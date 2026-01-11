Who Is Anthony Kim’s Caddie?
Anthony Kim made his comeback to golf in 2024 after a long hiatus, but who is his caddie?
Anthony Kim’s career is unlike most other professional golfers, with two distinct phases separated by a 12-year hiatus.
In the early part of his career, the American shone as one of the brightest young stars in the game, winning three PGA Tour events between 2008 and 2010 and representing his country in the 2008 Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup the following year.
Helping him in the early part of his journey were caddies including Eric Larson and Brodie Flanders.
Kim underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon in 2012, and it was initially assumed that it would keep him out for between nine and 12 months, but that window came and went with no sign of his return.
As the years went by, it appeared increasingly unlikely that we’d see Kim tee it up in a professional setting again. That was until February 2024, when he was revealed as a wild card signing for LIV Golf.
To begin with, Kim’s caddie was his friend Ryan Todey, but more recently, he has settled alongside Danny Lee's former caddie Grant Bennett.
Before working alongside Lee, Bennett had pursued a playing career, having competed for Wichita State University.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Bennett, who was also a talented hockey player, earned conditional status for the PGA Tour Canada in 2017, although, as he explained to the Bounce Back Bogey podcast in 2024, his hopes of making his name on the circuit fizzled out due to the cost of uprooting to play on it.
With a career in professional golf hitting a dead end, Bennett turned to caddying, linking up with Lee in the fall of 2020 on his PGA Tour days before following him to LIV Golf.
Kim was relegated from the LIV Golf League in 2025, but with Bennett alongside him, he had a great chance of an instant return, beginning the final round of the LIV Golf Promotions event T2 with three cards up for grabs, suggesting that it's not just the popular player's career that could be about to reach new heights, but that of his caddie, too.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.