Anthony Kim Jumps Over 600 Spots In World Rankings After First Win In 16 Years

Anthony Kim made a huge jump in the Official World Golf Ranking following his first victory in 16 years at LIV Golf Adelaide.

The American carded a sensational final round of 63 to beat playing partner Jon Rahm by three strokes at The Grange, which has seen him move up over 600 spots in the rankings.

Kim began the week ranked 847th in the world but now finds himself on the fringe of the top 200 at 203rd after picking up just over 23 points.

LIV Golf recently secured OWGR points after a seven-month application, which sees the top-10 finishers, and ties, picking up points.

Kim also finds himself 2nd in LIV Golf's Individual Standings after winning 200 points, to go with the 10.18 he picked up with his T22nd finish in Riyadh - as well as $4m.

That T22 was his best ever LIV Golf finish, but nobody could have predicted he was ready to go and win his first title on the Saudi-backed circuit and first trophy anywhere since the 2010 Shell Houston Open on the PGA Tour.

It was a continuation of his improving form after a T5th result at the Saudi International in November before finishing 3rd at LIV Golf Promotions to regain his card.

When asked on where he thought he might move up in the rankings, Kim did not want to engage.

"Yeah, I don't want to get into that," the 40-year-old answered.

And while Kim is likely overjoyed after making it to the top step of the podium, he is confident he can continue climbing back to the elite level of the sport again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Nothing is holding me back. I just have to keep working," he said.

"The 1 percent better every day thing is a mindset that I'm going to carry with me until the day I die. I don't see why I can't make it to the top again."

Kim's redemption story is one of the greatest in the sport and he is keen to inspire people following a 12-year stint away from the game, where he dealt with addiction issues that sent him to rehab.

"1000 percent. I want to inspire people," Kim later said in his post-round press conference.

"I told my wife this: The only way I get to reach the amount of people I want to reach is by winning. I can talk about my struggles all I want, but if I don't have the platform, then I won't reach as many people.

"When I was in rehab, that was my goal. I said, if I got out of here, I'd like to help people, and golf wasn't in the picture.

"So to be able to have this platform, to have HE [His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan] and LIV welcome me with open arms has been tremendous in my growth and my self-belief that other people believe in me.

"So absolutely. My goal is to inspire the people that are struggling because I feel like the world needs more of that today."