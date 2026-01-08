Which Tour Pros Have Already Switched To The TaylorMade Qi4D Driver?

January signals the start of new equipment season, with much buzz being made around TaylorMade's Qi4D range.

Launched on January 8th, the clubs actually hit the USGA's Conforming List back in November, specifically the week of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

They've now been in the public eye for two months and, during that period, a number of big names have opted to put them in their bags with the Qi4D already wrapping up victories worldwide.

Jayden Schaper had the LS version of the Qi4D in the bag for his back-to-back DP World Tour wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

The wins in question came on the DP World Tour, where Jayden Schaper had the Qi4D LS driver in the bag at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

He was one of many TaylorMade staffers to wield the new club, putting it in his set-up in Abu Dhabi. Rory McIlroy (standard), Tommy Fleetwood (LS), Keita Nakajima (standard), Angel Ayora (standard) and Ryggs Johnston (standard) were the other five players to instantly use them at Yas Links.

Shortly after, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler had the standard Qi4D driver and fairway woods in the bag at the Hero World Challenge. Interestingly, the big stick had the same custom blue face that we saw in his previous gamer, the TaylorMade Qi10 Dot.

He wasn't the only player to change the face, as McIlroy seems to have a lighter grey with markers on the face of his new driver, while Fleetwood has a much darker grey with more subtle markers on his closer to what looks to be the retail version of the fitting head.

A close up of the Qi4D drivers used by Scheffler (left), McIlroy (middle) and Fleetwood (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just the men's game where the changes have been made, with three of the biggest stars in the women's game also using the Qi4D driver at their respective events.

Charley Hull made the change to the LS version at The Annika driven by Gainbridge, which was also the week of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, swapping it out for her Qi10 LS that had been used for two years.

Hull using the Qi4D (left) at the Grant Thornton Invitational and the Qi10 LS (right) at the Amundi Evian Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda were two other TaylorMade staffers to make the move to the Qi4D, with their changes coming at the Grant Thornton Invitational in mid-December.

The moves were likely delayed due to the fact that the pair didn't want to change their equipment during the final stages of the LPGA Tour season, which concluded at the CME Group Tour Championship in mid November.

Which Players Are Using The TaylorMade Qi4D Driver?