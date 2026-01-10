LIV Golf Promotions Final Round Tee Times 2026
There's a tight leaderboard with one round to play of LIV Golf Promotions, as players including Richard T. Lee and Anthony Kim remain in contention for one of three cards to the big-money League
The stakes could barely be higher with one round to play of LIV Golf Promotions, with three wild cards to the big-money League on offer at Black Diamond Ridge.
In total, 22 players made it through to the final 36 holes to determine the recipients of the cards, with all the competitors beginning on even par for Saturday's action.
At the halfway stage, it's Canadian pro Richard T. Lee who leads the way following a six-under round of 64, although in close pursuit are three others, relegated LIV Golfer Anthony Kim, Oliver Bekker and Jazz Janewattananond, who are on four under.
Inevitably, much of the attention will fall on Kim in the final round, with a swift return to the League now just 18 holes away following his relegation in 2025 after two seasons on the circuit.
He's in the final group along with Lee and Janewattananond, with the trio beginning at 9.57am EST (2.57pm GMT).
Bekker is in the penultimate group in Florida, playing alongside Sarit Suwannarut and two-time DP World Tour winner Lucas Bjerregaard. They get underway at 9.46am EST (2.46pm GMT).
Below are all the tee times for the final round of LIV Golf Promotions.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
LIV Golf Promotions Final Round Tee Times
EST/GMT
- 8.40am/1.40pm: Danthai Boonma, Sadom Kaewkanjana
- 8.51am/1.51pm: Miguel Tabuena, Jose Islas
- 9.02am/2.02pm: Christopher Wood, Travis Smyth, Cory Crawford
- 9.13am/2.13pm: Matt Jones, Kieran Vincent, Julian Perico
- 9.24am/2.24pm: Rattanon Wannasrichan, Bjorn Hellgren, Jeunghun Wang
- 9.35am/2.35pm: Joe Pagdin, Max Kennedy, Takanori Konishi
- 9.46am/2.46pm: Sarit Suwannarut, Lucas Bjerregaard, Oliver Bekker
- 9.57am/2.57pm: Anthony Kim, Jazz Janewattananond, Richard T. Lee
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.