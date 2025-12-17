How To Watch Golf Channel Games: TV & Streaming Details, Timings

Watch the Golf Channel Games as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy captain two star-studded teams in a new competition, with Golf Monthly providing all the broadcast information in this guide.

Golf Channel Games: Ley information • Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025 • Time: 19:30pm ET / 00:30 GMT (Weds) • Venue: Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, Florida, USA • TV Channels: USA Network, The Golf Channel, Peacock (US) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Holiday Deal

The Optum Golf Channel Games is a newly created made-for-television event involving five specific golfing challenges set to two teams of PGA Tour pros. A team captained by Scottie Scheffler will take on one skippered by Rory McIlroy.

It will take place under the lights on Wednesday, December 17, at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Florida, with all the challenges taking place against the clock.

Scheffler will have his most recent Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, on his side. McIlroy will have Europe’s two-time Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and another European Ryder Cup hero in Shane Lowry in his team.

Read on for all the details on TV coverage and live streaming so you can watch the Golf Channel Games online or on TV, from anywhere.

Watch Optum Golf Channel Games in the US

The Optum Golf Channel Games will air live, as the name suggests, on the Golf Channel, but also on USA Network.

These are both cable TV channels, so if you have cable, you're all set, and you can use your cable credentials to stream via the NBC Sports app or USA Network app.

No cable? You'll need a cord-cutting TV service to get cable channels in an online package. Sling and YouTubeTV are great options, but note that Fubo doesn't currently carry the Golf Channel or USA due to a dispute with NBC.

Golf Channel Games: Schedule & Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time Event 19:00 ET Pre-game show begins 19:30 ET Golf Channel Games begin 22:30 ET Golf Channel Games end 23:00 ET Post-game show ends

Can I watch Optum Golf Channel Games in the UK?

There is no live coverage of the Golf Channel Games in the UK.

Sky Sports has highlights only, which will be shown at various times on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf.

Watch Optum Golf Channel Games from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

The teams

Scottie Scheffler (captain), Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton.

Roy McIlroy (captain), Shane Lowry, Luke Donald and Haotong Li.

The five challenges

Timed drive competition: Players compete in head-to-head duels against one another and the clock where they have to hit drives into a scoring grid.

Players compete in head-to-head duels against one another and the clock where they have to hit drives into a scoring grid. Timed short game competition: Players hit chips from multiple locations around the green and then take a series of putts from varying distances, with three minutes to complete both challenges.

Players hit chips from multiple locations around the green and then take a series of putts from varying distances, with three minutes to complete both challenges. 14-club challenge: The four players on each side are split into teams of two players and draw a club from a single bag (including driver and putter) in a closest-to-the-pin competition. All 14 clubs will be used — seven shots per player per side — and once a club is used, it’s removed from the bag. Each team will also pick a player to hit a 15th shot with a left-handed club.

The four players on each side are split into teams of two players and draw a club from a single bag (including driver and putter) in a closest-to-the-pin competition. All 14 clubs will be used — seven shots per player per side — and once a club is used, it’s removed from the bag. Each team will also pick a player to hit a 15th shot with a left-handed club. Team relay: All four players on each team play in turn over three holes with players staged throughout each hole: one on the tee, one in the fairway and two around the green. The aim is to get the lowest score in the quickest time.

All four players on each team play in turn over three holes with players staged throughout each hole: one on the tee, one in the fairway and two around the green. The aim is to get the lowest score in the quickest time. Captain’s challenge: McIlroy and Scheffler will compete head-to-head, hitting shots with a variety of clubs from various distances, including a bunker shot, a 30-foot putt and 10-foot putt.