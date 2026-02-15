AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Leaderboard And Live Updates: Collin Morikawa Shares Lead With Min Woo Lee Going Down The 72nd Hole

Akshay Bhatia leads by two going into the final round at Pebble Beach, but a number of big names are making charges in tough conditions on Sunday

Matt Cradock's avatar
By
last updated

The AT&amp;amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first Signature Event of 2026 is set-up for a thrilling final round, with Akshay Bhatia leading a number of big names at the iconic Pebble Beach.

Keep up to date with all the action via our live blog below...

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Leaderboard

  • -22 Collin Morikawa
  • -21 Min Woo Lee (65)
  • -20 Scottie Scheffler (63)
  • -20 Tommy Fleetwood (66)
  • -19 Jacob Bridgeman
  • -19 Sam Burns (67)
  • -19 Sepp Straka
  • -19 Akshay Bhatia
  • -18 Ryo Hisatsune (67)
  • -18 Shane Lowry (67)
  • -18 Nico Echavarria (67)

Updates from...

A close up of Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Refresh

TEE SHOTS AT THE LAST

ALL-SQUARE DOWN THE LAST

FINISHING UP ON THE 18TH

BOGEY FOR MORIKAWA

STRAKA TO 19-UNDER

LEE SETS THE CLUBHOUSE TARGET

Min Woo Lee plays a bunker shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Excellent golf from Min Woo Lee, who two putts the final hole for a seven-under-par final round 65, which gives him a 21-under tournament total.

The Aussie jumps Scheffler, who finished 20-under. What's more, with Morikawa in trouble at the 17th, he could be tied for the lead in 10 minutes.

DOUBLE CROSS FROM COLLIN

MISS FOR HIDEKI

LEE FINDS THE GREEN IN TWO AT THE 18TH

SO GOOD FROM MORIKAWA

Collin Morikawa walks off the green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His putter is hotting up at the right time and, at the 16th, Morikawa drills in a nine-footer for back-to-back birdies.

The two-time Major winner is searching for a first win since the 2023 Zozo Championship and is now two shots clear at 22-under.

GO ON TOMMY LAD

HUGE PUTT FROM COLLIN

BURNS ALSO DROPS BACK AFTER A BOGEY

BOGEY FOR BRIDGEMAN

EAGLE AT THE LAST FOR RYO

Ryo Hisatsune walks into a putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a strong performance in Phoenix last week, Hisatsune pitches in from 35 yards at the 18th to finish 18-under. Currently, he's in a tie for seventh, and it would be back-to-back top 10s for the Japanese player.

LEE MOVES WITHIN ONE

MORIKAWA TAKES THE LEAD

BIRDIE FOR BHATIA

MISSED CHANCES AT THE 14TH

HOW GOOD?

SCOTTIE SETS THE CLUBHOUSE TARGET

Scottie Scheffler hits a driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After that incredible approach, Scheffler rolls in the three-footer for eagle and a stunning nine-under 63 that included three eagles, six birdies, six pars and three bogeys.

He sets the clubhouse target at 20-under, and will keep his top 10 streak going, with Scheffler not missing a top 10 since The Players Championship in 2025.

BRIDGEMAN TIES THE LEAD

ARE YOU JOKING SCOTTIE?

TOMMY MAKING A LATE CHARGE

Tommy Fleetwood waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It'll likely be too little too late for Tommy Fleetwood, but back-to-back birdies at the 13th and 14th moves the Englishman to 18-under, two back of Burns and Morikawa, who manages to par the 13th after going long of the green.

Up ahead, Lee pars the 14th to remain at 19-under, while Burns gets a big slice of luck off the tee at the par 5, with his drive ricocheting off the tree and finishing on the path.

THREE PUTT FOR BURNS

BIG SAVE FOR BRIDGEMAN

BIG MISS FROM MORIKAWA

LEE TO WITHIN ONE

Min Woo Lee hits a driver off the tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He's birdied the 13th and, at the 14th, Lee takes advantage of his distance to birdie the par 5 to move within one at 19-under. Could he claim a second PGA Tour title?

HIDEKI ALMOST HOLES OUT

BRIDGEMAN SEEMS TO BE STRUGGLING

SAM BURNS AND COLLIN MORIKAWA TAKE THE LEAD

Sam Burns lines up a shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier, Burns made five birdies in seven holes and, at the par 4 13th, he sticks yet another wedge shot in close. Unlike the 11th, the American holes the birdie putt this time to move into the outright lead.

I say the outright lead... just moments after Burns birdies the 13th, Morikawa birdies the 11th to join his fellow countryman at 20-under.

DROPPED SHOT FOR BRIDGEMAN

IF SCOTTIE WERE TO WIN

THE CHEF MOVES TO 18-UNDER

WE HAVE A NEW LEADER