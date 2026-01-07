A lot of people 'go big' when celebrating their 50th birthday, and Tiger Woods is no exception with a party like no other planned for later this month.

The 15-time Major champion quietly brought up his half-century on December 30 and was wished well by a multitude of names from across not just golf but the world of sport and celebrity alike.

While Woods' birthday itself may not have been celebrated too wildly given A) the California-born pro is into his middle years and B) he's still recovering from his latest back surgery, the Big Cat's milestone is to be marked in serious style very soon.

First reported by Front Office Sports, Woods' 50th is set to take place on Wednesday, January 14th at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.

It will contain a maximum of 300 exclusively invited guests, made up of Woods' extended social circle, and feature a performance from Jon Bon Jovi. As well as the legendary musician, people like Justin Thomas, Joe LaCava, Michael Strahan and Arthur Blank are also on the guest list.

Joe LaCava (left) is one of Tiger Woods' former caddies (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the menu is based around the five options Woods has selected over the years to make up his Masters champions' dinner and the dress code is "a touch of red" as a nod to the color the 82-time PGA Tour winner made iconic on so many Sundays over multiple decades.

Oh, and I almost forgot, the party has a title sponsor (Ernst & Young) as well as an official name - 'RED: Celebrating Legacy presented by EY US.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The event is to be hosted by Woods' TGR Foundation and is doubling up as the official launch of the non-profit's 30th anniversary campaign. In light of that, there is a $50 million fundraising target on the table in order to grow TGR Learning Labs.

Said Learning Labs - of which there are currently two with a couple of others in the pipeline - aim to provide free STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) education, career-connected programs, and wellness activities for middle and high school students.

Augusta National Golf Club and @TigerWoods will team up to enrich access to high-quality educational programming and affordable golf in Augusta. pic.twitter.com/8x6uAJ0jzyApril 7, 2025

Speaking to Front Office Sports, TGR Foundation CEO Cyndi Court said: “It’s a lot more than a birthday party, and it’s a lot more than an event.

“It’s an event that’s culminating a year of work, and then launching a year of hard work going forward, and what we’re going to do as we expand and grow.

“We definitely could have made it bigger, but we also wanted it to be intimate so that we could celebrate people that throughout the years have made tremendous commitments to Tiger’s vision of what could be possible in the future.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Front Office Sports, Court is said to have presented Woods with the idea for a combined event about a year ago.

TGR Foundation's CEO also shared that the party will have three main pillars - celebrating Woods’s accomplishments on the course, his legacy off the course, and looking ahead at what is to come.