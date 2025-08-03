Tiger Woods Leads Golf World In Reacting To Final Ian Baker-Finch Broadcast
The 15-time Major winner has led the praise for the popular broadcaster on his final day with CBS Sports
Tiger Woods has led the praise for Ian Baker-Finch during his final day as a broadcaster.
The 1991 Open champion announced his retirement from broadcasting last month, bringing down the curtain on a three-decade career in the industry.
Ahead of his final stint behind the microphone, which came in the final round of the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour released a video showing not just memorable moments from the CBS Sports broadcaster’s career, but also playing highlights.
A farewell to a legend 👏 From the course to the booth, Ian Baker-Finch closes the chapter on an incredible career spanning nearly five decades. pic.twitter.com/E97OSxu1UoAugust 3, 2025
As the day continued, praise came thick and fast for the popular Australian, with 15-time Major winner Woods writing on X: “Congrats Finchy for 30 incredible years behind the microphone. You brought insight into things that the viewing audience could understand and relate to. From all of us - thanks for the memories.”
Congrats Finchy for 30 incredible years behind the microphone. You brought insight into things that the viewing audience could understand and relate to. From all of us - thanks for the memories.August 3, 2025
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan also had warm words for Baker-Finch, writing in a statement: “Ian Baker-Finch has been a cherished voice in golf for nearly three decades, bringing insight, connection and a deep love for the game to millions of fans.
“From his triumph at The Open Championship to his remarkable work with CBS Sports, Ian’s contributions have helped elevate the sport and enrich its storytelling.
“On behalf of the PGA Tour, congratulations, Ian, on your retirement and thank you for your enduring impact on the game. We wish you and your family all the best.”
Baker-Finch’s CBS Sports colleagues also took to social media in his honor.
Dottie Pepper wrote: “Class personified. We’re going to miss you, Ian Baker-Finch,” while Colt Knost wrote: “End of an era! Congrats to the great Ian Baker-Finch on an incredible career!”
Class personified. We’re going to miss you, Ian Baker-Finch. pic.twitter.com/XWjfM3JvqWAugust 3, 2025
End of an era! Congrats to the great Ian Baker-Finch on an incredible career! Today is going to be a special one on @GolfonCBS! See yall at 3pm est! pic.twitter.com/TnFQRPMXadAugust 3, 2025
Explaining his decision to retire after the Wyndham Championship, the 64-year-old wrote in a statement in July: “After 19 incredible years as a golf analyst with CBS Sports and a remarkable 30-year journey in the industry, I am announcing my retirement from broadcasting
“I carry with me immense gratitude and pride for the moments we’ve shared on and off the course. Here’s to new adventures and the enduring love of golf.”
After a hugely successful playing career that included 17 titles, Baker-Finch turned to broadcasting in 1998 with ESPN and ABC Sports, where he was hired as a commentator.
He later became lead analyst on ESPN and hole announcer on ABC Sports, stepping in as lead analyst where necessary.
He then joined CBS Sports as an analyst in 2007, a role he held until his retirement.
