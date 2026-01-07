Derek Sprague Steps Down As PGA Of America CEO After 12 Months

Derek Sprague has stepped down as CEO of the PGA of America after 12 months in the role, it has been confirmed.

Sprague took over from Seth Waugh in January 2025 and says he is leaving his post to care for his mother and mother-in-law.

The PGA of America, which has 30,000 golf professionals and runs the PGA Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the US Ryder Cup team among other things, says it expects to announce a new CEO in the coming weeks.

“At my daughter’s wedding last month in upstate New York, it became clear that my family needs me nearby to assist with the care of my mother and mother-in-law,” Sprague said in a statement.

“Focusing on family has become my priority, and the best decision for me is to step away from my role as CEO and return home to be with them.”

Sprague was the first club pro in two decades to be the organization's CEO and was also the first former PGA president appointed to the role. He has had a storied career in the game, having been the club pro for 26 years at Malone Golf Club in upstate New York.

Other high-profile roles he assumed include being General Manager at TPC Sawgrass and Managing Director of Liberty National.

He was named the Northeastern New York PGA Golf Professional of the Year in 2005, 2008 and 2012, and was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2019.

A turbulent 12 months for the PGA of America

Sprague leaves an organization which was heavily criticized following the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

Small portions of the home fans abused Europe's players during swings and between play, with disgusting chants aimed towards players, their appearances and their families. Rory McIlroy was the biggest target of abuse and his wife, Erica, even had a beer pushed towards her out of another fan's hand.

The PGA of America's president Don Rea Jr did not come down as hard on the fan behavior as many felt he should, which led to more controversy for the organization before he followed up with an email to his members where he admitted "some fan behaviour clearly crossed the line."

He also went on to write that the fans' behavior "was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA of America or as PGA of America golf professionals. We ­condemn that behaviour unequivocally.”

Outgoing CEO Sprague came across much more sincere in his initial response, where he apologized and said he would be sending an email to McIlroy "with my heartfelt apologies because of what occurred."

Aside from the Ryder Cup controversy, the PGA of America has somewhat seen its men's Major and flagship tournament, the PGA Championship, fall in stature over recent years due to the venues it has been contested on and its move in the schedule to May.

Many fans have been critical of the courses used to host the championship, which has been played 107 times, with the 2025 edition taking place at Quail Hollow Club, a venue used each year on the PGA Tour.

We wish Sprague and his family well and await with intrigue as to who takes the reins at the PGA of America.