LIV Golf's Majesticks GC Reveal New Look Ahead Of 2026 Season

It's all systems go for Majesticks GC ahead of the 2026 LIV Golf League season, with the all-English side revealing a new logo just one month out from the opening event in Riyadh.

Posting to their social media, the video included a British bulldog, a red London bus and the London Eye, with the new logo showcasing the blue, white and red colors of the Union Jack.

The rebrand coincides with the recent announcement that Laurie Canter will join the Majesticks for 2026, with the two-time DP World Tour winner giving up his PGA Tour card to make a return to the LIV Golf League.

Along with Canter, both co-captains, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, have extended their time with LIV Golf, while Sam Horsfield also announced a contract extension just a fortnight later.

It now means the Majesticks have four English players representing them, following Henrik Stenson's relegation from the League in 2025.

Currently, it's unclear as to whether the Swede will be part of the circuit going forward, but Stenson is reportedly set to take up DP World Tour membership this season, after he paid the outstanding fines.

Stenson joined the League in 2022 and finished 49th in the standings for 2025, 0.38 points outside the Open Zone (Image credit: Getty Images)

Majesticks GC aren't the only other LIV Golf side making moves in the transfer window, as Victor Perez signed for Cleeks GC, joining Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Adrian Meronk.

Remaining as a European quartet, rumors have circulated that Belgium's Thomas Detry and Australia's Elvis Smylie could also be making the jump to the circuit.

Reportedly, Detry would be joining his fellow countryman, Thomas Pieters, at the 4Aces GC, while Smylie would complete Ripper GCs all-Australian line-up, following Matt Jones' release from the side.