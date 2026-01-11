Oliver Bekker Facts: 10 Things To Know About The South African Golfer
Oliver Bekker has built a successful career since turning professional in 2008. Here are 10 things you may not know about the South African
Oliver Bekker’s professional career has seen it’s fair share of success, as well as variety, with the South African playing on several circuits.
Here are 10 things to know about the Pretoria-born star.
Oliver Bekker Facts
1. Oliver Bekker was born on December 11th, 1984 in Pretoria, South Africa.
2. After turning professional in 2008, he joined the Sunshine Tour. He now has eight victories on the circuit, including three titles in 2017.
3. His Major debut came the same year, in the US Open at Erin Hills, where he missed the cut.
4. After a spell on the Challenge Tour (now the HotelPlanner Tour), Bekker earned his place on the DP World Tour for 2022 after finishing seventh in the Road to Mallorca rankings.
5. In May 2022, Bekker reached a career-high world ranking of 84th.
6. Less than a month later, he was teeing it up in the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion near London, where he represented Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC. He finished T6, but that was his only appearance, and he returned to the DP World Tour.
7. His one LIV Golf outing earned him prize money of $737,500
8. Bekker was on the verge of a return to LIV Golf at its Promotions event in 2026. With one round to play, and needing to place in the top three for a card, he was T2.
After his third round, he explained he could have extended his LIV Golf career four years earlier, saying: “Thinking back on it now, I had the opportunity to play a few more events, and now I’m like, well, maybe I should have played them.
"The water was a bit rough at that stage and didn’t know what was going to happen, so I played it a bit safe. Luckily, I’ve been given another opportunity this week, and hopefully I can take it.”
9. One of his superstitions is not playing with No.3 golf balls.
10. His interests away from golf include reading and computer games.
Born
Pretoria, South Africa - December 11th, 1984
Height
6 ft 2 in (1.88 m)
Turned Professional
2008
Former Tours
Web.com Tour
Challenge Tour
LIV Golf
DP World Tour
Current Tours
PGA Tour of Australasia
Sunshine Tour
Professional Wins
9
Highest OWGR
84th
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Sunshine Tour
2011 Northern Cape Classic
-15 (five strokes)
Sunshine Tour
2012 Dimension Data Pro-Am
-13 (two strokes)
Sunshine Tour
2013 Telkom PGA Pro-Am
-20 (two strokes)
Sunshine Tour
2016 Sun City Challenge
-6 (one stroke)
Sunshine Tour
2017 Zambia Sugar Open
-19 (two stokes)
Sunshine Tour
2017 Lombard Insurance Classic
-19 (playoff)
Sunshine Tour
2017 Sun Wild Sun Coast Challenge
-11 (three strokes)
Sunshine Tour/Challenge Tour
2023 Dimension Data Pro-Am
-22 (four strokes)
PGA Tour of Australasia
2025 Nexus Advisernet Bowra & O'Dea WA Open
-7 (one stroke)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
