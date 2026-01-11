Anthony Kim Earns LIV Golf Return At Promotions Event As Circuit Welcomes Two New Players

The rollercoaster life and career of Anthony Kim took another significant twist on Sunday when he booked an immediate return to LIV Golf at its Promotions event at Black Diamond Ranch.
At the event, 22 players made the final 36 holes to decide who would claim the three LIV Golf wild cards.
Kim began the day well set for a swift return following relegation in August, two behind leader Richard T. Lee in a three-way tie for second.
For Canadian Lee, the outcome was never seriously in doubt, as he went four under over the front nine to open up a commanding lead and leave him dreaming of teeing it up in Riyadh in the first LIV Golf event of the season in early February.
It got even better for Lee after the turn, with further birdies at the 15th and 16th stretching his lead to six, before his first bogey in 43 holes at the 17th pegged him back.
Not that it mattered, as he closed out with a par to finish on 11-under to become the first Canadian to play for LIV Golf.
While Lee ran out the comfortable winner, another player, Bjorn Hellgren, had already mathematically booked his LIV Golf place after finishing some time earlier.
The Swede, who played on the Asian Tour in 2025, timed his run to perfection with four birdies in his last six holes to head back to the clubhouse in second, five behind Lee on six under to bank a life-changing card, with 13 starts guaranteed as a wild card for next season.
With Hellgren's work done and Lee cruising, all eyes turned to Kim, who had battled hard throughout the day, helped by his virtually flawless short game.
Kim suffered an early setback with a bogey on the second, but he bounced back with birdies at the seventh and ninth to stay firmly in contention.
There was more adversity for Kim at the 10th with another bogey, but he bounced back immediately with a beautifully judged long putt at the 11th to calm any doubts that may have started creeping in.
Of course, Kim is a man known as much for his triumphs as his setbacks, and the three-time PGA Tour winner, who returned to action with LIV Golf in 2024 after a 12-year hiatus, was never likely to make it easy for himself.
So it proved, with his driving becoming erratic and needing all of his experience at the 14th to see him out of not one but two tight spots.
First, Kim faced a precarious situation standing deep in a bunker with his ball nestled just above it following a wayward tee shot.
He did brilliantly despite struggling to find his balance, getting plenty of club on the ball, only to see it hit a rake rather than the front of the next bunker, which would have been preferable, leaving an equally difficult third shot.
Once again, he took the situation in his stride before brilliantly saving par.
That was the moment it looked like it was his day, and after his closest rival on the leaderboard, Sarit Suwannarut, bogeyed the 16th, Kim had a two-shot buffer heading into the final few holes.
That became three when Kim birdied the same hole not long after, and despite another wayward tee shot at the 18th, Kim had enough breathing space to finish with his third bogey of the day and still place third on five under with two shots to spare.
Kim, whose wife Emily and daughter Bella were there to witness his LIV Golf return, said afterwards: "I'm not here to prove everybody wrong. I'm here to prove myself right.
"I've worked so hard, and this little girl right here is one of the reasons why. Obviously, my wife has been so supportive. I've had so much support behind me all year, the last two years since I've been back. I'm so grateful that I'm back on the stage."
“I’m not here to prove everybody wrong, I’m here to prove myself right” - @AnthonyKim_Golf #LIVGolfPromotions pic.twitter.com/SsMVUOvrWkJanuary 11, 2026
He was also defiant, hitting back at his critics and vowing that more success was on the way, saying: "This is just the first step, but I'm glad I earned my spot so everybody could quit talking s***, and I'll be back soon and I'll be winning golf tournaments soon."
We'll soon find out how ready Kim, Hellgren and Lee are for the LIV Golf season. It begins in Riyadh in less than four weeks.
LIV Golf Promotions Leaderboard
- 1st Richard T. Lee (-11)
- 2nd Bjorn Hellgren (-6)
- 3rd Anthony Kim (-5)
- T4 Lucas Bjerregaard (-3)
- T4 Jeunghun Wang (-3)
- T4 Sarit Suwannarut (-3)
- T4 Kieran Vincent (-3)
- T8 Oliver Bekker (-2)
- T8 Jazz Janewattananond (-2)
- T8 Takanori Konishi (-2)
- T8 Matt Jones (-2)
- T8 Cory Crawford (-2)
- T8 Christopher Wood (-2)
- T14 Rattanon Wannasrichan (-1)
- 15th Joe Pagdin (E)
- T16 Julian Perico (+2)
- T16 Travis Smyth (+2)
- T16 Miguel Tabuena (+2)
- T16 Sadom Kaewkanjana (+2)
- 20th Jose Islas (+4)
- 21st Max Kennedy (+5)
- 22nd Danthai Boonma (+13)
ANTHONY KIM SECURES LIV GOLF RETURN!
