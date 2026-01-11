Who Is Anthony Kim's Wife? Meet Emily Kim

For Anthony Kim, it's been a rollercoaster of a golfing career to date. From breaking through as a youngster and winning three times on the PGA Tour to disappearing from the sport for 12 years prior to his surprise return in the LIV Golf League.

Meanwhile, there was a Ryder Cup appearance before a spate of personal problems threatened to cut short his career forever.

Yet, since coming back to pro golf, the enigmatic American has slowly but surely found his form again and is back near the top of the sport after only a few years.

And who does Kim thank for bringing him out of the slump he was in? His wife, Emily and his daughter, Bella.

According to former LIV CEO, Greg Norman, Kim was able to emerge from his troublesome period after falling back in love with the game of golf. That occurred after Emily said she wanted to learn how to play and Kim taught her, with the pair going on to play 2-4 times a week.

Mom & Dad had a DAYThe only thing that matters in life is spending time w ur loved 1s. 🙏 GODSOBER is DOPE🔥Lessssgo @RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/qZ1SzfJi5sSeptember 28, 2025

Back in March 2024, Norman said: "He just wanted to deal with this thing because he has been reinvigorated in life through his wife Emily and through his daughter Bella.

"It’s brought something back to him, and I was walking with Emily down the 1st hole [in Riyadh] and I said “What was it that really got him back?” And she said it’s the game of golf.

"I said the game of golf is one thing, hitting the ball right, but it’s the emotional that allows him to go ‘Ooh I’m good at this, golf is a safe haven, oh god golf is going to give me something else’.

"What that is the happiness that he hasn’t been in for the last 12 years until he met Emily."

Speaking to the LIV Golf League after signing for the PIF-backed circuit in 2022, Kim explained he was struggling with a sense of purpose until he met Emily and the pair had Bella.

He said: “I had no self-worth until I became a father. I really didn’t feel that and now I have a duty, I have a responsibility of taking care of my family and being the best role model for my daughter as I could be. That gives me purpose every morning and I just didn’t have that before.”

It is not known when or how the Kims met as the pro golfer has chosen to remain tight-lipped about certain portions of his family life, but Bella was born in December 2021 after arriving three months earlier than her due date.

In an emotional Instagram post in December 2024, Kim said of his daughter: "[Emily] & I R so proud of the fighter she is just 2 B alive after surprising us almost 3 months early but GOD makes no mistakes🙏. Thankful 4 all the messages I receive daily supporting not only me but my wife & daughter."

WOMEN who get married, have children & supporting husband should be the dream. I’m gr8ful 2 have a strong 1 that has stuck by me thru the tuffest times even when I didn’t deserve it. Shoutout 2 the real 1s. SOBER is DOPE 🔥 #girldad pic.twitter.com/TCjomrNr3JJune 21, 2025

Emily's Instagram handle is @emilybstanley, so it could be assumed that her maiden name is Stanley. Otherwise, very little is known about Kim's wife.

She is regularly seen around Kim and their daughter on the practice range or at LIV Golf events during the two seasons he spent around the team-golf circuit.

Outside of the golf course, the family have been on multiple holidays together and appear to spend much of their time in each other's company as Kim enjoys life after a tough period.