AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Field 2026: Scheffler And McIlroy Headline First Signature Event Of 2026
The PGA Tour’s first Signature Event of the year features many of the world’s best players
After four regular tournaments to begin the year, the first of eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour schedule comes from California with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Two courses host the tournament, the iconic Pebble Beach and its close neighbor, Spyglass Hill.
Both courses are in use over the first two rounds, where 80 professionals play alongside 80 amateurs, but for the final 36 holes, only the professionals compete, with Pebble Beach taking center stage.
Along with four other Signature Events, there is no cut at the tournament, giving every pro who finishes all 72 holes a share of the $20m prize money.
A year ago, Rory McIlroy took the biggest chunk of that sum when he beat his friend Shane Lowry by two to wrap up his 27th PGA Tour title and first at the event.
That was just the start of a stunning year for McIlroy, who went on to win The Players Championship, The Masters, the Amgen Irish Open and complete his fourth successive Race to Dubai title, with victory at the Ryder Cup thrown in for good measure.
He’s back to defend his title, and will be hoping the week marks the catalyst for a similar run in 2026 in what is his first PGA Tour event of the year
As a Signature Event, that will be easier said than done, given the huge quality of the field.
One player who McIlroy, as well as everyone else, will be wary of is Scottie Scheffler, who already has one title this season, The American Express, and made a late charge at the WM Phoenix Open before settling for T3.
Scheffler can’t count the Pebble Beach Pro-Am among his 20 PGA Tour wins, but few would bet against him doing it this year.
Another player in great form is Justin Rose, who won the Farmers Insurance further south along the California coast two weeks ago. He’s looking to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the second time, having taking the title in a Monday finish in 2023.
Only one more player has won on the PGA Tour this season, Chris Gotterup, who took the Sony Open in Hawaii title and followed that up with a playoff victory over Hideki Matsuyama at the WM Pheonix Open.
The latest win saw him rise to a career-high fifth in the world rankings, and he’ll be looking to capitalize on his momentum with his fifth PGA Tour title overall.
For Matsuyama, the tournament represents an immediate chance to put the disappointment at TPC Scottsdale behind him.
Other players in the world’s top 10 competing are Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre, Ben Griffin, Xander Schauffele and JJ Spaun, who is named in the field despite withdrawing from the WM Phoenix Open amid social media rumors that he could be bound for LIV Golf.
Aside from McIlroy and Rose, there are also more former champions in the field, including 2024 winner Wyndham Clark, who is looking for his first title since that weather-affected triumph.
Tom Hoge, who won in 2022, also plays, as does 2021 champion Daniel Berger and 2020 winner Nick Taylor.
Jordan Spieth has had to wait longer than Clark for a win, having last lifted a trophy at the 2022 RBC Heritage. He won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2017 and will be hoping to repeat that to finally break his long winless run.
Elsewhere, Pierceson Coody, Ryo Hisatsune, Jake Knapp, Matt McCarty and Patrick Rodgers all earned places in the field via the Aon Swing 5.
However, one big name who won’t be appearing is Brooks Koepka, who couldn't do enough to earn his place in the event after rejoining the PGA Tour from LIV Golf via its Returning Member Program.
Check out the full field for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Cantlay
- Bud Cauley
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Pierceson Coody
- Jason Day
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Steven Fisk
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Collin Morikawa
- Andrew Novak
- Taylor Pendrith
- Marco Penge
- JT Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Alex Smalley
- JJ Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Sami Valimaki
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
