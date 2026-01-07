Report: Akshay Bhatia Turns Down 'Lucrative' LIV Golf Offer Before Joining TGL

Akshay Bhatia has turned down a "lucrative offer" to join LIV Golf, according to the Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard.

Hoggard states "multiple sources" confirmed the news to GolfChannel.com, with the two-time PGA Tour winner opting to stay put on the US circuit.

Bhatia, 23, is one of the Tour's brightest prospects with wins at the 2023 Barracuda Championship and 2024 Valero Texas Open.

Following the report of the declined LIV offer, it was then confirmed the left-hander had joined Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links TGL team as an alternate. He will likely get a number of opportunities to compete for the Florida side in the SoFi Center this winter with Woods currently out injured.

Bhatia currently ranks 46th in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the 15-time Major winner, Bhatia joins Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner on the franchise.

Bhatia's signing was announced on the same day the TGL confirmed a women's league was on the way, with the WTGL beginning in winter 2026/27.

It is the latest blow to LIV Golf this off-season following reports of Si Woo Kim declining an offer to join and the high-profile departure of five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka.

The league has announced two new signings in Laurie Canter and Victor Perez, with The Times reporting Thomas Detry and Elvis Smylie are set to join.

Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji are two other new faces after earning cards via the International Series Rankings, with three more players set to join at this weekend's LIV Golf Promotions event in Florida.

The 2026 LIV Golf season begins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.