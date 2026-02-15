Social Media Reacts To Anthony Kim's Comeback Story For The Ages At LIV Golf Adelaide

There was only one story featuring on social media in the early hours of Sunday and that was Anthony Kim's extraordinary win at LIV Golf Adelaide

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published
Main image of Anthony Kim walking down the 18th fairway at LIV Golf Adelaide with a huge crowd behind him and multiple screenshots of people reacting to the win on social media
(Image credit: Getty Images/Multiple accounts on X)

When Anthony Kim sealed his first professional title in 16 years at LIV Golf Adelaide on Sunday, what felt like the entirety of social media was talking about it.

Most people know the story by now, but just in case you don't... Kim emerged out of the University of Oklahoma as a genuine rival to Tiger Woods but only won three times on the PGA Tour - the last of which was in 2010 - before fading into the abyss due to a variety of personal issues.

Before that happened, though, Kim played with personality and panache, hardly ever backing down and doing it all with a smile on his face.

Yet, he went AWOL for over a decade and many fans thought they had seen the last of him on a course. However, he returned out of nowhere in 2024 and joined the LIV Golf League as he looked to put his career back on track.

The first two years were tough. There were very few obvious bright spots for Kim with a best of T22nd before he was relegated from the PIF-backed circuit.

The turnaround was as remarkable as it was fast. The former World No.6 regained his place on LIV first as a Wild Card via the Promotions event and then as a full-time member of Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC once Patrick Reed had left. Talk about a sliding-doors moment.

In his first event as a 4Aces player, Kim put himself in contention through three rounds and then completed one of the all-time comebacks by overturning a five-stroke deficit to Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau courtesy of a bogey-free nine-under 63.

Leaving politics and tour loyalties at the door, social media was awash with people - and especially his fellow pros - congratulating Kim, the person, for everything he had achieved.

A former caddie of Kim's also joined in with the messages of congratulations...

Meanwhile, so many more celebratory posts arrived from far and wide...

Plenty of other people were keen to add a touch of context to the mammoth achievement...

Then there were fans of Kim who were simply delighted to see him back playing well and in the winner's circle...

And what about a return to The Masters for Kim now that he's a pro winner again?...

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.