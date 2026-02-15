AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Each of the world's top-10 have been in action at Pebble Beach as the PGA Tour's first Signature Event of the 2026 campaign offers a bumper prize money payout

Rory McIlroy posing with the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trophy following his win in 2025
The PGA Tour season is now truly underway as the first Signature Event of the year takes place at Pebble Beach in California.

It offers an increased prize purse, a higher number of FedEx Cup points and a more exclusive field than a regular tour event.

Rory McIlroy defends his title as each of the top-10 players in the world - which now also includes last week's winner of the WM Phoenix Open, Chris Gotterup - do battle with 70 other high-class professionals at one of the most famous layouts on the planet.

As was the case in 2025, all PGA Tour Signature Events offer up $20 million prize purses. But because the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of five no-cut tournaments in the series, the winner will earn $3.6 million before various takeaways affect how much players really see.

Rory McIlroy is presented with the AT&amp;amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trophy

Finishing second might sting in terms of competitive instinct, but the consolation prize should serve as a form of Aloe Vera with a check for over $2 million the reward. Similar is true for whoever ends solo third as a windfall of more than $1.3 million is available.

As many as 35 players could walk away with six-figure payouts, proving just how lucrative these tournaments can be to the lucky 80 involved.

And it's not just the money which has been increased for this week. The winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will secure 700 FedEx Cup points, too, which will go a long way to securing their spot at the season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for all 80 positions at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am based on no ties.

PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,160,000

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$960,000

5th

$795,000

6th

$715,000

7th

$665,000

8th

$615,000

9th

$575,000

10th

$535,000

11th

$495,000

12th

$455,000

13th

$415,000

14th

$375,000

15th

$352,000

16th

$332,000

17th

$312,000

18th

$292,000

19th

$272,000

20th

$252,000

21st

$232,000

22nd

$217,000

23rd

$202,000

24th

$187,000

25th

$172,000

26th

$158,000

27th

$150,000

28th

$143,000

29th

$137,000

30th

$131,000

31st

$125,000

32nd

$119,000

33rd

$114,000

34th

$109,000

35th

$104,000

36th

$99,000

37th

$94,000

38th

$89,000

39th

$84,000

40th

$80,000

41st

$76,000

42nd

$72,000

43rd

$68,000

44th

$64,000

45th

$60,000

46th

$57,000

47th

$54,000

48th

$52,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$48,000

51st

$47,000

52nd

$46,000

53rd

$45,000

54th

$44,000

55th

$43,000

56th

$42,000

57th

$41,000

58th

$40,000

59th

$39,500

60th

$39,000

61st

$38,500

62nd

$38,000

63rd

$37,500

64th

$37,000

65th

$36,500

66th

$36,000

67th

$35,500

68th

$35,000

69th

$34,750

70th

$34,500

71st

$34,250

72nd

$34,000

73rd

$33,750

74th

$33,500

75th

$33,250

76th

$33,000

77th

$32,750

78th

$32,500

79th

$32,250

80th

$32,000

