Report: LIV Golf Signs Two New Players Including 2025 PGA Tour Winner

Thomas Detry and Elvis Smylie will be joining LIV Golf ahead of the new season according to The Times

Thomas Detry and Elvis Smylie hold their finish on iron shots
(Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf is set to add two new players from the PGA and DP World Tours, according to The Times.

The London-based newspaper reports that 2025 WM Phoenix Open champion Thomas Detry and DP World Tour player Elvis Smylie are joining the Saudi-backed circuit ahead of the 2026 campaign beginning next month.