Anthony Kim's wife, Emily, and daughter Bella are in attendance to witness his likely return to LIV Golf. His third from a difficult spot is OK and leaves him on a hill at the side of the green. With shots to play with, he will be fine with that, even if it's a messy way to end his round.
His fourth shot is lovely, leaving a tap-in for bogey and Anthony Kim is once again a LIV Golfer!
He's joined by Richard T. Lee, who finishes with a par to become the first Canadian to play for LIV Golf, and Sweden's Bjorn Hellgren.
NERVY FROM KIM AT THE 18TH
Kim's tee shot at the par-4 18th finds the left side of the fairway, but after taking a good while to decide on his approach, he sends it wildly left!
It's in bounds but beyond some fans and a cart path. Still, a double bogey will see him home, so no drama, eh? We will soon find out...
ANTHONY KIM ONE HOLE FROM LIV GOLF RETURN!
At the 17th, Kim leaves a little work to do to make par, with a delicate chip onto the green proving a little too delicate. No disaster if he makes bogey with a three-shot cushion, but he won't want any doubts creeping in heading to the 18th.
Soon after, Richard T. Lee makes his first bogey in 43 holes, but that doesn't matter - he's still five clear.
Now back to Kim. Not for the first time today, he makes no mistake and he heads to the 18th three shots clear.
BJORN HELLGREN IS A LIV GOLFER!
With Bjorn Hellgren back in the clubhouse, it is now confirmed that he is mathematically certain of his LIV Golf card. It's looking like Anthony Kim and Richard T. Lee to join him. They're still out on the course.
KIM ON THE CUSP
Anthony Kim's two seasons with LIV Golf never quite caught fire, but you'd never think that from the way he's played here. Surely even his biggest supporters would have questioned whether he had it in him to finish in the top three at the start of the week, but with just two holes to play, he's tied for second, three clear of his nearest rivals.
Assuming he gets over the line, it'll be fascinating to see how he gets on in the 2026 season on the circuit, as this is as impressive as we've seen from him in many a year.
KIM STAYS COOL
Kim has a long eagle putt at the 16th. Hole this and he's all-but back on LIV Golf. No pressure then!
The American is taking a long, hard look at this, as you would expect. He sends it on its way and it has good speed, but not direction. No matter, he cleans up for a birdie to move three clear of fourth with just two to play!
Meanwhile, Richard T. Lee continues doing Richard T. Lee things, knocking in his sixth birdie of the day to go 12 under.
BREATHING SPACE FOR KIM
Kim has breathing space to the tune of two shots in solo third, thanks to that slip-up from his Thai rival at the 16th. The American is further back at the same hole - a par 5 - and he's found the green in two. This is looking good. Let's see how he gets on...
BRILLIANT FROM BJORN
Bjorn Hellgren is at the 18th green looking for a birdie to move to solo second. He makes it, letting out a celebratory cheer to head back to the clubhouse with one hand on a LIV Golf card!
That was some effort, as he went four under over his last six holes!
With Lee as good as there and Hellgren at six under, it's surely all down to whether Anthony Kim can hold off the challenges of the few in the chasing pack. He just needs to hold his nerve over the closing holes. Can he do it?
He's now two clear of fourth after a bogey from Suwannarut at the 16th.
ABSOLUTE ELATION FROM BJORN HELLGREN🔥He closes his round 6-under to currently claim solo second 📈#LIVGolfPromotions pic.twitter.com/OBWsSkWaBwJanuary 11, 2026
LEE MOTORS ON
Richard T. Lee's lead becomes six as he moves to 11 under with his fifth birdie of the day at the 15th. He can pretty much start making his travel plans for the opening LIV Golf event in Riyadh in February as he's surely not going to let it slip from here.
HELLGREN HOLDS HIS NERVE
A timely birdie from Bjorn Hellgren at the 17th moves him to five under and level with Anthony Kim in second. As it stands, Richard T. Lee, Kim and Hellgren will take the LIV Golf cards.
As for former LIV Golfers Vincent and Jones, it looks like their runs have come a little too late. Vincent is at three under at the last hole, while Jones finishes on two under.
BRILLIANT PAR SAVE FROM KIM!
After his travails earlier on the 14th, Anthony Kim faces a sizeable par putt to retain his position in solo second. It's an absolute beauty!
Kim is doing this the hard way, but my goodness, he's a battler, and he's showing huge determination to resume his LIV Golf career. Just four holes stand between him and that becoming a reality.
Have you ever seen a par save like this? 😱@AnthonyKim_Golf shows guts to remain T2 (-5) with 4 holes left to play#LIVGolfPromotions pic.twitter.com/qde06DEwsVJanuary 11, 2026
TOUGH BREAK FOR KIM
At the 14th, Kim finds himself standing in a bunker with his ball nestled just abve it after another errant tee shot. This looks like a crucial moment for the American.
