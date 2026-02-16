Anthony Kim Jumps Over 600 Spots In World Rankings After First Win In 16 Years

The LIV Golf Adelaide champion is on the fringes of the world's top 200 after picking up over 23 Official World Golf Ranking points

Anthony Kim celebrates winning LIV Golf Adelaide
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Kim made a huge jump in the Official World Golf Ranking following his first victory in 16 years at LIV Golf Adelaide.

The American carded a sensational final round of 63 to beat playing partner Jon Rahm by three strokes at The Grange, which has seen him move up over 600 spots in the rankings.

Anthony Kim poses with the LIV Golf Adelaide trophy and his wife Emily and daughter Bella

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Nothing is holding me back. I just have to keep working," he said.

"The 1 percent better every day thing is a mindset that I'm going to carry with me until the day I die. I don't see why I can't make it to the top again."

Kim's redemption story is one of the greatest in the sport and he is keen to inspire people following a 12-year stint away from the game, where he dealt with addiction issues that sent him to rehab.

"1000 percent. I want to inspire people," Kim later said in his post-round press conference.

"I told my wife this: The only way I get to reach the amount of people I want to reach is by winning. I can talk about my struggles all I want, but if I don't have the platform, then I won't reach as many people.

"When I was in rehab, that was my goal. I said, if I got out of here, I'd like to help people, and golf wasn't in the picture.

"So to be able to have this platform, to have HE [His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan] and LIV welcome me with open arms has been tremendous in my growth and my self-belief that other people believe in me.

"So absolutely. My goal is to inspire the people that are struggling because I feel like the world needs more of that today."

