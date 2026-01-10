Anthony Kim In Contention For One Of Three LIV Golf Cards As Richard T. Lee Leads Promotions Event Heading Into Final Round
Anthony Kim is one of three players tied for second in pursuit of three LIV Golf cards, with Richard T. Lee leading the way
Just 18 holes separate three players from a career on the lucrative LIV Golf League following the third round of the LIV Golf Promotions event at Black Diamond Ranch.
Following the second round, 22 players advanced to the 36-hole finale in their quest for a wild card on next season’s League.
Among them was former LIV Golf wild card Anthony Kim, who rolled in a birdie on his final hole to keep his dream of a swift return to the circuit alive.
Canadian Richard T. Lee was another to make it into the final 36 holes, along with former Ripper GC player Matt Jones, former Legion XIII player Keiran Vincent, who secured a LIV Golf card via its Promotions event in 2023, and two-time DP World Tour winner Lucas Bjerregaard.
After the first 18 holes of the finale on Saturday, it was Lee who held the advantage following a masterful 64 at the Florida layout.
The 35-year-old Ontarian, who has three wins on the Asian Tour, was three under after the front nine following birdies at the second, seventh and ninth.
With the bit between his teeth, he was in no mood to let up after the turn with three more birdies, leaving him on six-under for his round and two ahead of three rivals, Kim, Oliver Bekker and Jazz Janewattananond.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Kim’s last-gasp birdie to secure his place in the weekend’s action has to rank as one of his biggest moments in golf since returning from a 12-year hiatus on the 2024 LIV Golf League season.
The relegated star remains firmly in the hunt for an even more memorable moment on Sunday after joining Bekker and Janewattananond on four under.
The American was one under after nine before stepping up a gear with birdies at the 13th, 14th and 16th. He then saw his crucial par putt at the 18th circle the cup before dropping in to leave him close to regaining his card just five months after finishing in the Drop Zone.
Like Kim, Bekker has experienced LIV Golf, having played in its inaugural event in 2022, and his round of 66, which included five birdies and one bogey, leaves him poised for a longer stint on the circuit if he can produce another solid round on Sunday.
Janewattananond is yet to compete on the LIV Golf League, but the seven-time Asian Tour winner is as close as ever following his round, which included six birdies and two bogeys.
As for other notable names, Bjerregaard is also well set on three under, while Jones finished even for the day after a round featuring two birdies and two bogeys.
Another former LIV Golfer, Vincent, made a hot start, going three under after nine, before his challenge veered off course with a double bogey at the 10th and bogeys at the 11th and 13th. He settled with another birdie at the 16th to join Jones on even for the day, four shots behind the three in a tie for second and six back of Lee.
LIV Golf Promotions Third Round Leaderboard
- 1st Richard T. Lee (-6)
- T2 Oliver Bekker (-4)
- T2 Jazz Janewattananond (-4)
- T2 Anthony Kim (-4)
- 5th Lucas Bjerregaard (-3)
- T6 Sarit Suwannarut (-1)
- T6 Takanori Konishi (-1)
- T6 Max Kennedy (-1)
- T6 Joe Pagdin (-1)
- T6 Jeunghun Wang (-1)
- T11 Bjorn Hellgren (E)
- T11 Rattanon Wannasrichan (E)
- T11 Julian Perico (E)
- T11 Kieran Vincent (E)
- T11 Matt Jones (E)
- T16 Cory Crawford (+1)
- T16 Travis Smyth (+1)
- T16 Christopher Wood (+1)
- T19 Jose Islas (+2)
- T19 Miguel Tabuena (+2)
- 21st Sadom Kaewkanjana (+3)
- 22nd Danthai Boonma (+6)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.