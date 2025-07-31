How To Watch Wyndham Championship 2025: TV & Streaming Info For FedExCup Playoffs Qualifier

The final qualifying event for the FedExCup playoffs of the 2025 PGA Tour season is being played at Sedgefield Country Club. In this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the information on how to watch the Wyndham Championship including live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

The Wyndham Championship is the final opportunity for players to make the FedExCup Playoffs.

At the end of this tournament the top 70 in the FedExCup standings will go through to the playoffs. All the golfers currently ranked between 60 and 109 are teeing it up this week.

A good result can propel players up the standings. When Kurt Kitayama won the 3M Open last week it catapulted him from 110th place to 53rd.

Those playing who are riding high in the FedExCup rankings, and so only have to concentrate on the event itself, include Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew Novak and Hideki Matsuyama.

The defending champion is Aaron Rai, who is looking to become the first back-to-back winner of the event since Sam Snead in 1956, when the tournament was known as the Greater Greensboro Open. Rai is 58th in the FedExCup standings.

Adam Scott was runner up in this event in 2021. At 85 in the standings, he needs another good performance around Sedgefield Country Club’s Donald Ross-designed, par 70 layout with its small, undulating greens.

Players will need to shoot low to win: the winning score has been at least 20 under in seven of the past nine years.

Below we explain how you can watch the Wyndham Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Are there any free live streams for the Wyndham Championship?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters for the Wyndham Championship, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't watch it for free, with multiple free trials to be had.

You can watch the Wyndham Championship for free by taking out a free trial with one of the broadcasters, with Fubo in the US and Kayo in Australia both offering seven-day free trials. Note that free trials are reserved for new customers or those returning after an absence.

A cheap option also exists for those in India, in Fancode, a streaming platform where a monthly subscription costs just ₹149 – that's about $1.75 or under £1.25. The service is geo-restricted so will only work in India.

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Wyndham Championship golf from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch Wyndham Championship golf in the US

There are a few options for watching the Wyndham Championship in the US.

Wyndham Championship on the Golf Channel

The Golf Channel will be showing action from all four days of the Wyndham Championship. You can stream The Golf Channel on the NBC Sports app, which can be accessed via existing cable credentials. Otherwise, to watch the Golf Channel online, you'll need a 'cord-cutting' streaming service.

We rate DirecTV where your subscription gets you the Golf Channel, plus NBC, Fox, ESPN, and also a sub to ESPN+ so you can get that PGA Tour multi-feed streaming. Sling TVand Fubo are other good options.

If you don't have traditional cable, you can get the channels in an online package, through what's known as a 'cord-cutting' service. Sling currently has an offer of 50% off your first month, usually priced from $45.99 a month. It includes ESPN, NBC and the Golf Channel, plus access to a wealth of other sports including F1 and soccer.

Wyndham Championship on CBS

The later action from the final two rounds is in the hands of CBS, with three hours of coverage on TV and online at Paramount+.

CBS comes on most cable packages but you can also stream it online at Paramount+, where plans start from $7.99 a month. You also get the multi-feed streaming service with Featured Groups and Featured Holes on Paramount+.

Featured groups

There will be coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes on each of the four days of the tournament on PGA Tour Live via ESPN+.

Featured Groups: Round 1

Tee times in ET (BST)

7.23am (12.23pm): Akshay Bhatia, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

Akshay Bhatia, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott 7:34am (12.34pm): Aaron Rai, Tom Kim, Max Homa

Aaron Rai, Tom Kim, Max Homa 7.45am (12.45pm) Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Gerard, William Mouw

Featured Holes

3rd (par 3); 12th (par 3); 15th (par 5); 16th (par 3)

Watch Wyndham Championship in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Wyndham Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the Saturday play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package – prices will vary by provider.

To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £26 per month right now, or a day membership is available for £14.99.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Wyndham Championship in Canada

TSN has the exclusive rights to PGA Tour in Canada, and will show its coverage of Wyndham Championship on TSN+ on all four days and some of the weekend action will also be shown on TSN3 and TSN4.

The standard TSN subscription starts at $24.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

How to watch the Wyndham Championship in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Wyndham Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Kayo subscriptions start at $30 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.

Wyndham Championship TV Schedule

Thursday 31st July - Round One:

• US (ET): 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

• Canada (ET): 6.45am–6pm (TSN+)

• UK (GMT): 7pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• Australia (AEDT): 8.45pm-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Friday 1st August - Round Two:

• US (ET): 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

• Canada (ET): 6.45am–6pm (TSN+)

• UK (GMT): 7pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• Australia (AEDT): 8.45pm-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Saturday 2nd August - Round Three:

• US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-6pm (CBS/Paramount+)

• Canada (ET): 6.45am–6pm (TSN+); 3pm–6pm (TSN4);

• UK (GMT): 7pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• Australia (AEDT): 9.30pm-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Sunday 3rd August - Round Four:

• US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-6pm (CBS/Paramount+)

• Canada (ET): 6.45am–6pm (TSN+); 3pm–6pm (TSN3)

• UK (GMT): 1pm–10.30pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports+), 9pm-10pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 9.30pm-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)