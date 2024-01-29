Who Are The LIV Golf Broadcast Team?

When the controversial breakaway circuit, LIV Golf, launched in the summer of 2022, a number of big name players were announced.

In addition to the likes of Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood, LIV Golf was also quick to sign up some experienced names in the commentary booth.

Some faces and voices you’ll be familiar with, others you might not recognize. Here are the experts that form the LIV Golf broadcast team.

Arlo White

Arlo White has previously held commentary roles for the Houston Dynamo, Seattle Sounders and Chicago Fire in MLS (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arlo White, named after American folk singer, Arlo Guthrie, was born in Leicester, England in 1973. His face is one you may recognise from Apple TV series Ted Lasso, where he commentates on the fortunes of the show's fictional team, AFC Richmond, alongside real ex-professional player and coach, Chris Powell.

White began his broadcasting career at the age of 27, when he started off covering amateur soccer for BBC Radio Derby. He later went on to commentate on Premier League and Major League Soccer (MLS) matches, as well as cricket and American football. White is now LIV Golf's lead play-by-play commentator.

David Feherty

David Feherty played in the 1991 Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Feherty has one of the most recognisable voices in golf. Born in County Down, Northern Ireland, he learned to play the game at Bangor Golf Club, and turned professional in 1976. Feherty moved to Dallas, Texas and became a naturalised citizen of the United States of America in 2010.

During his playing career, which lasted just over 20 years, he won five times on the European Tour (now DP World Tour), and recorded two top-10s at the Majors. After retiring, Feherty, who also played in the 1991 Ryder Cup, became an on-course reporter for the PGA Tour on CBS between 1997 and 2015, later joining NBC Sports full-time from 2016-2022. He became an on-air analyst and co-executive producer for LIV Golf in July 2022.

Jerry Foltz

Jerry Foltz won twice as a playing professional (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a successful college career, in which he attended the University of Arizona and was an all-Pac 10 selection in 1984, Jerry Foltz joined the pro ranks in 1990. The former Arizona Amateur champion played on the Nike Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour), and won twice as a professional – the 1994 Newport Classic and the Nike South Carolina Classic in 1995.

Sadly for the American, he was hampered by back problems throughout much of his career, which resulted from a car crash that he was involved in three days after turning professional. He played seven times on the PGA Tour and carried on playing whilst working for the Golf Channel, which he joined in 1999.

Su-Ann Heng

Su-Ann Heng represented Singapore during her professional playing career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former professional golfer Su-Ann Heng is one of LIV Golf’s on-course reporters. The Singaporean ex-pro was once ranked number one in her native country and she represented the Singapore Ladies Golf team on six occasions.

After retiring from the game in 2015, Su-Ann moved back from the USA to Singapore, where she soon found a place with Fox Sports Asia covering the LPGA. Away from TV broadcasting, Su-Ann is a part-time DJ, and regularly presents shows on Gold 905.

Dom Boulet

Dominique Boulet in action during his playing days (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dom Boulet is a former player on the Asian Tour. He gave up playing in 2002 and despite not planning on a career in broadcasting, that is where he found himself after he filled in for someone he knew at the 2005 BMW Asian Open.

The on-course reporter started playing golf with his dad when he was nine years old, at Old Fold Manor, 30 minutes north of central London. After getting really bitten by the bug, he travelled to compete in Hong Kong and then went to the States, where he got a scholarship with Northwestern. He didn’t manage to win on the Asian Tour, but he took seamlessly to broadcasting and would become known throughout Asia as “The Voice of Asian Golf”.