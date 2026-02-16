Phil Mickelson Makes Bold Anthony Kim Suggestion After LIV Golf Adelaide

In the immediate aftermath of Anthony Kim's memorable LIV Golf Adelaide victory on Sunday, his fans and fellow pros are recalibrating their expectations of him.

While many simply hoped he was happy and healthy again after sharing his struggles during a 12-year absence from the game, Kim was among the smaller portion who believed he could return to the winner's circle as well.

And that unwavering self-confidence turned out to be well-founded as Kim overturned a five-stroke deficit to Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to win by three in Australia at the weekend.

Social media was awash with well-wishers and even a handful of messages suggesting that one or two of the four Major championships should be considering a special exemption spot for Kim this season.

Among them was six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson who called Kim's comeback win "one of the best stories in sports."

Going on to share what he thought Kim could still achieve, Mickelson suggested the chance of not only competing at the Majors but perhaps even winning one was still a realistic possibility for the 40-year-old.

Posting on X, Mickelson wrote: "One of the best stories in sports! I wish the win got him in the 4 majors. He might still get in by invite but he really earned it.

"Going head to head with Rahm and Bryson and winning was spectacular tv. Winning a major? I wouldn’t put it past him. He deserves the opportunity to find out. Just my opinion.

"Either way he has inspired so many through his hard work and dedication. [Wife] Emily and [daughter] Bella must be so proud."

Mickelson's soft prediction over Kim's Major potential might not be as outlandish as first thought - especially when the former University of Oklahoma's record at the four biggest championships is considered.

After turning pro in 2006, Kim's four-year run at Majors - between 2007 and 2011 - showed plenty of encouraging results, especially at The Open Championship.

In three starts on British shores (2008, 2009, 2011), Kim finished T7th, MC, T5th - highlighting his links-golf prowess. He also famously recorded a third-place finish at The Masters in 2010, one year after recording the highest number of birdies in a single round at Augusta National with 11.

Kim managed a best of T16th in four appearances at the US Open but never missed a cut. However, his PGA Championship record is easily the worst of the four courtesy of two missed cuts and finishes of between T50th and T55th in three other starts.

Ironically for Kim, a return to the Majors may arrive through the PGA Championship if he can move up through the OWGR and into the top-100 by the time Aronimink hosts in May.

The Californian moved up over 600 places in the OWGR after his win on Sunday and sits just outside the top-200, and he still has five more LIV events to make a further move.

A shot at The Masters seems much tougher, though, with only two events before players drive down Magnolia Lane to kick off the men's Major season.

The only other realistic method of Kim appearing at Augusta is if he is presented with a special invite over the next two months, just as Joaquin Niemann was ahead of the 2025 Masters.

Otherwise, Kim is well within his rights to enter qualifying for the US Open and Open Championship should he not be inside the top-60 or so by the time those events take place.