Report: Akshay Bhatia Turns Down 'Lucrative' LIV Golf Offer Before Joining TGL

The two-time PGA Tour winner reportedly declined a "lucrative" LIV Golf offer before being announced as a Jupiter Links player

Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published
Akshay Bhatia standing with his hand resting on his driver in his golf bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia has turned down a "lucrative offer" to join LIV Golf, according to the Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard.

Hoggard states "multiple sources" confirmed the news to GolfChannel.com, with the two-time PGA Tour winner opting to stay put on the US circuit.

Akshay Bhatia strikes his tee shot and watches its flight

Bhatia currently ranks 46th in the world

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the 15-time Major winner, Bhatia joins Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner on the franchise.

Bhatia's signing was announced on the same day the TGL confirmed a women's league was on the way, with the WTGL beginning in winter 2026/27.

It is the latest blow to LIV Golf this off-season following reports of Si Woo Kim declining an offer to join and the high-profile departure of five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka.

The league has announced two new signings in Laurie Canter and Victor Perez, with The Times reporting Thomas Detry and Elvis Smylie are set to join.

Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji are two other new faces after earning cards via the International Series Rankings, with three more players set to join at this weekend's LIV Golf Promotions event in Florida.

The 2026 LIV Golf season begins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.