LIV Golf Promotions Final Round Tee Times 2026

The stakes could barely be higher with one round to play of LIV Golf Promotions, with three wild cards to the big-money League on offer at Black Diamond Ridge.

In total, 22 players made it through to the final 36 holes to determine the recipients of the cards, with all the competitors beginning on even par for Saturday's action.

At the halfway stage, it's Canadian pro Richard T. Lee who leads the way following a six-under round of 64, although in close pursuit are three others, relegated LIV Golfer Anthony Kim, Oliver Bekker and Jazz Janewattananond, who are on four under.

Jazz Janewattananond is one of three players in a tie for second (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inevitably, much of the attention will fall on Kim in the final round, with a swift return to the League now just 18 holes away following his relegation in 2025 after two seasons on the circuit.

He's in the final group along with Lee and Janewattananond, with the trio beginning at 9.57am EST (2.57pm GMT).

Bekker is in the penultimate group in Florida, playing alongside Sarit Suwannarut and two-time DP World Tour winner Lucas Bjerregaard. They get underway at 9.46am EST (2.46pm GMT).

Below are all the tee times for the final round of LIV Golf Promotions.

LIV Golf Promotions Final Round Tee Times

EST/GMT