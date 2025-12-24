TGL Season 2 Preview: Full Schedule & TV Coverage Details

TGL is back for season 2 with the six teams back playing 15 matches in a bid to get into the playoffs and fight it out for Atlanta Drivs GC's title.

There are a few tweaks to the schedule, most notably an early start with the opening match taking place on December 28 between defending champions Atlanta Drive and New York Golf Club.

Also, TGL season 2 has some big changes in technology and inside SoFi Center, with an enlarged green complex and vastly improved visuals on the virtual reality holes.

Tiger Woods has already announced that he'll be attending every match of his Jupiter Links GC side, but is not due to be playing having undergone yet another back surgery in October.

Atlanta Drive GC is the defending champion after beating New York GC in the inaugural final back in March, and those two clubs will renew rivalries to kick-off the 2026 season.

Rory McIlroy will made his season debut with Boston Common Golf on January 2 against Tommy Fleetwood's Los Angeles Golf Club, while Woods' Jupiter Links begin January 13 against New York.

Another tweak sees matches being played on Sundays and Fridays this year, along with the Monday and Tuesday matches, the two days of the week exclusively used in 2025.

There are also two double-headers towards the end of February, on the 23rd and 24th, when five of the six teams will be in action, before the end of the regular season ends with matches on three consecutive days.

(Image credit: TGL)

Changes have been made to the technology and stadium set-up after feedback from the players and some data analysis.

The major change ahead of TGL's second season comes with the GreenZone being made much larger with more pin placements added, along with improvements to the bunkers.

Other changes inside the SoFi Center for season two include increasing the sizes of the hitting boxes, while on the technology front the graphics on the virtual holes have been improved while each of the six teams now now have their own signature holes with customized backdrops.

TGL have announced the introduction of an expansion team - Motor City GC - but it will not join the league until 2027, so it's the regular six competing for the title in the second running of the hi-tech league.

Full TGL season 2 schedule & TV listings

(All times ET)

(Image credit: TGL)

Match 1: Sunday Dec 28: New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC (3pm, ABC)

TGL playoff schedule

Semi-final 1: Tuesday March 17 (6:30pm ESPN)

Tuesday March 17 (6:30pm ESPN) Semi-final 2 : Tuesday March 17 (9pm ESPN)

: Tuesday March 17 (9pm ESPN) Finals Match 1: Monday March 23 (9pm ESPN2)

Monday March 23 (9pm ESPN2) Finals Match 2: Tuesday March 24 (7pm ESPN)

Tuesday March 24 (7pm ESPN) Finals Match 3 (if required): Tuesday March 24 (9pm ESPN)

TGL teams and players:

Atlanta Drive: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover.

Boston Common: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott.

Jupiter Links: Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner.

Los Angeles: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood.

New York: Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young.

The Bay: Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee.