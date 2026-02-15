AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Leaderboard And Live Updates: Collin Morikawa Shares Lead With Min Woo Lee Going Down The 72nd Hole

Refresh

TEE SHOTS AT THE LAST After a lengthy wait, the final group tee off, with Straka safely finding the fairway and leaving a great line in to the green. Bhatia, meanwhile, carves his drive right into the rough, with it in no danger. Morikawa is last to go and, with a fairway wood in hand, he uses the wind perfectly and finds the fairway, specifically the right-side. First task completed for the joint leader.

ALL-SQUARE DOWN THE LAST The difficult 17th at Pebble trips up Collin Morikawa. He heads to the 18th tied for the lead @ATTProAm.

FINISHING UP ON THE 18TH Three groups are on the 18th and, on the green, Maverick McNealy fires a one-over 73 for a 13-under tournament total. Fleetwood, meanwhile, birdies the 18th and shoots a 20-under tournament total. That should be good enough for a top-five. Burns, who took iron off the tee, pars the last and is 19-under, currently in a big share of fifth.

BOGEY FOR MORIKAWA We have a two-shot swing! Pulling a good lie in the rough, Morikawa is heavy-handed with his pitch shot at the par 3 17th and it runs by the hole 15-feet. Needing to hole the putt to remain one clear, the putt is low and slides by the left-side. It's a second bogey of the day for the American, who shares the lead with Lee at 21-under.

STRAKA TO 19-UNDER A third birdie in four holes means Sepp Straka jumps to 19-under. A nice comeback from the Austrian.

LEE SETS THE CLUBHOUSE TARGET (Image credit: Getty Images) Excellent golf from Min Woo Lee, who two putts the final hole for a seven-under-par final round 65, which gives him a 21-under tournament total. The Aussie jumps Scheffler, who finished 20-under. What's more, with Morikawa in trouble at the 17th, he could be tied for the lead in 10 minutes.

DOUBLE CROSS FROM COLLIN Setting up to play a cut, Morikawa's tee shot at the par 3 17th goes left and is destined to finish up in trouble. Miraculously, the ball lands and kicks right away from the water, leaving Morikawa a tough up-and-down for par. We saw Rory McIlroy make par from there earlier, but that was a poor shot from our leader, who is 22-under and leading by two.

MISS FOR HIDEKI He's 18-under but, at the 17th, Matsuyama finds the greenside bunker and, with his second, he clatters the flag and it spins away from the hole. Faced with 12-foot for par, it slides by the left-side and the Japanese star falls back to 17-under and on the cusp of the top 10.

LEE FINDS THE GREEN IN TWO AT THE 18TH Pounding his tee shot down the middle of the fairway at the 18th, Lee then produces a decent iron from 175 yards that finds the green, albeit 30-feet from the flag. If he holes that putt he'll finish 22-under, while a birdie will be 21-under. Scheffler is 20-under, so a two putt will overtake the World No.1.

SO GOOD FROM MORIKAWA (Image credit: Getty Images) His putter is hotting up at the right time and, at the 16th, Morikawa drills in a nine-footer for back-to-back birdies. The two-time Major winner is searching for a first win since the 2023 Zozo Championship and is now two shots clear at 22-under.

GO ON TOMMY LAD Excellent from the Englishman, who birdies the par 3 17th for his third birdie in five holes. Fleetwood is 19-under playing the last, two back of Morikawa, who has birdie putt coming up at the 16th.

HUGE PUTT FROM COLLIN

BURNS ALSO DROPS BACK AFTER A BOGEY Moments after Bridgeman misses his par putt, Burns is unable to convert his par attempt at the par 3 17th! Receiving a huge slice of bad luck, Burns' ball is plugged in the bunker and, splashing out to 20-foot, his attempt brushes the hole but doesn't drop. Burns is also now 19-under, two back of Morikawa with one hole remaining.

BOGEY FOR BRIDGEMAN An untimely mistake from Bridgeman, who goes long of the green at the 16th, leaving himself a horrible up-and-down from the bunker. He does well to splash out to 15-feet, but his putt doesn't drop and Bridgeman drops to 19-under, two back of Morikawa.

EAGLE AT THE LAST FOR RYO (Image credit: Getty Images) After a strong performance in Phoenix last week, Hisatsune pitches in from 35 yards at the 18th to finish 18-under. Currently, he's in a tie for seventh, and it would be back-to-back top 10s for the Japanese player.

LEE MOVES WITHIN ONE They're all at it now in California! Playing the par 3 17th, Lee holes a huge right-to-left putt for birdie to jump to 20-under, and within one shot of leader Morikawa.

MORIKAWA TAKES THE LEAD Huge putt from the two-time Major winner, who rolls in a 30-footer at the par 4 15th to get to 21-under! He leads Scheffler, Burns and Bridgeman by a single stroke.

BIRDIE FOR BHATIA He's been very quiet today but, in fairness to overnight leader Bhatia, he has held on well, with a birdie at the 14th putting him 19-under, just one back of the leaders. Sitting level-par for his round, he is alongside Morikawa, who finds the rough with his tee shot at the 15th. Up ahead on the green, Bridgeman does well to get away with par at the same hole, remaining 20-under.

MISSED CHANCES AT THE 14TH Morikawa goes long with his second shot at the par 5 14th and, with his first chip, he doesn't reach the green, leaving himself an up-and-down for par. Although he plays a good fourth, it'll feel like a dropped shot for Morikawa, who pars the 14th to remain at 20-under.

HOW GOOD? 3 eagles in 1 round for Scottie!186 yards to 3 feet to tie the lead for Scottie Scheffler.

SCOTTIE SETS THE CLUBHOUSE TARGET (Image credit: Getty Images) After that incredible approach, Scheffler rolls in the three-footer for eagle and a stunning nine-under 63 that included three eagles, six birdies, six pars and three bogeys. He sets the clubhouse target at 20-under, and will keep his top 10 streak going, with Scheffler not missing a top 10 since The Players Championship in 2025.

BRIDGEMAN TIES THE LEAD Excellent response from Bridgeman at the 14th, who gets up-and-down from off the green for a birdie and moves to 20-under, sharing the lead with Burns and Morikawa.

ARE YOU JOKING SCOTTIE? What a shot from Scottie Scheffler! Playing the last, he finds the fairway with his tee shot and, with a long iron in hand, he puts it to just three-feet from 185 yards. Incredible from the World No.1, who would move to 20-under if he holes that eagle putt.

TOMMY MAKING A LATE CHARGE (Image credit: Getty Images) It'll likely be too little too late for Tommy Fleetwood, but back-to-back birdies at the 13th and 14th moves the Englishman to 18-under, two back of Burns and Morikawa, who manages to par the 13th after going long of the green. Up ahead, Lee pars the 14th to remain at 19-under, while Burns gets a big slice of luck off the tee at the par 5, with his drive ricocheting off the tree and finishing on the path.

THREE PUTT FOR BURNS Surprisingly, his putter is letting him down today as, at the par 5 14th, Burns three-putts from 45-foot for par. That was a big chance for the American to take the outright lead, but he remains at 20-under.

BIG SAVE FOR BRIDGEMAN Shot 1: BunkerShot 2: Caught the lipShot 3: Dart to 4 feetShot 4: ParNo pictures on the scorecard for Jacob Bridgeman.The No. 2 in @PGATOURU class of 2022 and 2025 @TOURChamp participant is seeking his first career win @ATTProAm.

BIG MISS FROM MORIKAWA One place you can't go at the 13th is long and, from the middle of the fairway, that's exactly what Morikawa does, with his approach sailing over the green and leaving him a tough up-and-down.

LEE TO WITHIN ONE (Image credit: Getty Images) He's birdied the 13th and, at the 14th, Lee takes advantage of his distance to birdie the par 5 to move within one at 19-under. Could he claim a second PGA Tour title?

HIDEKI ALMOST HOLES OUT He lost out on the WM Phoenix Open title last week in a playoff, but it's yet another strong week from Hideki Matsuyama, who is 16-under. Playing the 13th, a delightful wedge almost goes in for an eagle, but a tap-in birdie moves him to 17-under, while Bridgeman is able to par the same hole to remain 19-under.

BRIDGEMAN SEEMS TO BE STRUGGLING He held the lead about 15 minutes ago and, at the par 4 13th, Bridgeman finds the fairway bunker with his tee shot. On the upslope, the American gets greedy, with his iron shot striking the lip and popping up in the air. Finishing just outside the bunker, a big score could be on the cards but, in fairness to Bridgeman, he plays a stunning wedge that finishes four-foot from the flag. This would be a huge par save for the American.

SAM BURNS AND COLLIN MORIKAWA TAKE THE LEAD (Image credit: Getty Images) Earlier, Burns made five birdies in seven holes and, at the par 4 13th, he sticks yet another wedge shot in close. Unlike the 11th, the American holes the birdie putt this time to move into the outright lead. I say the outright lead... just moments after Burns birdies the 13th, Morikawa birdies the 11th to join his fellow countryman at 20-under.

DROPPED SHOT FOR BRIDGEMAN A poor tee shot is followed by a poor second shot at the par 3 12th, with Bridgeman failing to get up-and-down, falling back to 19-under.

IF SCOTTIE WERE TO WIN World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler entered the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trailing Akshay Bhatia by eight strokes. Seven of his 20 wins have been in come-from-behind fashion.Largest come-from-behind win of Scheffler's PGA TOUR Career: 5 (2024 PLAYERS Championship)

THE CHEF MOVES TO 18-UNDER Min Woo Lee has been under the radar today but, at the 13th, he makes birdie to get to four-under for the day and 18-under for the tournament. He's only two back of the leaders...