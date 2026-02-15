Scottie Scheffler's Incredible Top 10 Run In Jeopardy At The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The World No.1 finds himself T22nd going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with his run of consecutive top 10s on the PGA Tour in danger of ending
Scottie Scheffler has been the best player on the planet by some distance over the last few years and, in his last 17 PGA Tour starts, he hasn't finished outside the top 10.
However, this impressive record is in jeopardy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the 20-time PGA Tour winner finding himself not just well back of leader, Akshay Bhatia, going into the final round, but also the top 10 positions.
Sitting 11-under-par, and alongside nine other players going into Sunday, Scheffler is three shots back from those inside the top 10, as well as eight back of fellow countryman, Bhatia.
Scheffler hasn't finished outside the top 10 since The Players Championship in March of last year, where he ended his tournament T20th following rounds of 69, 70, 72 and 73.
Since then, and in his last 17 starts, Scheffler has claimed seven wins, including two Majors, and hasn't registered a result worse than T8th, which came at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The 17 straight top 10 finishes is the most on the PGA Tour since Billy Casper in 1965 and, if Scheffler were to make his way into the top 10 at Pebble Beach, it would give him the second longest streak of consecutive top 10s in PGA Tour event history, with the top accolade belonging to Byron Nelson.
On Sunday, though, Scheffler will need to find a low score in what will, likely, be tough conditions on the Monterey Peninsula, with tee times moved up to avoid inclement weather.
Last week, Scheffler's record was in doubt at the WM Phoenix Open, especially after the 29-year-old opened his tournament with a two-over-par 73 that left him well down the leaderboard.
In typical Scheffler-fashion, though, he shot second, third and fourth rounds of 65, 67 and 64 to finish one back of leaders Chris Gotterup and Hideki Matsuyama, with the former winning in a playoff.
If Scheffler were to finish outside the top 10, it would also be another impressive record that has ended in 2026, with Xander Schauffele's cut streak of 72 falling by the wayside at the Farmers Insurance Open.
At Torrey Pines, Schauffele, who was making his first start of 2026, carded rounds of 73 and 69 to miss the cut by a single stroke and fail to make it into a weekend for the first time in 1,391 days.
For Scheffler, who finished T9th at the AT&T Pebble Beach last year, he will hope for another strong Sunday showing to keep his record intact ahead of a busy period of golf.
