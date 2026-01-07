'Great New Rule Change' - Pro Reveals (And Supports) PGA Tour Local Rule Tweak

PGA Tour winner Michael Kim has revealed and supported a new local rule change from the US circuit that will see players move their ball within a scorecard length instead of a club-length when Preferred Lies are in operation.

Preferred Lies are one of the Modal Local Rules committees and tournament organizers can use, often following prolonged spells of rain when fairways tend to be muddy and/or wet.

The local rule states players are able to mark their ball, clean it and place it back either within one club-length, one scorecard length or 6 inches, as decided by the committee, as long as the ball is no nearer the hole. It also must be in the general area.

Kim revealed documentation of the rule change to his 220,000+ followers on X, with the PGA Tour believing the tweak "will provide fairer outcomes during competition." The tour also says the scorecard length is "used universally by other organizations."

Kim ended his year on the DP World Tour, winning the French Open and reaching the DP World Tour Championship, and cited how the European Tour's scorecard-length rule he experienced made things fairer, especially around the greens.

"Great new rule change to the pgatour lift clean and place rule," Kim wrote on X.

"Instead of a full club length relief, it’s only scorecard relief.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Experienced it during DP world tour and thought it was much better. A full club length can really change the angle of a chip shot some times."

Great new rule change to the pgatour lift clean and place rule. Instead of a full club length relief, it’s only scorecard relief. Experienced it during DP world tour and thought it was much better. A full club length can really change the angle of a chip shot some times pic.twitter.com/cJveuldcI1January 6, 2026

The PGA Tour's explanation for new preferred lies change:

Preferred Lies Modification: Reduction to a Scorecard Length