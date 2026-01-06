Report: LIV Golf Signs Two New Players Including 2025 PGA Tour Winner

LIV Golf is set to add two new players from the PGA and DP World Tours, according to The Times.

The London-based newspaper reports that 2025 WM Phoenix Open champion Thomas Detry and DP World Tour player Elvis Smylie are joining the Saudi-backed circuit ahead of the 2026 campaign beginning next month.

Detry, who became the first Belgian to win on the PGA Tour last year, is set to join up with countryman Thomas Pieters on Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC according to The Times' Tom Kershaw.

The World No.57 has played in over 170 DP World Tour events and has status on the European circuit after a last-gasp finish to his season. His T7th in the Genesis Championship, the final regular event of the 2025 campaign, moved him from 129th to 113th in the Race to Dubai, with the top 115 earning their cards.

Kershaw reports Harold Varner III, currently on the 4Aces, will be the man to make way for Detry and is moving over to Smash GC, which is one of five LIV Golf teams with an open spot after captain Brooks Koepka became the first Major champion to leave the league.



Elvis Smylie, the World No.127, is assumed to join Cameron Smith's all-Aussie Ripper GC, which has an open position after Matt Jones was dropped.

Jones finished in the 'Open Zone' and did not have his contract with the team renewed so will be fighting to earn his 2026 status at LIV Golf Promotions this weekend in Florida, where three cards are on the line.

If confirmed, Detry and Smylie would be the third and fourth new signings in the LIV Golf transfer window so far following the additions of Laurie Canter and Victor Perez.

Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji are two other new faces in 2026 after earning their cards via the International Series Rankings.

The 2026 LIV Golf campaign gets underway early next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the league transitions to a four-day, 72-hole format for the first time, having previously been three-day, 54-hole affairs since its inception in 2022.