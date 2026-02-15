AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour season is now truly underway as the first Signature Event of the year takes place at Pebble Beach in California.

With The Sentry having been cancelled this year, the iconic AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has taken over as the year's first elevated tournament.

It offers an increased prize purse, a higher number of FedEx Cup points and a more exclusive field than a regular tour event.

Rory McIlroy defends his title as each of the top-10 players in the world - which now also includes last week's winner of the WM Phoenix Open, Chris Gotterup - do battle with 70 other high-class professionals at one of the most famous layouts on the planet.

As was the case in 2025, all PGA Tour Signature Events offer up $20 million prize purses. But because the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of five no-cut tournaments in the series, the winner will earn $3.6 million before various takeaways affect how much players really see.

Finishing second might sting in terms of competitive instinct, but the consolation prize should serve as a form of Aloe Vera with a check for over $2 million the reward. Similar is true for whoever ends solo third as a windfall of more than $1.3 million is available.

As many as 35 players could walk away with six-figure payouts, proving just how lucrative these tournaments can be to the lucky 80 involved.

And it's not just the money which has been increased for this week. The winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will secure 700 FedEx Cup points, too, which will go a long way to securing their spot at the season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for all 80 positions at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am based on no ties.

PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN