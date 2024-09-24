Presidents Cup International Team 2024

The 2024 Presidents Cup will be held at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, where Mike Weir’s International Team will host Jim Furyk’s Team USA.

Since the match began in 1994, the US has largely dominated, with 12 wins from the 14 editions. The solitary International Team victory came in 1998, followed by a tie five years later.

As ever, 12 players are tasked with the challenge of improving that record, six of whom qualified thanks to their world ranking and the remainder from Weir’s captain’s picks.

Some of the team's players have considerable experience, while others will be making their first appearance at the match.

Australian Adam Scott is the most senior name on the team with 10 appearances so far. He made his debut in the 17-17 tie in 2003, where he contributed three points. Despite the losing run since, he has remained an invaluable member of the team. Currently on 21 points, he will become the record points scorer for the Internationals if he secures 0.5 or more this year.

Adam Scott is the most experienced player on the International Team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player with vast Presidents Cup experience is Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama, who made his debut at the 2013 match and has claimed seven points in five appearances since.

Like Scott, Matsuyama qualified automatically. He heads into the event as the highest-ranked International Team player, at seventh, having recovered his best form in 2024 after briefly falling out of the world’s top 50 at the start of the year.

Jason Day has made four Presidents Cup appearances and secured five points along the way, although this will is the first time he has made the team since the 2017 edition at Liberty National. The Australian will be keen to make up for lost time after a good year, including an Olympics appearance and four top-10s on the PGA Tour.

Other members of the International Team with experience of the match include Sungjae Im, who is in the team for the third time in a row, and fellow South Korean Si Woo Kim, who played in 2017 and 2022.

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim are two of four South Koreans on the International Team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another South Korean in the team, Tom Kim, secured two points in his maiden appearance in 2022, while South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout also made his Presidents Cup bow at the Quail Hollow match. The fourth South Korean in the team is Byeong Hun An, who played in the 2019 edition.

The International Team also has four rookies, with three - Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes - playing in their homeland. Min Woo Lee is the third Australian on the team after Scott and Day.

Presidents Cup International Team Stats

The International Team's highest-ranked player is Hideki Matsuyama, who heads into the match seventh. The player with the most experience is Adam Scott, who will be making his 11th appearance. The Australian also has the most Presidents Cup points on the team, with 21, while he also has the most PGA Tour wins, with 14.

The International Team features a blend of experience and players making their debuts (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

International Team Presidents Cup Players