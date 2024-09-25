What Is The Most Played Driver At The 2024 Presidents Cup?

With just one victory to their name in Presidents Cup history, the International team will look to take advantage of some home support as they go to battle with the star-studded US team at Royal Montreal. The course is a tight, tree-lined parkland layout, emphasising the importance of accuracy from the tee and elite ball striking.

With how important driving the ball is likely to be this week It’s always fascinating to see what some of the best players have in the bag and so below outlines what models dominate the driver count this week and what each golfer trusts to help them pick up some valuable points under pressure.

What Is The Most Played Driver Model On The International Team?

Adam Scott using a Titleist GT2 at the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite all twelve drivers on the International team deriving from just four manufacturers, there was a wide array of models on display. The Ping G430 LST driver was by far the most favored on this team with four team members putting what is commonly known as one of the best drivers on the market this year, in their bag.

Titleist is also heavily represented with four drivers in play but by way of four different models. These were the GT2, GT3, GT4 and an older TSi2 model in the bag of Sungjae Im.

Si Woo Kim using the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver at the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other models represented in the International team lineup included three Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond drivers and the Srixon ZX5 LS MK II in Hideki Matsuyama’s bag made up the 12th driver on the team.

The Drivers being used by the International Team at the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Future)

What Is The Most Played Driver Model On The USA Team?

Keegan Bradley using the Ping G430 LST driver at the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the International team, it’s the Ping G430 LST driver that claims the spoils of most used drivers on the USA Presidents Cup team. Titleist actually have more drivers in play on this team (5) with multiple different models. There were two Titleist GT2 models in play alongside various other new and older models.

Surprisingly there were no TaylorMade drivers in the international teams bags but there are two to be found within team USA. World number one, Scottie Scheffler fly’s the TaylorMade flag high with his Qi10 driver and Collin Morikawa has the Qi10 LS driver in the bag despite experimenting with various TaylorMade heads throughout the 2024 season.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xander Schauffele uing a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond at the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Callaway is the fourth and final brand represented among the drivers in the bags of the USA team with Xander Schauffele using the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond and Sam Burns opting to stick with the older Paradym Triple Diamond ‘S’ model - a tour only offering that has an even smaller footprint than the compact standard triple diamond model.

The Drivers used by the USA team at the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

What Is The Most Played Driver Overall?

Brian Harmon using a Titleist GT2 at the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Titleist winning the overall driver count, it’s the Ping G430 LST model that is played by 7 of the 24 competitors this week at the Presidents Cup. The LST is the lower spinning alternative to the standard G430 Max driver, known as one of the most forgiving drivers on the market.

The number of drivers in play from each manufacturer at the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s fairly interesting to see that all of the players using a Ping driver in this event are in the lower spinning model, compared to the variety in setups of Titleist drivers in play. All of the Callaway models in play are also the brands lowest spinning model - the triple diamond with both Min Woo Lee and as mentioned above, Sam Burns in an even lower spinning model only offered on tour.

Tony Finau using a Ping G430 LST driver at the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

TaylorMade only has two drivers in play this week despite three of the top five in the world using the brand's drivers and Srixon are only represented once thanks to brand representative and loyalist, Matsuyama.