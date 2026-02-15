AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Each of the world's top-10 have been in action at Pebble Beach as the PGA Tour's first Signature Event of the 2026 campaign offers a bumper prize money payout
The PGA Tour season is now truly underway as the first Signature Event of the year takes place at Pebble Beach in California.
With The Sentry having been cancelled this year, the iconic AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has taken over as the year's first elevated tournament.
It offers an increased prize purse, a higher number of FedEx Cup points and a more exclusive field than a regular tour event.
Rory McIlroy defends his title as each of the top-10 players in the world - which now also includes last week's winner of the WM Phoenix Open, Chris Gotterup - do battle with 70 other high-class professionals at one of the most famous layouts on the planet.
As was the case in 2025, all PGA Tour Signature Events offer up $20 million prize purses. But because the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of five no-cut tournaments in the series, the winner will earn $3.6 million before various takeaways affect how much players really see.
Finishing second might sting in terms of competitive instinct, but the consolation prize should serve as a form of Aloe Vera with a check for over $2 million the reward. Similar is true for whoever ends solo third as a windfall of more than $1.3 million is available.
As many as 35 players could walk away with six-figure payouts, proving just how lucrative these tournaments can be to the lucky 80 involved.
And it's not just the money which has been increased for this week. The winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will secure 700 FedEx Cup points, too, which will go a long way to securing their spot at the season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for all 80 positions at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am based on no ties.
PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,600,000
2nd
$2,160,000
3rd
$1,360,000
4th
$960,000
5th
$795,000
6th
$715,000
7th
$665,000
8th
$615,000
9th
$575,000
10th
$535,000
11th
$495,000
12th
$455,000
13th
$415,000
14th
$375,000
15th
$352,000
16th
$332,000
17th
$312,000
18th
$292,000
19th
$272,000
20th
$252,000
21st
$232,000
22nd
$217,000
23rd
$202,000
24th
$187,000
25th
$172,000
26th
$158,000
27th
$150,000
28th
$143,000
29th
$137,000
30th
$131,000
31st
$125,000
32nd
$119,000
33rd
$114,000
34th
$109,000
35th
$104,000
36th
$99,000
37th
$94,000
38th
$89,000
39th
$84,000
40th
$80,000
41st
$76,000
42nd
$72,000
43rd
$68,000
44th
$64,000
45th
$60,000
46th
$57,000
47th
$54,000
48th
$52,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$48,000
51st
$47,000
52nd
$46,000
53rd
$45,000
54th
$44,000
55th
$43,000
56th
$42,000
57th
$41,000
58th
$40,000
59th
$39,500
60th
$39,000
61st
$38,500
62nd
$38,000
63rd
$37,500
64th
$37,000
65th
$36,500
66th
$36,000
67th
$35,500
68th
$35,000
69th
$34,750
70th
$34,500
71st
$34,250
72nd
$34,000
73rd
$33,750
74th
$33,500
75th
$33,250
76th
$33,000
77th
$32,750
78th
$32,500
79th
$32,250
80th
$32,000
