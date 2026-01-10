Anthony Kim In Contention For One Of Three LIV Golf Cards As Richard T. Lee Leads Promotions Event Heading Into Final Round

Just 18 holes separate three players from a career on the lucrative LIV Golf League following the third round of the LIV Golf Promotions event at Black Diamond Ranch.

Following the second round, 22 players advanced to the 36-hole finale in their quest for a wild card on next season’s League.

Among them was former LIV Golf wild card Anthony Kim, who rolled in a birdie on his final hole to keep his dream of a swift return to the circuit alive.

Canadian Richard T. Lee was another to make it into the final 36 holes, along with former Ripper GC player Matt Jones, former Legion XIII player Keiran Vincent, who secured a LIV Golf card via its Promotions event in 2023, and two-time DP World Tour winner Lucas Bjerregaard.

After the first 18 holes of the finale on Saturday, it was Lee who held the advantage following a masterful 64 at the Florida layout.

The 35-year-old Ontarian, who has three wins on the Asian Tour, was three under after the front nine following birdies at the second, seventh and ninth.

With the bit between his teeth, he was in no mood to let up after the turn with three more birdies, leaving him on six-under for his round and two ahead of three rivals, Kim, Oliver Bekker and Jazz Janewattananond.

Richard T. Lee leads by two with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim’s last-gasp birdie to secure his place in the weekend’s action has to rank as one of his biggest moments in golf since returning from a 12-year hiatus on the 2024 LIV Golf League season.

The relegated star remains firmly in the hunt for an even more memorable moment on Sunday after joining Bekker and Janewattananond on four under.

The American was one under after nine before stepping up a gear with birdies at the 13th, 14th and 16th. He then saw his crucial par putt at the 18th circle the cup before dropping in to leave him close to regaining his card just five months after finishing in the Drop Zone.

Like Kim, Bekker has experienced LIV Golf, having played in its inaugural event in 2022, and his round of 66, which included five birdies and one bogey, leaves him poised for a longer stint on the circuit if he can produce another solid round on Sunday.

Oliver Bekker is one of three players in T2 with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Janewattananond is yet to compete on the LIV Golf League, but the seven-time Asian Tour winner is as close as ever following his round, which included six birdies and two bogeys.

As for other notable names, Bjerregaard is also well set on three under, while Jones finished even for the day after a round featuring two birdies and two bogeys.

Another former LIV Golfer, Vincent, made a hot start, going three under after nine, before his challenge veered off course with a double bogey at the 10th and bogeys at the 11th and 13th. He settled with another birdie at the 16th to join Jones on even for the day, four shots behind the three in a tie for second and six back of Lee.

LIV Golf Promotions Third Round Leaderboard