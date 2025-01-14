How To Watch Tiger Woods' Debut In TGL: Live Streams & TV Details For Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links
The main man makes his first appearance in his new hi-tech indoor golf league
Watch the TGL as Tiger Woods makes his debut in the new hi-tech golf league today, with all the information here on how to watch Los Angeles GC vs Jupiter Links GC in week two of the TGL across TV and live streaming.
The TGL is a new golf league that has launched in 2025, pioneered by Tiger Woods alongside fellow golf star Rory McIlroy and with the backing of the PGA Tour.
It's doing things a little differently, and in spectacular fashion, with the TGL taking place indoors in the purpose-built SoFi Centre in Florida, where the players will not only tee off into a 64ft x 53ft simulator screen but also play real-life shots onto a rotating green that changes its contours for each hole.
The TGL league is made up of six teams representing six US cities, and this week, on January 14, it's the first game for Tiger Woods and his Jupiter Links squad. The 15-time major winner will line up alongside Max Homa and Kevin Kisner as they take on the Los Angeles GC team of Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala.
Read on for our guide on how to watch Tiger Woods' debut in the TGL golf – with Los Angeles GC vs Jupiter Links GC – online, on TV, and from anywhere.
TGL week two: key information
• TGL Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links Date and time: January 14 at 7pm-9pm ET / 4pm-6pm PT | January 15 at 12am-2am GMT | January 15 at 11am-1pm AEDT
• TGL Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links Venue: SoFi Center, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
• Los Angeles GC line-up: Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala
• Jupiter Links GC line-up: Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods
• TGL Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links TV & Streaming: ESPN+ (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
How to watch Tiger Woods' TGL Golf debut in the US
Fans in the US can watch Tiger Woods' debut in TGL Golf on ESPN, with Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links to be shown on TV and online via ESPN+.
For TV viewers, Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links will air on the main ESPN channel. Both on TV and online, coverage will start at 7pm ET on January 14, running for two hours.
ESPN comes with most cable TV packages. If you don't have traditional cable, and you wanted a streaming package broader than just ESPN+, you can choose from a new generation of cord-cutting online cable packages.
Sling TV is one of the most popular, and to get the ESPN channel you'd need the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month on top of either Sling Orange ($40 per month) or Sling Blue ($46 per month). Fubo will also let you watch ESPN along with many more channels for a cost of $79.99 per month, but you can take advantage of a free trial.
► TGL Off To Strong Start After ESPN Viewing Figures Released
How to watch Tiger Woods' TGL Golf debut in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch Tiger Woods' TGL debut on Sky Sports, with Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links airing on both the Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event channels.
In the UK the match technically takes place on January 15, with coverage starting at midnight and running until 2am GMT.
You can get Sky Sports on your television through a traditional satellite TV package direct with Sky, although you'd have to enter into a minimum two-year contract. You can also get a streaming option but the same long-term commitment applies.
For those wanting more flexibility and immediacy, Sky Sports is available via the Now TV streaming service. A day pass costs £14.99 or you can subscribe on a monthly basis for £26 per month for your first six months.
If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
► How much prize money is there on offer in TGL?
How to watch Tiger Woods' TGL golf debut in Canada
In Canada, fans can watch Tiger Woods make his debut in the TGL on Sportsnet.
Sportsnet comes on pay-TV packages while Sportsnet+ is the streaming platform for online viewers. You only need the standard subscription to watch Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links, which costs $24.99/month or $199.99 on an annual basis.
► Betting Market Has Tiger's Team As The TGL Outsiders
How to watch Tiger Woods' TGL debut in Australia
Golf fans in Australia can watch Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links in the TGL on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will have the coverage on traditional TV, while Kayo Sports is the place to go for live streaming. Coverage starts at 11am on January 15.
Kayo subscriptions usually cost $25 a month, but there's currently an offer where you get your first month for just $1. Alternatively, you could opt for a free trial of seven days. It's one or the other, but either way it's a nifty little streaming deal for this week's TGL game.
► For a full list of global broadcasters for the TGL, check out our general guide on how to watch TGL golf.
Watch Tiger Woods' TGL debut from anywhere
Away from home Tiger Woods' debut in the TGL? No problem, you can still access your usual TGL streaming services even when you're abroad thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
