Presidents Cup International Team 2024
The International Team sees experience and Presidents Cup rookies combine as captain Mike Weir looks to guide the hosts to just its second win in the 30-year history of the match
The 2024 Presidents Cup will be held at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, where Mike Weir’s International Team will host Jim Furyk’s Team USA.
Since the match began in 1994, the US has largely dominated, with 12 wins from the 14 editions. The solitary International Team victory came in 1998, followed by a tie five years later.
As ever, 12 players are tasked with the challenge of improving that record, six of whom qualified thanks to their world ranking and the remainder from Weir’s captain’s picks.
Some of the team's players have considerable experience, while others will be making their first appearance at the match.
Australian Adam Scott is the most senior name on the team with 10 appearances so far. He made his debut in the 17-17 tie in 2003, where he contributed three points. Despite the losing run since, he has remained an invaluable member of the team. Currently on 21 points, he will become the record points scorer for the Internationals if he secures 0.5 or more this year.
Another player with vast Presidents Cup experience is Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama, who made his debut at the 2013 match and has claimed seven points in five appearances since.
Like Scott, Matsuyama qualified automatically. He heads into the event as the highest-ranked International Team player, at seventh, having recovered his best form in 2024 after briefly falling out of the world’s top 50 at the start of the year.
Jason Day has made four Presidents Cup appearances and secured five points along the way, although this will is the first time he has made the team since the 2017 edition at Liberty National. The Australian will be keen to make up for lost time after a good year, including an Olympics appearance and four top-10s on the PGA Tour.
Other members of the International Team with experience of the match include Sungjae Im, who is in the team for the third time in a row, and fellow South Korean Si Woo Kim, who played in 2017 and 2022.
Another South Korean in the team, Tom Kim, secured two points in his maiden appearance in 2022, while South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout also made his Presidents Cup bow at the Quail Hollow match. The fourth South Korean in the team is Byeong Hun An, who played in the 2019 edition.
The International Team also has four rookies, with three - Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes - playing in their homeland. Min Woo Lee is the third Australian on the team after Scott and Day.
Presidents Cup International Team Stats
The International Team's highest-ranked player is Hideki Matsuyama, who heads into the match seventh. The player with the most experience is Adam Scott, who will be making his 11th appearance. The Australian also has the most Presidents Cup points on the team, with 21, while he also has the most PGA Tour wins, with 14.
International Team Presidents Cup Players
- Hideki Matsuyama
Age: 32
Appearances: 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022)
Overall record: 7-10-5
Qualified: Automatic
- Adam Scott
Age: 44
Appearances: 10 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022)
Overall record: 18-25-6
Qualified: Automatic
- Sungjae Im
Age: 26
Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
Overall record: 5-3-2
Qualified: Automatic
- Tom Kim
Age: 22
Appearances: 1 (2022)
Overall record: 2-3-0
Qualified: Automatic
- Jason Day
Age: 36
Appearances: 4 (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017)
Overall record: 5-11-4
Qualified: Automatic
- Byeong Hun An
Age: 32
Appearances: 1 (2019)
Overall record: 1-2-2
Qualified: Automatic
- Corey Conners
Age: 32
Appearances: 1 (2022)
Overall record: 0-4-0
Qualified: Captain's pick
- Min Woo Lee
Age: 26
Appearances: 0
Overall record: n/a
Qualified: Captain's pick
- Taylor Pendrith
Age: 33
Appearances: 0
Overall record: n/a
Qualified: Captain's pick
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Age: 30
Appearances: 1
Overall record: 1-0-1
Qualified: Captain's pick
- Si Woo Kim
Age: 29
Appearances: 2 (2017, 2022)
Overall record: 4-3-0
Qualified: Captain's pick
- Mackenzie Hughes
Age: 33
Appearances: 0
Overall record: n/a
Qualified: Captain's pick
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
