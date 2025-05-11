Collin Morikawa Makes Equipment Changes At Truist Championship
The two-time Major winner has put a 9-wood in his bag at the Truist Championship, with Morikawa also spotted using the older TaylorMade Qi10 LS in Philadelphia
Collin Morikawa heads to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in excellent form, but the American may travel to the second men's Major of the season with some equipment changes.
At the Truist Championship, Morikawa has opted to put a 9-wood in the bag, which was reportedly inspired by his new caddie Joe Greiner.
Speaking on Thursday after a seven-under 63, Morikawa stated: “I never even thought about a 9-wood.
"When we were flying here, Joe and I were just talking about 4-irons. It’s kind of a club, not that I struggle with, but I want to find the perfect distance and launch, especially in certain conditions.”
Reportedly, Greiner suggested a 9-wood after his former player, Max Homa, tested one last year. From there, Morikawa asked TaylorMade to build him one and, at the Truist Championship, he put it in play after significant testing.
The reason for the move to the 9-wood is down to Morikawa searching for a club that goes around 220-225 yards, with the two-time Major winner regularly switching between the TaylorMade P7CB and P770 4-iron.
It's not the only equipment swap that Morikawa made at Philadelphia Cricket Club, as the 28-year-old was spotted using a TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver after previously using the newer TaylorMade Qi35 LS throughout the season.
Although unclear as to why Morikawa has changed to the older Qi10, he has ranked inside the top 7 in terms of driving accuracy for the first three rounds of the Truist Championship, finishing T2nd on Saturday after hitting 11 of 14 fairways.
In January, the six-time PGA Tour winner debuted the TaylorMade Qi35 LS to much success, claiming: “For me, it’s a lot just finding one head that looks really, really good, (but) also you hit it in the center of the face... It’s been good. I found a head that I like, but it’s taken a little bit of trial and error.”
Morikawa had used the Qi10 LS throughout 2024 and, although it's not clear as to whether the recent move to the driver is permanent, he wouldn't be the first player to go back to the older model.
In March, Rory McIlroy used the TaylorMade Qi35 woods at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before switching back to the Qi10 for the final round. Following the move, he then announced they would remain in the bag for The Masters, which he famously went on to win to complete the Career Grand Slam.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
