'The Game's Favorite Underdog Is Finally Family' - Malbon Signs One-Time PGA Championship Hero To Roster

Malbon Golf isn't afraid to make a bold decision and has always gone about its business a little differently to most other brands since bursting onto the scene back in 2017.

Having spotted a clear gap in the market, Malbon has continued to produce particularly eye-catching apparel with unique takes on traditional golf clothing.

And, after the Los Angeles-based company grew quickly since being started by Erica and Stephen Malbon, it eventually went on to sign Jason Day before adding other stand-out personalities including Charley Hull, Anthony Kim and Fred Couples.

Now, Malbon has added its latest larger-than-life character, Michael Block.

In separate posts announcing the news on Instagram, the caption from Malbon read: "Built Block by Block. This ones for the believers. Welcome Michael Block to [Team Malbon]. From the range to the world stage. The game's favorite underdog is officially family."

A post shared by malbon (@malbon) A photo posted by on

The Californian PGA Pro shot to fame during the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club by enjoying the week of his life.

Block ended T15th at the second men's Major of the year and famously produced an ace alongside Rory McIlroy during the final round which went viral. He also made a clutch up-and-down at the 72nd hole to earn an invite to the 2024 PGA Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the time, the Reno, Nevada-born player was predominantly wearing Nike gear but he later switched to G/Fore shoes and retained his TaylorMade cap and glove combination.

Block also signed a deal with GoodGood for a short spell and wore the YouTubers' apparel during 2024.

However, since his rise to stardom, Block struggled in pro events and made headlines by claiming he "would be one of the best players in the world if he had McIlroy's length off the tee" before later saying his comments had been "totally misconstrued."

A post shared by malbon (@malbon) A photo posted by on

Block has featured in multiple tour events over his 20-plus-year career but has not often made the cut, with his latest positive display being a T27th result at the ISPS Handa Australian Open. Otherwise, his past 25 starts in pro events have resulted in 23 missed cuts.

Nevertheless, the 49-year-old won his record-tying fifth Southern California PGA Championship title last September and was briefly considered to be Adam Sandler's body double for Happy Gilmore 2, only to be labelled "too tall."

Regardless, Block's SCPGA victory means he will return to the public sphere when he tees it up at the 2026 American Express on the PGA Tour later this month. And he will do so wearing Malbon Golf apparel.