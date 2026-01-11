Anthony Kim Earns LIV Golf Return At Promotions Event As Circuit Welcomes Two New Players

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The rollercoaster life and career of Anthony Kim took another significant twist on Sunday when he booked an immediate return to LIV Golf at its Promotions event at Black Diamond Ranch.

At the event, 22 players made the final 36 holes to decide who would claim the three LIV Golf wild cards.

Kim began the day well set for a swift return following relegation in August, two behind leader Richard T. Lee in a three-way tie for second.

For Canadian Lee, the outcome was never seriously in doubt, as he went four under over the front nine to open up a commanding lead and leave him dreaming of teeing it up in Riyadh in the first LIV Golf event of the season in early February.

Richard T. Lee becomes the first Canadian to play for LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

It got even better for Lee after the turn, with further birdies at the 15th and 16th stretching his lead to six, before his first bogey in 43 holes at the 17th pegged him back.

Not that it mattered, as he closed out with a par to finish on 11-under to become the first Canadian to play for LIV Golf.

While Lee ran out the comfortable winner, another player, Bjorn Hellgren, had already mathematically booked his LIV Golf place after finishing some time earlier.

The Swede, who played on the Asian Tour in 2025, timed his run to perfection with four birdies in his last six holes to head back to the clubhouse in second, five behind Lee on six under to bank a life-changing card, with 13 starts guaranteed as a wild card for next season.

Bjorn Hellgren was the first of the three to be confirmed as a LIV Golfer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Hellgren's work done and Lee cruising, all eyes turned to Kim, who had battled hard throughout the day, helped by his virtually flawless short game.

Kim suffered an early setback with a bogey on the second, but he bounced back with birdies at the seventh and ninth to stay firmly in contention.

There was more adversity for Kim at the 10th with another bogey, but he bounced back immediately with a beautifully judged long putt at the 11th to calm any doubts that may have started creeping in.

Of course, Kim is a man known as much for his triumphs as his setbacks, and the three-time PGA Tour winner, who returned to action with LIV Golf in 2024 after a 12-year hiatus, was never likely to make it easy for himself.

So it proved, with his driving becoming erratic and needing all of his experience at the 14th to see him out of not one but two tight spots.

First, Kim faced a precarious situation standing deep in a bunker with his ball nestled just above it following a wayward tee shot.

He did brilliantly despite struggling to find his balance, getting plenty of club on the ball, only to see it hit a rake rather than the front of the next bunker, which would have been preferable, leaving an equally difficult third shot.

Once again, he took the situation in his stride before brilliantly saving par.

That was the moment it looked like it was his day, and after his closest rival on the leaderboard, Sarit Suwannarut, bogeyed the 16th, Kim had a two-shot buffer heading into the final few holes.

That became three when Kim birdied the same hole not long after, and despite another wayward tee shot at the 18th, Kim had enough breathing space to finish with his third bogey of the day and still place third on five under with two shots to spare.

Kim, whose wife Emily and daughter Bella were there to witness his LIV Golf return, said afterwards: "I'm not here to prove everybody wrong. I'm here to prove myself right.

"I've worked so hard, and this little girl right here is one of the reasons why. Obviously, my wife has been so supportive. I've had so much support behind me all year, the last two years since I've been back. I'm so grateful that I'm back on the stage."

“I’m not here to prove everybody wrong, I’m here to prove myself right” - @AnthonyKim_Golf #LIVGolfPromotions pic.twitter.com/SsMVUOvrWkJanuary 11, 2026

He was also defiant, hitting back at his critics and vowing that more success was on the way, saying: "This is just the first step, but I'm glad I earned my spot so everybody could quit talking s***, and I'll be back soon and I'll be winning golf tournaments soon."

We'll soon find out how ready Kim, Hellgren and Lee are for the LIV Golf season. It begins in Riyadh in less than four weeks.

LIV Golf Promotions Leaderboard

1st Richard T. Lee (-11)

Richard T. Lee (-11) 2nd Bjorn Hellgren (-6)

Bjorn Hellgren (-6) 3rd Anthony Kim (-5)

Anthony Kim (-5) T4 Lucas Bjerregaard (-3)

Lucas Bjerregaard (-3) T4 Jeunghun Wang (-3)

Jeunghun Wang (-3) T4 Sarit Suwannarut (-3)

Sarit Suwannarut (-3) T4 Kieran Vincent (-3)

Kieran Vincent (-3) T8 Oliver Bekker (-2)

Oliver Bekker (-2) T8 Jazz Janewattananond (-2)

Jazz Janewattananond (-2) T8 Takanori Konishi (-2)

Takanori Konishi (-2) T8 Matt Jones (-2)

Matt Jones (-2) T8 Cory Crawford (-2)

Cory Crawford (-2) T8 Christopher Wood (-2)

Christopher Wood (-2) T14 Rattanon Wannasrichan (-1)

Rattanon Wannasrichan (-1) 15th Joe Pagdin (E)

Joe Pagdin (E) T16 Julian Perico (+2)

Julian Perico (+2) T16 Travis Smyth (+2)

Travis Smyth (+2) T16 Miguel Tabuena (+2)

Miguel Tabuena (+2) T16 Sadom Kaewkanjana (+2)

Sadom Kaewkanjana (+2) 20th Jose Islas (+4)

Jose Islas (+4) 21st Max Kennedy (+5)

Max Kennedy (+5) 22nd Danthai Boonma (+13)

