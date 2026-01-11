Oliver Bekker Facts: 10 Things To Know About The South African Golfer

Oliver Bekker’s professional career has seen it’s fair share of success, as well as variety, with the South African playing on several circuits.

Here are 10 things to know about the Pretoria-born star.

Oliver Bekker Facts

1. Oliver Bekker was born on December 11th, 1984 in Pretoria, South Africa.

2. After turning professional in 2008, he joined the Sunshine Tour. He now has eight victories on the circuit, including three titles in 2017.

3. His Major debut came the same year, in the US Open at Erin Hills, where he missed the cut.

4. After a spell on the Challenge Tour (now the HotelPlanner Tour), Bekker earned his place on the DP World Tour for 2022 after finishing seventh in the Road to Mallorca rankings.

5. In May 2022, Bekker reached a career-high world ranking of 84th.

6. Less than a month later, he was teeing it up in the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion near London, where he represented Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC. He finished T6, but that was his only appearance, and he returned to the DP World Tour.

Oliver Bekker (second from left) played in the first LIV Golf event for 4Aces GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. His one LIV Golf outing earned him prize money of $737,500

8. Bekker was on the verge of a return to LIV Golf at its Promotions event in 2026. With one round to play, and needing to place in the top three for a card, he was T2.

After his third round, he explained he could have extended his LIV Golf career four years earlier, saying: “Thinking back on it now, I had the opportunity to play a few more events, and now I’m like, well, maybe I should have played them.

"The water was a bit rough at that stage and didn’t know what was going to happen, so I played it a bit safe. Luckily, I’ve been given another opportunity this week, and hopefully I can take it.”

9. One of his superstitions is not playing with No.3 golf balls.

10. His interests away from golf include reading and computer games.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Oliver Bekker Bio Born Pretoria, South Africa - December 11th, 1984 Height 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Turned Professional 2008 Former Tours Web.com Tour Challenge Tour LIV Golf DP World Tour Current Tours PGA Tour of Australasia Sunshine Tour Professional Wins 9 Highest OWGR 84th