Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club - TGL Week 5 Preview

The TGL reaches its fifth week, and it offers an immediate opportunity for Rory McIlroy to help his team, Boston Common Golf, bounce back from its shock defeat to Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC in week four.

This week, Boston Common Golf is up against Los Angeles Golf Club, but McIlroy's side is unlikely to have it easy. That's because in its maiden TGL appearance, Los Angeles Golf Club romped to the biggest win in the tech-infused league so far, hammering Jupiter Links GC 12-1 at the SoFi Center.

That more than lived up to Los Angeles' pre-season billing as overall favorites for the inaugural title, and the team will be keen to rubber-stamp its credentials this week.

As for Boston Common Golf, its maiden TGL appearance was a far tighter affair, with the contest's first-ever overtime needed before Kevin Kisner hit the decisive shot that saw Jupiter Links GC claim its first TGL win.

As ever, the action will take place over 15 holes with the two line-ups of three driving into the 64-foot by 46-foot simulator and utilizing three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.

The opening nine holes will see each team compete in an alternate shot format before they each of the three in the line-ups faces an opponent over two holes through the remaining six holes of singles.

Following this week's match, there will be 10 more regular season contests. By the end of that stage, each team will have played the other five once in a round-robin system.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The top four teams reach the semifinals stage. The two winners then progress to the finals, which will be played on 24 and 25 March as they compete for the SoFi Cup.

A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf) A photo posted by on

Despite Boston Common Golf's narrow defeat against Jupiter Links, its line-up to face Los Angeles is unchanged, with McIlroy accompanied by Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley. Hideki Matsuyama is the player on the sidelines.

Los Angeles' line-up will see Tommy Fleetwood make his debut, with Sahith Theegala stepping aside. Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose complete the team.

Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club Line-Ups

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Boston Common Golf Los Angeles Golf Club Player 1 Rory McIlroy Tommy Fleetwood Player 2 Adam Scott Collin Morikawa Player 3 Keegan Bradley Justin Rose

Boston Common Golf's line-up is, on paper, one of the strongest of the six TGL teams.

Rory McIlroy needs little introduction, with four Major wins to his name and the current World No.3. Meanwhile, US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley could yet line up for the team at the Bethpage Black match given his excellent form over recent months, which sees him ranked 11th in the world, while Adam Scott is a former World No.1 and is currently 21st. The three also boast 47 PGA Tour wins.

McIlroy and Bradley also have relatively recent wins, with the Northern Irishman having claimed the title in November's DP World Tour Championship and Bradley the BMW Championship in August.

Los Angeles are strong too, though. Fleetwood is yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he's 10th in the world rankings and has racked up seven DP World Tour titles. Morikawa is ranked fifth in the world with six PGA tour wins while Rose is ranked 55th and has won 11 times on the PGA Tour. All three also have significant Ryder Cup experience.

A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf) A photo posted by on

This week, the action will get underway at 'The Claw', a 436-yard par-4 hole, with McIlroy and Fleetwood getting their respective teams underway.

After that, we move onto the par-5 Pick Yer Plunder and par-3 Oh Chute, then the par-4 The Spear and par-5 On The Rocks. Then it's the par-4 Hang Low and par-3 Fallen Pin, before the par-4 Alpine and par-5 Pinery wrap up the Triples section of the match.

The six holes of the singles section comprises the par-5 Bonnie Link, the par-4 Bluebonnet, then the par-3 Cliffhanger, the par-4 The Plank and the par-3 Set in Stone with the action concluding with the par-5 Navigator.

When Does Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club Start?

The opening tee shot is scheduled to take place at around 9pm ET (2am GMT) on Tuesday 9 February (Wednesday 5 February). Matches are scheduled to take around two hours each.

It is being shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US and on Sky Sports Golf in the UK.

The Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club TGL Betting Odds

While odds for the match are to be confirmed, a tight contest is in prospect.

Boston Common Golf is currently third favorites for the overall title at +400, although Los Angeles Golf Club remains the favorite to lift the SoFi Cup, with odds of +300.