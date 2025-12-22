6 Brand New Golf Tournaments Making Their Debut In 2026

After another incident-packed year of golf, it doesn’t take long for the biggest circuits in the game to get up and running in 2026.

The DP World Tour and the PGA Tour are the first out of the traps. On the DP World Tour, the Dubai Invitational returns after a one-year absence to accommodate the Team Cup, with a start day of January 15th.

That’s the same day the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii begins, which becomes the first event of the year on the circuit following the cancellation of The Sentry.

Next, the LPGA Tour season gets underway with its traditional season-opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which begins on January 29th, before LIV Golf’s fifth season begins on February 4th in Riyadh.

None of those events are being held for the first time in 2026, but as each of the four tours progresses, they will have at least one new tournament.

Here are the ones to look out for...

Cadillac Championship - PGA Tour

Trump National Doral hosts new event the Cadillac Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s a revamped line-up for the 2026 PGA Tour season, with various tournaments moving in the schedule, as well as a couple of new ones added.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first is a new $20m Signature Event, the Cadillac Championship, which will take place at Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster course in Florida between April 30th and May 3rd.

The course hasn’t hosted a PGA Tour event since 2016, when the luxury vehicle manufacturer’s association with the circuit ended with the WGC-Cadillac Championship.

Not to be confused with the similarly named tournament of a decade ago, the Cadillac Championship is a completely new event.

Good Good Championship - PGA Tour

The second new PGA Tour event will be part of its FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

The Good Good Championship will be held between 12th and 15th November at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, Texas.

For Good Good, which was established in 2020 and is one of the fastest-growing brands in golf, the multi-year deal marks its first foray into tournament sponsorship.

The tournament will also be the first PGA Tour event held in Austin since the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club.

The Fazio Canyons Course has recently been renovated and features elevation changes, strategic fairways and spectacular views.

Aramco Championship - LPGA Tour/LET

The Aramco Championship will come from Shadow Creek in Nevada (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LPGA Tour has one new event coming in 2026, the Aramco Championship, between April 2nd and 5th.

Co-sanctioned by the LET and LPGA Tour, it is part of the PIF Global Series (previously the Aramco Team Series).

An event in the series has been held in the US each year since 2021. In 2025, it was played in Houston, but the new tournament comes from the course with the world’s most expensive green fees, Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The venue will be familiar to many in the field, as the tournament the Aramco Championship replaces, the T-Mobile Match Play, was also held there.

LIV Golf South Africa

LIV Golf South Africa comes from Steyn City (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf continues to evolve heading into its fifth season.

Gone are the 54-hole tournaments, with events now taking place over 72 holes and four days. Meanwhile, two new events are coming next year.

One sees LIV Golf head to South Africa for the first time for an event taking place between March 19th and 22nd at Steyn City.

The venue previously hosted the 2022 DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned Steyn City Championship. A year later, it was the course for another tournament co-sanctioned by the circuits, the Jonsson Workwear Open.

No doubt, local fans will create a big atmosphere at the tournament as they cheer on the all-South African team of Stinger GC.

LIV Golf Louisiana

The second new LIV Golf tournament of the season will come from Louisiana’s Bayou Oaks at City Park between June 25th and 28th.

The New Orleans course was redesigned by Rees Jones in 2017 and stands on the site of courses destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

LIV Golf’s first visit to Louisiana will come just two months after the PGA Tour’s regular stop in the State for unique team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship - DP World Tour

Camiral will host the Catalunya Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, taking place between May 7th and 10th, is a (sort of) new event on the 2026 DP World Tour schedule.

It will be held at Real Club de Golf El Prat, Barcelona, Spain, the first time the venue has hosted a DP World Tour event since the 2015 Open de Espana.

The tournament is distinct from the 2022 one-off Catalunya Championship, which was held at the venue for the 2031 Ryder Cup, Camiral.

The 2028, 2029 and 2030 editions of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship will also come from Camiral, which is considered one of the best courses in Spain.

New Events For 2026 - At A Glance