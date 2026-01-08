Can These 7 Big Name PGA Tour Stars Bounce Back In 2026?

Scottie Scheffler dominated the PGA Tour once again in 2026 to win his fourth consecutive Player of the Year title, as the World No.1 picked up six trophies including two Majors.

Rory McIlroy pushed him close while Tommy Fleetwood ended the year as World No.3 after winning his maiden title at the Tour Championship, which saw him lift the FedEx Cup.

And while these three big names all starred on Tour last year along with the rising Ben Griffin, the consistent Russell Henley, RBC Heritage champion and former World No.1 Justin Thomas and US Open winner JJ Spaun among others, a number of the circuit's biggest names had off-years.

From a former World No.1 to a FedEx Cup winner, Ryder Cuppers and multiple PGA Tour winners, here are 7 big names who will be hoping for better this season...

Jordan Spieth

Three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth is a 13-time PGA Tour winner but he has been trophyless for over three-and-a-half years since his 2022 RBC Heritage victory. Remarkably he has won just two tournaments since the start of 2018.

Spieth has struggled with wrist problems over the past couple of seasons along with losing his form, with the Texan managing just four top-10s in 20 events last year.

He currently ranks 75th in the world and will be desperate to climb back up onto the podium this year and return to his former self, when he won 14 times worldwide from 2013 to 2017.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler had a season to remember in 2023 when he returned to the winner's circle for the first time in over four years at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, two weeks after leading the US Open with 18 holes to go.

He made the US Ryder Cup team that year as well but has not been able to follow it up, with just four top-10s over the past two seasons.

The Californian still remains one of the biggest names in the sport and he did manage a solid 32nd-place in the FedEx Cup last year, up from 108th in 2024, so he'll be hoping he can build on that this season.

Max Homa

Homa was one of the best players in the game two years ago, when he turned up to the 2023 Masters as World No.5 following his sixth PGA Tour win at Torrey Pines and a runner-up at Riviera.

He made an impressive Ryder Cup debut in Rome and also won the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2023, too.

The man from Burbank has since gone into a surprising slump and switched his equipment, and his world ranking of 138th tells you all you need to know. We expect to see him back in contention this year.

Tony Finau

For a long time Tony Finau was the PGA Tour's nearly man after taking more than five years to win his second title, and it started a run of five wins in three seasons from 2021 to 2023.

He had a good 2024 with a runner-up on Tour and a T3 at the US Open but 2025 was less successful, as the Utah native managed just one top-10 in 21 starts worldwide.

Finau ranks 92nd in the world, having been as high as 9th, after finishing a solid-if-unspectacular 66th in the FedEx Cup rankings last season.

Tom Kim

Tom Kim remains one of the game's brightest stars, with the 23-year-old Korean boasting 12 pro victories and an Asian Tour Order of Merit title, which he won at the age of 19.

He climbed as high as 11th in the world at the end of 2023 but now sits outside of the top 100 after managing just one top-10 last year in 26 events.

Kim's penultimate start of 2025 was a T11 at the Sanderson Farms Championship so that could be a sign he is on the way to rediscovering the form that saw him win twice on the PGA Tour and finish T2nd at the 2023 Open.

Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala rose to fame on Netflix's Full Swing docuseries and won his first, and only to date, PGA Tour title at the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

He also has four runner-up finishes and 13 top-fives, and made his Presidents Cup debut in 2024

The man from the South side of LA reached a career-high 11th in the world in 2024 but was plagued with neck problems last year to finish 147th in the FedEx Cup, after managing just two top-25s in 23 starts.

Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris has had a remarkable career that has felt very stop-start over the past few years, with the three-time Major runner-up undergoing two back surgeries.

Zalatoris played only 12 tournaments last year and just one after May, but recently said he was feeling "better than ever" in his return at the Nedbank Golf Challenge last month.

His talent cannot be doubted so a fully fit 'Willy Z' should be fun to watch in 2026.