He's struggling to balance himself, but eventually gets it away with aplomb before stumbling back into the bunker, only to find his ball in a similar spot by a greenside bunker after hitting a rake. Talk about a bad break.
LIV AGAIN?
As well as Anthony Kim, two more ex LIV Golfers are making a run at a return to the League - former Ripper GC player Matt Jones and one-time Legion XIII star Kieran Vincent. Both are at three under in T4, just one shot back of Bjorn Hellgreen in the all-important third spot.
SETBACK FOR BJERREGAARD
Lucas Bjerregaard finds trouble at the 14th in the form of a greenside bunker. He does well to dig it out, but it spins back and lands on the very edge of the green. That leaves a tricky par putt as he looks to stay in T3 at four under. It's a good putt, but it drifts narrowly right and he will slip back.
GOOD STUFF FROM KIM
After his trouble off the tee at the 13th, Anthony Kim shows his experience, finding the green with his recovery shot - albeit leaving a mammoth putt for birdie. He doesn't get there, but he should get away with par after leaving his putt within a foot or two - which he does.
Brilliant from AK‼️He saves par from mulch after a wayward drive to stay second on 5-under 💪#LIVGolfPromotions pic.twitter.com/rjtxFpPbiEJanuary 11, 2026
TROUBLE AT THE 13TH FOR KIM
In solo second and only needing a top-three finish, there's no immediate need for anything drastic from Anthony Kim, either, although he doesn't do himself any favors with his tee shot at the 13th, driving it way to the left and into some pinestraw, by the looks of it.
NOTHING SILLY FROM THE LEADER
Richard T. Lee continues unabated at the top. With a five-shot lead and seven to play, he knows just playing it safe will see his LIV Golf career open up, and at the 12th, he faces a long two-putt for birdie. He doesn't do anything daft, instead rolling it up to within a foot or so before settling for par. Just chalking the holes off now.
PLENTY AT STAKE
As this graphic from LIV Golf shows, it's not just the top three who stand to benefit from today's action. Anyone in the top 10 and ties at the close of play will gain an exemption to the 2026 International Series - and the chance of a LIV Golf career via its Order of Merit further down the line.
There’s a lot on the line 😤3 LIV Golf League spots ⛳️International Series spots for Top 10 including ties 🌏#LIVGolfPromotions pic.twitter.com/kMW0tESZXmJanuary 11, 2026
WOBBLE FROM BJERREGAARD
A bogey at the 12th for Bjerregaard, where nerves get the better of him with his putting, drops him back to T3 meaning Anthony Kim is now solo second at five under. Richard T. Lee is still in cruise control at the top on 10 under and looking like a near certainty for a card.
BJORN IN THE MIX
Swede Bjorn Hellgren is the latest to thrust his way into contention. His birdie at the 14th placed him T4, just one behind where he needs to be to claim a card - or at least a playoff to contend for one.
Hellgren has one Asian Tour win to his name, the 2025 Saudi Open.
KIM'S COOKING
At the 11th, Anthony Kim bounces back from his bogey at the 10th with a beautifully judged longish birdie putt at the 11th. He's back to five under and tied for second with Lucas Bjerregaard.
THAI CONTENDERS
As well as Lee, Bjerregaard and Kim, two Thai players are also well set for a LIV Golf card in T3 - Sarit Suwannarut and Jazz Janewattananond. The former has two Asian Tour wins, the latter seven. Could they be swapping life on that circuit for brushing shoulders with DeChambeau, Rahm et al from next month?
BJERREGAARD IN THE FRAME
Suddenly, there's a new name in the frame, with Danish DP World Tour winner Lucas Bjerregaard moving solo second on five under with his second successive birdie at the 11th. The longer this goes on, Lee apart, who is five shots clear, you'd think this will come down to who can hold their nerve with so much at stake.
SHORT GAME MASTERCLASS FROM KIM
Anthony Kim is looking for a swift LIV Golf return after being relegated in 2025, and his short game is one of the biggest reasons he's looking good for a card. He's just dug himself out of a greenside bunker at the 10th, but he can only make a bogey and drops back to four under.
LEE IN CONTROL
At the start of the day, Canadian pro Richard T. Lee had a two-shot lead, and he's in no mood to let that slip. He's currently motoring along beneath overcast skies at 10 under, five clear of Anthony Kim. Jazz Janewattananond and Lucas Bjerregaard are locked in T3 with three cards up for grabs.
AT THE HALFWAY POINT
Nine holes remain at LIV Golf's Promotions event and, at the halfway stage, it's Richard T. Lee who holds a commanding lead at 10-under-par.
The Canadian is five clear of Anthony Kim in second, with the Thai pair of Sarit Suwannarut and Jazz Janewattananond currently sharing the third and final spot in Florida.
Only three players will earn their right to play on the LIV Golf League for 2026, so it's still all to play for over the final stages.
