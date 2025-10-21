This Company Has A Huge 60% Driver Shaft Win Rate On The PGA Tour In 2025

One of the key components of a golf club is the shaft and, arguably, it's the most crucial aspect to get right as you look to increase distance and control.

Put simply, there are hundreds of options available when it comes to the driver shaft and, in regards to the PGA Tour, one particular brand stands out among the rest.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best players will always have an idea of what golf shaft suits their game and, in terms of the manufacturer the top individuals trust when it comes to the driver, that would be Fujikura, which has been involved in 60.5% of PGA Tour wins this season.

In fact, for the first time ever in the brand's history, Fujikura shafts were used to win all four men’s Majors, as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler had them in their drivers and fairway woods, while JJ Spaun used it in his Titleist GT3 driver.

Along with the Majors, Tommy Fleetwood had the Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X in his driver for his Tour Championship victory, which is ranked as one of the best driver shafts on the market, while the company also featured in The Players Championship win and five of the eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour.

Spaun hits a tee shot during the US Open at Oakmont (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently sitting at 26 wins throughout the current PGA Tour season, Fujikura has been by far the most popular brand on the circuit, with Mitsubishi second after a respectable seven titles. These include victories from Ryder Cup stars Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose and Cameron Young.

Those wins feature in a handful of Signature Events and FedEx Cup Playoff wins, while Graphite Design and True Temper's Project X shafts both claimed four victories each this year.

Rounding out the remaining events is the Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX from UST Mamiya, which was used by Ben Griffin to secure both his wins in 2025, as the prototype shaft also helped him to a maiden Ryder Cup appearance in New York.

What Driver Shaft Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2025?

*driver shaft correct as of the tournament

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Winner Driver Shaft The Sentry Hideki Matsuyama Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX Sony Open in Hawaii Nick Taylor Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X The American Express Sepp Straka Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue 6 X Farmers Insurance Open Harris English Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Rory McIlroy Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X WM Phoenix Open Thomas Detry Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 70 TX Genesis Invitational Ludvig Aberg Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Brian Campbell Fujikura Ventus Black 6 TX Cognizant Classic Joe Highsmith True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 6.5 Arnold Palmer Invitational Russell Henley True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX Puerto Rico Open Karl Vilips Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X The Players Championship Rory McIlroy (2) Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Valspar Championship Viktor Hovland Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X Texas Children's Houston Open Min Woo Lee Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X Valero Texas Open Brian Harman Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 5 S The Masters Rory McIlroy (3) Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X RBC Heritage Justin Thomas Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype Corales Puntacana Championship Garrick Higgo Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X Zurich Classic of New Orleans Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 75 TX & UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX CJ Cup Byron Nelson Scottie Scheffler Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Truist Championship Sepp Straka (2) Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue 6 X Myrtle Beach Classic Ryan Fox Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler (2) Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Charles Schwab Challenge Ben Griffin (2) UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX The Memorial Tournament Scottie Scheffler (3) Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X RBC Canadian Open Ryan Fox Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX US Open JJ Spaun Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X Travelers Championship Keegan Bradley Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Rocket Classic Aldrich Potgieter Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X John Deere Classic Brian Campbell (2) Fujikura Ventus Black 6 TX Genesis Scottish Open Chris Gotterup True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX ISCO Championship William Mouw Mitsubishi Kuro Kage DT 60 TX The Open Championship Scottie Scheffler (4) Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Barracuda Championship Ryan Gerard Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6 X 3M Open Kurt Kitayama Graphite Design Tour AD VF 7 TX Wyndham Championship Cameron Young Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Orange 70 TX FedEx St. Jude Championship Justin Rose Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX BMW Championship Scottie Scheffler (5) Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Tour Championship Tommy Fleetwood Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X Procore Championship Scottie Scheffler (6) Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Sanderson Farms Championship Steven Fisk Mitsubishi Kuro Kage White XD 70 TX Baycurrent Classic Xander Schauffele Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX

Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 PGA Tour Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Fujikura 26 Mitsubishi 7 True Temper Project X 4 Graphite Design 4 UST 2

What Is The Most Popular Driver Shaft Used By The Winners On The PGA Tour In 2025?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of Scheffler's dominance, it means the Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X is currently the most successful driver shaft, with the World No.1 having it in the big stick for all six of his PGA Tour victories in 2025.

The Black version of the Ventus is the low launching shaft of their range, with the 7 meaning it weighs around 75g and the X being an extra stiff flex. Interestingly, Scheffler's driver length is 45" cut, which is an inch shorter than standard.

Behind the Ventus Black 7 X is the Ventus Black 6 X, which was in the driver of McIlroy's three PGA Tour wins of 2025, as well as Ludvig Aberg and Keegan Bradley's Signature Event triumphs.

Again, it's the low launching shaft, with the key difference between the two being that the Black 6 X weighs around 65g and the Black 7 X 75g. The trio also have it cut short of standard.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rounding out the final podium spot is the Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X, which was played by Fleetwood, Harris English and Karl Vilips as they secured wins at the Tour Championship, Farmers Insurance Open and Puerto Rico Open.

In terms of the Ventus TR, and how it differs from the standard Ventus, Fujikura has added a lightweight Spread Tow carbon fiber fabric, which helps with the overall stability and reinforcement of the shaft.

Instead of the Black, we have the Blue shaft, which is a mid launch, low spin model that helps with loading in the swing. All three have it in a 6 X, which would be a 65g extra stiff shaft as standard.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four shafts have two wins each in 2025, and these are the Ventus Black 6 TX and Ventus Black 7 TX, as well as the Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue 6 X and UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX.

In terms of the 6 TX and 7 TX, which are used by Brian Campbell and Ryan Fox, they are the same as the standard Ventus shafts but in a 'tour extra stiff' which provides more stability and rigidity than the standard extra stiff flex shaft.

The VeloCore+ Blue 6 X, meanwhile, is the newest shaft from Fujikura and has an ultra-stiff tip and mid-launch and low spin characteristics. It was used by Sepp Straka, who claimed two PGA Tour wins and was part of the victorious European Ryder Cup team.

Finally, there's Griffin's UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX shaft, a prototype model that also features a strong carbon fiber material. Reportedly, it's only available in 6 TX, 7 TX, and 8 TX models, with the American opting for the middle ground in a 7 X.