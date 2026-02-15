Social Media Reacts To Anthony Kim's Comeback Story For The Ages At LIV Golf Adelaide

When Anthony Kim sealed his first professional title in 16 years at LIV Golf Adelaide on Sunday, what felt like the entirety of social media was talking about it.

From Major champions to former World No.1s, so many golf fans and personalities from all around the world were keen to share their thoughts on what will undoubtedly go down as one of the stories of the year.

Most people know the story by now, but just in case you don't... Kim emerged out of the University of Oklahoma as a genuine rival to Tiger Woods but only won three times on the PGA Tour - the last of which was in 2010 - before fading into the abyss due to a variety of personal issues.

Before that happened, though, Kim played with personality and panache, hardly ever backing down and doing it all with a smile on his face.

Yet, he went AWOL for over a decade and many fans thought they had seen the last of him on a course. However, he returned out of nowhere in 2024 and joined the LIV Golf League as he looked to put his career back on track.

The first two years were tough. There were very few obvious bright spots for Kim with a best of T22nd before he was relegated from the PIF-backed circuit.

The turnaround was as remarkable as it was fast. The former World No.6 regained his place on LIV first as a Wild Card via the Promotions event and then as a full-time member of Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC once Patrick Reed had left. Talk about a sliding-doors moment.

In his first event as a 4Aces player, Kim put himself in contention through three rounds and then completed one of the all-time comebacks by overturning a five-stroke deficit to Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau courtesy of a bogey-free nine-under 63.

Leaving politics and tour loyalties at the door, social media was awash with people - and especially his fellow pros - congratulating Kim, the person, for everything he had achieved.

Way to go AK!Redemption stories always resonate. From being one of the most talented players in the world, to disappearing from the game, to putting in the work to get yourself back into the winner’s circle - that takes something special.We all fail at times. Not everyone has…February 15, 2026

THAT MF AK!!One of the greatest comeback’s sports history. 12 years away from the game that MF AK is back!! Anthony Kim has put the league on notice and the world on notice. A true of testament of character, discipline and resilience. What a showing for AK in his first… pic.twitter.com/uZbQHSo3FgFebruary 15, 2026

Truly unbelievable round of golf today. That course was on the edge. That round of golf and come back is so incredible. Start the movie. It will take a while to unpick and tell AK’s Story. So awesome to see. Respect. And the @4AcesGC_ for taking him after Reed left 👍🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/eDBRBsFNdiFebruary 15, 2026

I was lucky enough to play against AK in his prime and have never forgotten how he played golf, he had so much talent, was fearless, had every shot in the bag & made it look so much fun. It was exactly how I wanted to play. He was a world number 1 in the making! Getting to… pic.twitter.com/iW2sZTRRS6February 15, 2026

What a comeback story by AK…unbelievableFebruary 15, 2026

A former caddie of Kim's also joined in with the messages of congratulations...

I caddied for Anthony Kim (and many World No1's).He was Awesome 18yrs ago!To achieve winning LIV Golf Adelaide today, after 10yrs away from golf, is truly one of sports great comebacks, ....and WAY bigger than golf! Congratulations Anthony.P.S. NEVER GIVE UP! pic.twitter.com/PRMPaJQISHFebruary 15, 2026

Meanwhile, so many more celebratory posts arrived from far and wide...

Congrats to @AnthonyKim_Golf on an incredible win!!! Not sure who will play you in the movie, but it will be a good one!February 15, 2026

Love a good comeback story in golf, and Anthony Kim winning again is damn impressive. Grabbed the opportunity to compete again with both hands and has clearly worked very hard on his game over the last two years. Credit where it’s due 👏February 15, 2026

WOW!!! What an amazing win for Anthony Kim at LIV Adelaide. Amazing final round of -9 to take the victory. What a comeback story this is for AK and his family. Very inspirational to see what he’s achieved. He also nearly missed the event due to visa issues but got that sorted… pic.twitter.com/F37VAeDeWVFebruary 15, 2026

The first time I’ve seen so much coverage over a LIV event and it’s nothing to do with Tour vs Tour or controversy, just a brilliant come back story from Anthony Kim 👏 https://t.co/Cr8nBnBlXwFebruary 15, 2026

That may be the closest I’ve come to crying during a commentary, and I called Leicester City’s title win. An absolutely incredible performance from Anthony Kim. #LIVGolfFebruary 15, 2026

Anthony Kim! One of the greatest history defining moments in our sport.The hard work and the belief paid off. Absolutely incredible. Couldn't be happier for you and your family. @AnthonyKim_GolfFebruary 15, 2026

Plenty of other people were keen to add a touch of context to the mammoth achievement...

The last time Anthony Kim won a golf tournament:- the original iPad had been on sale for one day- instagram was still six months from creation- The New Orleans Saints were newly minted Super Bowl champions pic.twitter.com/jgiByY43YXFebruary 15, 2026

AK hadn't finished better than T-22 on LIV, relegated, fought his way back to be a wildcard, signed by 4Aces this week, forgot to fill out visa docs and wasn't going to be allowed in Oz, and started the day 5 back of Rahm and Bryson...if I told you he'd won, you'd laugh & call BSFebruary 15, 2026

Anthony Kim is projected to go as high as 200th in the OWGR with a winFebruary 15, 2026

To give you an idea of how unreal this Anthony Kim comeback is. In the two seasons of his LIV career prior to this year, Kim had played 24 events, never finished better than T25 and was a combined….+133 over par. ONE-HUNDRED THIRTY-THREE.February 15, 2026

Anthony Kim didn’t play a professional tourney for a dozen years. He only returned to LIV this year after qualifying in the offseason. He entered the final round not just five shots back, but five back of Rahm and Bryson. Can’t be overstated how unimaginable this really is.February 15, 2026

Every layer is stunning. Anthony Kim went from wonder kid to an addict spiralling into the abyss. By the grace of God he survived & has clawed his way back into life. Became a husband & father, now he’s reviving his gift. It’s remarkable & inspiring!pic.twitter.com/e98y1OLs5LFebruary 15, 2026

Then there were fans of Kim who were simply delighted to see him back playing well and in the winner's circle...

This isn’t a time to bicker over the Battle of the Tours. This is the time to appreciate a truly remarkable story of perseverance. Anthony Kim was one of my favorite players as a kid. Then he disappeared and re-emerged more than a decade later looking like a completely… pic.twitter.com/5CASAYlJxaFebruary 15, 2026

Watching Anthony Kim for the last hour has been the most fun I have had watching golf in a long time. Incredible golf.February 15, 2026

In LIV golf’s nearly four year history, this is its best moment. David Duval went from No. 1 in the world to not being able to make cuts. But this is an all timer. Anthony Kim was No. 6 in the world, literally disappeared and looked death in the face. Beats Bryson and Rahm! https://t.co/TAhamdX7Q6February 15, 2026

And what about a return to The Masters for Kim now that he's a pro winner again?...