand Fubo are other good options.

If you don't have traditional cable, you can get the channels in an online package, through what's known as a 'cord-cutting' service. Sling currently has an offer of 50% of your first month, usually priced from $45.99 a month. It includes ESPN, NBC and the Golf Channel, plus access to a wealth of other sports including F1 and soccer.

Travelers Championship on CBS

The later action from the final two rounds is in the hands of CBS, with three hours of coverage on TV and online at Paramount+.

CBS comes on most cable packages but you can also stream it online at Paramount+, where plans start from $7.99 a month. You also get the multi-feed streaming service with Featured Groups and Featured Holes on Paramount+.

Featured groups

There will be coverage of Featured Groups on each of the four days of the tournament on PGA Tour Live via ESPN+.

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN.

Featured Groups: Round 1

Tee times in ET (BST)

9.10am (2.10pm): Jason Day, Max Homa

Jason Day, Max Homa 10.25am (3.25pm): Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns

Watch Travelers Championship in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Travelers Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the tournament also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package – prices will vary by provider.

To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £26 per month right now, or a day membership is available for £14.99.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Travelers Championship in Canada

TSN+ has the exclusive rights to PGA Tour in Canada, and will show its coverage of Travelers Championship on TSN+.

The standard TSN subscription starts at $24.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

How to watch the Travelers Championship in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Travelers Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Kayo subscriptions start at $30 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.

Travelers Championship Tee Times: Round 1

Times in ET /GMT.

8am (1pm): Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley

Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley 8.10am (1.10pm): Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu

Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu 8.20am (1.20pm): Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim

Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim 8.30am (1.30pm): Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall

Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall 8.40am (1.40pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid

Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid 8.50am (1.50pm): Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9.00am (2.00pm): Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon

Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon 9.10am (2.10pm): Jason Day, Max Homa

Jason Day, Max Homa 9.20am (2.20pm): Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An 9.35am (2.35pm): Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger

Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger 9.45am (2.45pm): Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman

Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman 9.55am (2.55pm): Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood

Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood 10.05am (3.05pm): Adam Scott, Cameron Young

Adam Scott, Cameron Young 10.15am (3.15pm): Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre 10.25am (3.25pm): Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns

Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns 10.35am (3.35pm): Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley 10.45am (3.45pm): Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin

Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin 10.55am (3.55pm): Harris English, Lucas Glover

Harris English, Lucas Glover 11.10am (4.10pm): Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens

Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens 11.20am (4.20pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland

Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland 11.30am (4.30pm): Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim

Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim 11.40am (4.40pm): Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard

Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard 11.50am (4.50pm): Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap

Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap 12pm (5pm): Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im 12.10pm (5.10pm): Cam Davis, Alex Noren

Cam Davis, Alex Noren 12.20pm (5.20pm): Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole

Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole 12.30pm (5.30pm): Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim

Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim 12.45pm (5.45pm): Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia

Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia 12.55pm (5.55pm): Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai 1.05pm (6.05pm): Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy

Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy 1.15pm (6.15pm): J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick 1.25pm (6.25pm): Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama 1.35pm (6.35pm): Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa 1.45pm (6.45pm): JJ Spaun, Scottie Scheffler

JJ Spaun, Scottie Scheffler 1.55pm (6.55pm): Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton

Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton 2.05pm (7.05pm): Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman

What is the format of the Travelers Championship? This PGA Tour Signature Event is played as four rounds of individual strokeplay. The field is 72 and there is no cut so all 72 golfers play all four rounds.

Travelers Championship TV Schedule

Thursday 19th June – Round One

• US (ET): 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

• UK (BST): 12.30pm-4pm & 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf); 10.15pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEST): 9.30pm-5am (Fox Sports 503)

Friday 20th June – Round Two

• US (ET): 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

• UK (BST): 1pm-4pm & 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf); 10.45pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEST): 9.30pm-5am (Fox Sports 503)

Saturday 21st June – Round Three

• US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6.30pm (CBS)

• UK (GMT): 7.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• Australia (AEST): 12.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 22nd June – Round Four

• US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)

• UK (GMT): 5.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• Australia (AEST): 9.30pm-3am (Fox Sports 503)