Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL Announces 4 Schedule Changes For The 2026 Season

As the countdown to TGL season two continues, the tech-infused team competition has confirmed its full schedule and shared a number of changes before the action begins.

The teams, players and rules are all expected to stay largely the same for the upcoming campaign as the PGA Tour-affiliated league builds upon a steady start to life earlier this year.

However, a few tweaks have been made to ensure that momentum continues throughout the 15 regular-season matches and the minimum four Playoff contests.

Atlanta Drive GC is the reigning champion thanks to its success over New York GC back in March, and it is those two clubs which will kick off the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links and Rory McIlroy's Boston Common will hope to enjoy much better years, respectively, after they both missed out on the Playoffs in year one.

(Image credit: TGL)

The Bay and Los Angeles GC complete the TGL line-up once more, with the beaten semi-finalists aiming to go at least one better this time around.

Motor City Golf Club has already been introduced ahead of its entrance into the league in 2027, but the Detroit-based side will have to watch on from the sidelines like the rest of us for the time being.

While we wait for further details to emerge regarding TGL in 2026, here are four of the key changes it has made regarding its schedule.

EARLIER START

(Image credit: TGL)

The inaugural season of TGL began in early January 2025 with New York taking on The Bay at SoFi Center, while the second campaign is due to start a couple of weeks earlier this time around.

Once again, New York GC is involved as last year's beaten finalists, but this time they will be up against the defending champions, Atlanta Drive GC.

The first match of TGL's second season has been confirmed for Sunday, December 28 at 3pm ET, with ABC broadcasting before ESPN takes over for the remainder of the competition.

FRIDAY AND SUNDAY MATCHES

(Image credit: TGL)

While all matches in 2025 were exclusively played on either a Monday or a Tuesday, TGL announced that, for season two, there will be a select number of contests taking place on Friday and Sunday afternoons.

The opening match of the 2026 term is set for a Sunday while the second - Los Angeles GC vs Boston Common Golf - will occur on Friday, January 2 at 7pm. The 2026 PGA Tour season does not begin until the following week anyway, with The Sentry kicking off on Thursday, January 8.

Later in the year as the Playoffs come into view, Woods' Jupiter Links vs McIlroy's Boston Common is due to become TGL's first ever Sunday primetime matchup.

Last year's bottom two clubs will face off at 9pm on Sunday, March 1, immediately after the culmination of the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic. The following two days will also feature one match per night, with Woods and co. returning against The Bay on Tuesday, March 3.

HECTIC RUN TO END REGULAR SEASON

(Image credit: TGL)

The 2025 campaign saw seven matches in nine days midway through the regular season, whereas the 2026 term is due to feature that same scenario right before the Playoffs.

Consecutive double-headers will take place on February 24 and 25 before that three-match run in early March caps off the group-stage schedule and ties in with the PGA Tour's Florida Swing.

As a result, momentum could be key for whoever goes on to lift the SoFi Cup.

SEMI-FINAL DOUBLE-HEADER

(Image credit: TGL)

Double-headers are something of a theme in the 2026 TGL schedule, and the Playoffs are no exception as the semi-final clashes have been booked on the same day - Tuesday, March 17.

The top-four teams after the regular season will return to SoFi Center and battle it out across one evening before the best-of-three final occurs on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.