'Great New Rule Change' - Pro Reveals (And Supports) PGA Tour Local Rule Tweak
Michael Kim has revealed the PGA Tour has tweaked its preferred lies rule, and he believes it is a positive change
PGA Tour winner Michael Kim has revealed and supported a new local rule change from the US circuit that will see players move their ball within a scorecard length instead of a club-length when Preferred Lies are in operation.
Preferred Lies are one of the Modal Local Rules committees and tournament organizers can use, often following prolonged spells of rain when fairways tend to be muddy and/or wet.
The local rule states players are able to mark their ball, clean it and place it back either within one club-length, one scorecard length or 6 inches, as decided by the committee, as long as the ball is no nearer the hole. It also must be in the general area.
Kim revealed documentation of the rule change to his 220,000+ followers on X, with the PGA Tour believing the tweak "will provide fairer outcomes during competition." The tour also says the scorecard length is "used universally by other organizations."
Kim ended his year on the DP World Tour, winning the French Open and reaching the DP World Tour Championship, and cited how the European Tour's scorecard-length rule he experienced made things fairer, especially around the greens.
"Great new rule change to the pgatour lift clean and place rule," Kim wrote on X.
"Instead of a full club length relief, it’s only scorecard relief.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Experienced it during DP world tour and thought it was much better. A full club length can really change the angle of a chip shot some times."
Great new rule change to the pgatour lift clean and place rule. Instead of a full club length relief, it’s only scorecard relief. Experienced it during DP world tour and thought it was much better. A full club length can really change the angle of a chip shot some times pic.twitter.com/cJveuldcI1January 6, 2026
The PGA Tour's explanation for new preferred lies change:
Preferred Lies Modification: Reduction to a Scorecard Length
- The relief area for placing a ball when using preferred lies has been reduced from a club-length to the length of a scorecard. This will be denoted by a green sticker on your scorecard.
- A scorecard length is used universally by other organizations and will provide fairer outcomes during competition as the ball will be placed from closer to its original spot.
- The TOUR philosophy when preferred lies is used does not change. It is used only in cases of extreme mud throughout the golf course, when relief from temporary water takes a player outside the fairway, or when poor fairway conditions are likely to negatively impact the competition.
- If a ball is placed outside of the scorecard length by mistake, it can be corrected without penalty before the next stroke is made.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.