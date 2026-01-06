WTGL Announced Following Success Of Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's Tech-Focused League

A women's version of TGL is set to launch later this year, it has been announced.

The LPGA Tour and TMRW Sports - the company behind the success of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-forward competition - shared the news on Tuesday.

WTGL is due to begin later this year, officially labelled as "winter 2026-27", at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Exactly how many teams or players are set to take part in WTGL is unclear at this stage, but the men's version - which is made up solely of PGA Tour talent - has six sides of four full-time players each.

The release did confirm that WTGL will exclusively be made up of the brightest LPGA Tour stars on the planet.

In a press release, LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler said: “Partnering with TMRW Sports on WTGL reflects our belief that innovation can help the game reach new fans and create greater visibility for LPGA athletes.

“I’ve seen how new formats can engage audiences while showcasing both athlete personality and performance, and WTGL brings that spirit of innovation to the women’s game.

"It creates another global stage for our athletes - one that helps fans connect more deeply with them and continues to elevate the visibility and growth of women’s golf.”

Meanwhile, Mike McCarley - the founder and CEO of TMRW Sports - said: “In partnership with the LPGA, WTGL is another step in creating a modern, media-focused version of a centuries-old game that appeals to today’s sports fan.

"Since the launch of TGL a year ago, TMRW Sports has been putting the pieces in place to create a women’s league featuring the best players in the world. Now, along with the LPGA and its athletes, we look forward to creating a stage to help showcase the stars of the LPGA.

“WTGL’s short-form, team golf format will engage new audiences and complement the LPGA Tour’s global appeal.”

More details should emerge in the coming weeks and months, including full roster information and schedule information.