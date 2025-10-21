This Company Has A Huge 60% Driver Shaft Win Rate On The PGA Tour In 2025
A total of 43 events have been played on the PGA Tour so far in 2025 and, throughout that period, one particular shaft brand has dominated in the driver department
One of the key components of a golf club is the shaft and, arguably, it's the most crucial aspect to get right as you look to increase distance and control.
Put simply, there are hundreds of options available when it comes to the driver shaft and, in regards to the PGA Tour, one particular brand stands out among the rest.
The best players will always have an idea of what golf shaft suits their game and, in terms of the manufacturer the top individuals trust when it comes to the driver, that would be Fujikura, which has been involved in 60.5% of PGA Tour wins this season.
In fact, for the first time ever in the brand's history, Fujikura shafts were used to win all four men’s Majors, as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler had them in their drivers and fairway woods, while JJ Spaun used it in his Titleist GT3 driver.
Along with the Majors, Tommy Fleetwood had the Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X in his driver for his Tour Championship victory, which is ranked as one of the best driver shafts on the market, while the company also featured in The Players Championship win and five of the eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour.
Currently sitting at 26 wins throughout the current PGA Tour season, Fujikura has been by far the most popular brand on the circuit, with Mitsubishi second after a respectable seven titles. These include victories from Ryder Cup stars Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose and Cameron Young.
Those wins feature in a handful of Signature Events and FedEx Cup Playoff wins, while Graphite Design and True Temper's Project X shafts both claimed four victories each this year.
Rounding out the remaining events is the Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX from UST Mamiya, which was used by Ben Griffin to secure both his wins in 2025, as the prototype shaft also helped him to a maiden Ryder Cup appearance in New York.
What Driver Shaft Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2025?
*driver shaft correct as of the tournament
Event
Winner
Driver Shaft
The Sentry
Hideki Matsuyama
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX
Sony Open in Hawaii
Nick Taylor
Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X
The American Express
Sepp Straka
Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue 6 X
Farmers Insurance Open
Harris English
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rory McIlroy
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
WM Phoenix Open
Thomas Detry
Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 70 TX
Genesis Invitational
Ludvig Aberg
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Brian Campbell
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 TX
Cognizant Classic
Joe Highsmith
True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 6.5
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Russell Henley
True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX
Puerto Rico Open
Karl Vilips
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy (2)
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Valspar Championship
Viktor Hovland
Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X
Texas Children's Houston Open
Min Woo Lee
Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
Valero Texas Open
Brian Harman
Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 5 S
The Masters
Rory McIlroy (3)
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
RBC Heritage
Justin Thomas
Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype
Corales Puntacana Championship
Garrick Higgo
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin
True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 75 TX & UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX
CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Scottie Scheffler
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Truist Championship
Sepp Straka (2)
Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue 6 X
Myrtle Beach Classic
Ryan Fox
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler (2)
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Charles Schwab Challenge
Ben Griffin (2)
UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX
The Memorial Tournament
Scottie Scheffler (3)
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
RBC Canadian Open
Ryan Fox
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX
US Open
JJ Spaun
Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X
Travelers Championship
Keegan Bradley
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Rocket Classic
Aldrich Potgieter
Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
John Deere Classic
Brian Campbell (2)
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 TX
Genesis Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup
True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX
ISCO Championship
William Mouw
Mitsubishi Kuro Kage DT 60 TX
The Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler (4)
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Barracuda Championship
Ryan Gerard
Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6 X
3M Open
Kurt Kitayama
Graphite Design Tour AD VF 7 TX
Wyndham Championship
Cameron Young
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Orange 70 TX
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose
Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX
BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler (5)
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Tour Championship
Tommy Fleetwood
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
Procore Championship
Scottie Scheffler (6)
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Sanderson Farms Championship
Steven Fisk
Mitsubishi Kuro Kage White XD 70 TX
Baycurrent Classic
Xander Schauffele
Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX
Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 PGA Tour Season
Brand
Number
Fujikura
26
Mitsubishi
7
True Temper Project X
4
Graphite Design
4
UST
2
What Is The Most Popular Driver Shaft Used By The Winners On The PGA Tour In 2025?
Because of Scheffler's dominance, it means the Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X is currently the most successful driver shaft, with the World No.1 having it in the big stick for all six of his PGA Tour victories in 2025.
The Black version of the Ventus is the low launching shaft of their range, with the 7 meaning it weighs around 75g and the X being an extra stiff flex. Interestingly, Scheffler's driver length is 45" cut, which is an inch shorter than standard.
Behind the Ventus Black 7 X is the Ventus Black 6 X, which was in the driver of McIlroy's three PGA Tour wins of 2025, as well as Ludvig Aberg and Keegan Bradley's Signature Event triumphs.
Again, it's the low launching shaft, with the key difference between the two being that the Black 6 X weighs around 65g and the Black 7 X 75g. The trio also have it cut short of standard.
Rounding out the final podium spot is the Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X, which was played by Fleetwood, Harris English and Karl Vilips as they secured wins at the Tour Championship, Farmers Insurance Open and Puerto Rico Open.
In terms of the Ventus TR, and how it differs from the standard Ventus, Fujikura has added a lightweight Spread Tow carbon fiber fabric, which helps with the overall stability and reinforcement of the shaft.
Instead of the Black, we have the Blue shaft, which is a mid launch, low spin model that helps with loading in the swing. All three have it in a 6 X, which would be a 65g extra stiff shaft as standard.
Four shafts have two wins each in 2025, and these are the Ventus Black 6 TX and Ventus Black 7 TX, as well as the Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue 6 X and UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX.
In terms of the 6 TX and 7 TX, which are used by Brian Campbell and Ryan Fox, they are the same as the standard Ventus shafts but in a 'tour extra stiff' which provides more stability and rigidity than the standard extra stiff flex shaft.
The VeloCore+ Blue 6 X, meanwhile, is the newest shaft from Fujikura and has an ultra-stiff tip and mid-launch and low spin characteristics. It was used by Sepp Straka, who claimed two PGA Tour wins and was part of the victorious European Ryder Cup team.
Finally, there's Griffin's UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX shaft, a prototype model that also features a strong carbon fiber material. Reportedly, it's only available in 6 TX, 7 TX, and 8 TX models, with the American opting for the middle ground in a 7 X.
Model
Number
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
6
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
5
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
3
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 TX
2
Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue 6 X
2
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX
2
UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX
2
