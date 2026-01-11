LIV Golf Promotions Winning WITBs: What Clubs Did Richard T. Lee, Bjorn Hellgren And Anthony Kim Use For Florida Success?

After four days of action, Richard T. Lee, Bjorn Hellgren and Anthony Kim have secured their playing rights on the LIV Golf League for 2026, occupying the top three spots at the Promotions event.

For Lee, who won the event by five strokes, and Hellgren, they will be making their debuts on the circuit, while Kim's inspiring comeback to the game of golf continues, with the American returning to LIV Golf after being relegated in 2025.

Check out their full winning WITBs below...

Driver

Beginning with the driver, with all three men using different models from Titleist and Callaway.

Both Lee and Kim have opted for Titleist drivers, with Lee using the TSR2 and Kim the GT3, which are both ranked among the best Titleist drivers money can buy.

Hellgren, meanwhile, has the Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond in the bag, which he has done since the middle of 2025.

Fairway Woods

Moving to the fairway woods, where we find Lee using a variation of manufacturers. The Canadian has a TaylorMade Qi35 3-wood, as well as a Titleist GT3 5-wood, with both among the best models on the market.

Although it's unclear, we believe that Hellgren has the Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond in a 3-wood and 7-wood configuration. These were used for his win at the Saudi Open in December 2025.

In terms of Kim, he carries just one fairway wood. This has changed over the last few months, with the 40-year-old alternating between the Titleist TSR2 and Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond in 14° of loft.

Utility Iron

Staying with Kim, he is the only player who carries a utility iron in his set-up, with the three-time PGA Tour winner using a Srixon ZX Mk II 2-iron. Shaft-wise, it possesses a Graphite Design Tour AD Di 95 X.

Irons

Away from the top-end of the bag and to the irons, where Lee uses a Titleist T100 4-iron and Titleist 620 MBs from 5-iron to 9-iron.

This is a set-up that Kim has experimented with previously; however, the American now uses the Titleist T200 in a 4-iron, as well as TaylorMade P7TW irons from 5-iron to pitching wedge, the same model that World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has in his bag.

Shaft-wise, Lee uses the X100 of the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour, while Kim uses the S400 model.

Previously, Hellgren has used Mizuno irons but, in 2024, swapped to Callaway, specifically the X Forged, a popular Tour model that has made its way into the hands of numerous Callaway staffers.

Wedges

In the scoring section, both Lee and Kim use Titleist Vokey wedges, which are some of the best on the market.

Lee uses the slightly older SM9 in 48°, 52°, 56° and 60°, while Kim has the SM10 in 50° and 54°. The American also has a Vokey Wedgeworks model in 58°, with all of his wedges using the same shafts as his irons.

Hellgren, meanwhile, has also previously used Vokey models but now uses Callaway. The model in question is unclear, but recent images show the Opus was in-play back in December, so this is the model the Swede has likely kept with.

Putter

The final club in the bag is the putter and, once again, both Lee and Kim are using a model from the same brand, while Hellgren has an Odyssey flatstick in-play.

It appears to be the Odyssey Square 2 Square #7, a zero-torque design that features a center-shaft and ranks as one of the best zero torque models on the market.

As for Lee and Kim, both men have prototype Scotty Cameron models in their bags, with both using a mallet and blade-style design on the greens.

Lee has a Phantom 9 Tour Prototype, which is a model used by the likes of Cameron Young and Justin Thomas.

Kim, meanwhile, has a Tourtype Buttonback Prototype putter from Scotty Cameron which is familiar to the Newport 2 shape that he generally used in the early stages of his professional career.

Golf Ball