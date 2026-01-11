Who Is Anthony Kim’s Caddie?

Anthony Kim’s career is unlike most other professional golfers, with two distinct phases separated by a 12-year hiatus.

In the early part of his career, the American shone as one of the brightest young stars in the game, winning three PGA Tour events between 2008 and 2010 and representing his country in the 2008 Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup the following year.

Helping him in the early part of his journey were caddies including Eric Larson and Brodie Flanders.

Kim underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon in 2012, and it was initially assumed that it would keep him out for between nine and 12 months, but that window came and went with no sign of his return.

As the years went by, it appeared increasingly unlikely that we’d see Kim tee it up in a professional setting again. That was until February 2024, when he was revealed as a wild card signing for LIV Golf.

To begin with, Kim’s caddie was his friend Ryan Todey, but more recently, he has settled alongside Danny Lee's former caddie Grant Bennett.

Bennett began his caddying career with Danny Lee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before working alongside Lee, Bennett had pursued a playing career, having competed for Wichita State University.

Bennett, who was also a talented hockey player, earned conditional status for the PGA Tour Canada in 2017, although, as he explained to the Bounce Back Bogey podcast in 2024, his hopes of making his name on the circuit fizzled out due to the cost of uprooting to play on it.

With a career in professional golf hitting a dead end, Bennett turned to caddying, linking up with Lee in the fall of 2020 on his PGA Tour days before following him to LIV Golf.

Kim was relegated from the LIV Golf League in 2025, but with Bennett alongside him, he had a great chance of an instant return, beginning the final round of the LIV Golf Promotions event T2 with three cards up for grabs, suggesting that it's not just the popular player's career that could be about to reach new heights, but that of his caddie, too.